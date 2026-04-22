Part 4

At some point in a well-run collaboration, the dynamic changes. The implementing team stops receiving a method and starts practicing one. They stop waiting to be shown what to do and start deciding for themselves. That shift is the goal of the whole engagement and it is almost never documented, because by the time it happens, the people who built toward it have moved on and the people who achieved it have too much work ahead to stop and describe what changed.

What Was Done in Between Sessions

The most important thing that happened in the second working session happened before it started.

Between the first co-working session and this one, the DIT team had gone back into their system, acted on what the transcript analysis had surfaced, and returned with work already done. Significant work. The kind that does not happen when a team is passively receiving guidance but when a team has internalized the method, understood what the evidence was telling them, and made their own decisions about what to do next.

That shift from a team receiving a protocol to a team owning a process, is what this session documented. And it is, in many ways, the clearest demonstration yet of what context as infrastructure actually produces when it is working.

The task from the first coworking session was specific:

use the transcript viewer to move through the logs,

identify where conversations broke down,

group the failure modes,

and come back with evidence.

The DIT team did that. And then they went further. They restarted the knowledge base from scratch. This was not a minor adjustment. It was a recognition, arrived at independently, that the foundation of the system needed to be rebuilt before anything built on top of it could be reliable. The knowledge base had been returning URLs, inconsistent chunks, and content that had not survived the scraping process intact. Rather than patch the existing structure, the team made the decision to start again.

The rebuild involved three steps.

First, data scraping was redone with regex applied to clean the noise from the URLs, the navigation elements, repeated headers, and formatting artefacts that website content carries when it is scraped directly. Second, an LLM was brought in to remove contextually unnecessary text that regex could not target, content that was syntactically clean but semantically irrelevant to a reproductive health conversation. Third, the team moved from character-based chunking to semantic chunking, breaking the knowledge base content into units defined by meaning rather than by character count, so that what gets retrieved is a coherent piece of information rather than an arbitrarily sized fragment of one.

Each of these decisions was made by the DIT team, not handed to them. That matters. Palindrome’s technical lead had identified the problems and demonstrated the method for seeing them. The DIT team had taken that method, applied it to their own system, diagnosed what needed to change, and changed it. The infrastructure of the knowledge base, the foundation that determines whether the system can hold accurate health information and deliver it reliably to the young girls who need it, was now in the team’s own hands.

Context as infrastructure here is about whether the team that owns the system has the means to keep reading it, improving it, and making it more faithful to the reality it is supposed to serve.

What HyDE RAG Is and Why It Mattered

The DIT team had also implemented something the previous session had not prescribed. A new retrieval method called HyDE RAG, Hypothetical Document Embedding. Understanding what it does requires a brief detour into how standard retrieval works, and why it sometimes fails.

In a standard RAG system, when a user asks a question, the system searches the knowledge base for content that is semantically similar to the question itself. The question is the search query. The problem is that user questions and knowledge base content are often written in very different registers. A young girl asking “Why do I get cramps?” is phrasing her experience in conversational language. The knowledge base content that answers her question may be written in clinical or educational language. The semantic distance between those two things can be large enough that standard retrieval returns content that is technically related but not the closest match to what she actually needs.

HyDE addresses this by adding a step before retrieval. The system first asks the language model to generate a hypothetical document, an imagined answer to the question, written in the register of the knowledge base. It then searches for real knowledge base content that resembles that hypothetical document rather than the raw question. The search is no longer question-to-content. It is content-to-content, which tends to produce more relevant results because the hypothetical document speaks the same language as the knowledge base.

The result: a meaningful improvement in retrieval scores. The team had chosen HyDE over the alternative graph-based method because the latter was more complex to implement within the engagement’s timeline. That was a context-aware technical decision: not the theoretically optimal approach, but the right approach for the actual conditions of this project. The architecture they chose was shaped by their ground, not by an abstract best practice.

Verification, Not Instruction

The second co-working session had a different quality from the first. In the first session, the technical lead had been the one opening the window, demonstrating the tool, walking the team through what the logs revealed, showing them what their system had been doing without their knowledge. In this session, the team came in having already opened the window themselves, so the technical lead’s role shifted accordingly.

He was not demonstrating a method to a team learning it. He was stress-testing work a team had already done. The question was no longer “What is happening in your system?” It was “Does what you built actually work not just by the numbers, but in practice?”

The test was practical and direct. A question that had previously caused the system to return a URL was submitted again. The HyDE RAG implementation returned a text chunk with a meaningfully improved score. The technical lead did not stop at the score. He pushed further: was the returned text actually appropriate for the question? Did the answer make sense in plain language, not just in numbers?

The DIT team confirmed that the response drew from two retrieved chunks, timing information from the first, details from the second and that both were relevant to the question asked. The score had improved. More importantly, the answer had improved. The metric and the meaning were, for this question at least, aligned.

That alignment is not guaranteed. An improved score can attach to a genuinely relevant answer or to content that is semantically adjacent but practically useless. The technical lead’s insistence on reading the actual text, on asking whether the answer made sense to a human being, not just to a similarity function, is itself a form of contextual judgment. Evaluation systems can tell you whether a number went up. They cannot tell you whether a young girl got the information she needed. That gap requires a human being paying attention.

A score can tell you that something improved. It cannot tell you whether the improvement was meaningful. Closing that distance requires judgment that no metric can supply.

“CC”: A Thread That Had Been Waiting

Not everything that is seen in a session gets addressed in that session. Sometimes other important things are held, noticed, named internally, and carried forward until the conditions are right to work through them properly. The “CC” finding was one of those.

The technical lead had spotted it during his independent analysis of the logs before Session 1. “CC” is French slang for “Coucou”, meaning “Hi” or “Hey”. It is how many young people open a conversation in Francophone digital spaces. Casual, immediate, and entirely normal for the demographic WeerWi was built to serve. When a user sent “CC” to the chatbot, the system did not recognise it as a salutation intent. It categorised the message as “none” and defaulted to the system prompt, returning information about the application instead.

It had been raised in Session 1, mentioned by the technical lead as something he had caught in his independent analysis of the logs. But Session 1 was already dense with findings about the knowledge base and retrieval process, and there was not enough space in that session to give it the attention it required. So it was noted and moved past. Carried into Session 2, where the engagement had matured enough, the DIT team had demonstrated their ownership of the process, the evaluation system was taking shape, the shared understanding between the teams was deeper for “CC” to finally receive the focus it deserved.

That timing is itself a form of contextual judgment. Knowing what to surface when, and what to hold until the room is ready, is part of the invisible work of a good technical partnership. The score had improved. The knowledge base was being rebuilt. And now, in a room with more trust and more shared language than Session 1 had, a two-letter abbreviation could finally receive the attention it deserved.

The right action, technically, was what the system had taken defaulting to the system prompt when intent was unclear. The wrong path to get there. And the symptom of something no retrieval improvement could reach: the gap between the language the system was built to understand and the language its actual users speak.

This is context as infrastructure in its most granular form. The system had been built with a model of its users that was slightly off, close enough to function, not close enough to fully serve. The abbreviations young Francophone women use in digital communication were not in the intent recognition system. They were in the community the system was built for. But that community’s linguistic reality had not made it into the architecture.

The fix was specific: add “CC” and similar abbreviations to the voice evaluations, and address the intent recognition directly so the system routes these inputs correctly from the start. A small intervention but the lesson it carries is not small:

an AI-powered chatbot system designed for a specific community needs to be built with that community’s actual communication patterns, not an assumed version of them. And it needs a process that keeps surfacing these gaps before they compound into something the metrics will never catch.

Cost: A Thread Getting More Space

Like “CC,” the cost conversation had been present since the technical lead’s independent analysis before Session 1. Text-to-speech had been flagged early as an expensive component, visible in the performance tab of the transcript viewer, accumulating quietly in the background of every conversation. Session 1 had noted it and moved on. Session 2 gave it slightly more structure.

The technical lead’s request to the DIT team was practical: review the Voiceflow itemized billing, identify what is costing the most, and come to the next session with enough detail to have a meaningful conversation about where to reduce spend without compromising what users actually need. He committed to sharing what Palindrome had already identified on their side primarily that text-to-speech was expensive, so both teams could compare notes and arrive at the next session prepared.

Cost is not a peripheral concern in this context. A health chatbot serving young girls in Senegal needs to be able to keep running. The sustainability of the system, whether it can operate over time without the cost of doing so becoming a barrier to the organization that maintains it, is as much a part of whether it serves its community as whether its retrieval scores are high. A system that performs well but costs too much to sustain is a system that will eventually stop performing at all.

This is another dimension of context as infrastructure. The financial architecture of a system, what it costs to run, where the expense accumulates, what can be optimized and what cannot be cut without losing something essential, is part of what determines whether the system can hold the reality it was built to serve. Session 2 opened that conversation properly. Part 5 is where it will be worked through in full.

What Done Actually Looks Like

Near the end of the session, the project manager asked the question that had been underneath the whole engagement from the beginning: how close are we to the end, and what does the final deliverable actually look like?

The technical lead’s answer was precise. The end product is a functional evaluation system that allows for iteration and improvement on the product. Not a fixed system with all its problems resolved. Not a set of patches applied and closed. A capacity built into the DIT team’s own process, owned by the team, operable by the team that allows them to keep reading the system clearly, keep identifying where it is falling short, and keep improving it over time.

That definition of done is itself a form of contextual intelligence. It acknowledges something that many AI implementation engagements on the continent do not: that the work of making a system serve its community is never fully finished. Communities change. Users change. The language young girls in Senegal use to talk about their bodies, their cycles, their health concerns, that changes too. A system that cannot keep learning from the ground it is on will keep drifting away from it.

The evaluation system is the infrastructure that keeps the system grounded. Not the scores alone but the habit of reading the logs, the capacity to name failure modes, the process of testing whether improvements translate into better answers in plain language, the discipline of asking whether the system is serving its users or a generic approximation of them. That is what this engagement was always building toward. And the DIT team’s work between sessions such as the knowledge base rebuilt, the retrieval method upgraded, the abbreviations issue understood and dealth with is evidence that they are already practicing it.

Done in this case is not a fixed system. Done is a team that can keep reading their own system clearly enough to keep making it better.

What This Means Beyond This Project

The with-you model produced exactly what it was designed to produce. Not a team that received solutions and implemented them. A team that understood the method, applied it independently, made their own technical decisions, and came back to verify whether those decisions had worked. The DIT team did not wait to be told what to do between sessions. They diagnosed, decided, built, and returned.

That is what ownership looks like. And it is the outcome the African AI ecosystem most needs to see documented, not because it is exceptional, but because it is possible, and the field needs evidence of what is possible.

The “CC” failure mode is worth sitting with a little longer in that context. It was small and easy to misread. It required reading an actual conversation, not a metric, to surface. And it revealed something the knowledge base improvements and the retrieval upgrades had not touched: the linguistic and cultural context of the community the system was built to serve. That context was always there in the way the users communicate, in the abbreviations they use, in the digital vernacular of young Francophone people in Senegal. It had simply not yet made it into the architecture.

This is the pattern the series keeps finding, from the discovery call to the evaluation sessions: the most consequential gaps in AI implementation are not the ones the technical metrics surface. They are the ones that only become visible when someone is paying attention to the full context, to the language, to the community, to the ground the system is actually standing on. Building systems that can keep finding those gaps, and closing them, is what context as infrastructure actually requires.

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The next session will focus on cost, the financial architecture of the system, what optimization looks like in practice, and what sustainability means for a health chatbot serving a community that cannot afford for the tool to become too expensive to run.

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