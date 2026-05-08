Welcome to Issue #60 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

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A note on another milestone: Sixty voices, one persistent conviction: the most important AI story on this continent is not being told by the institutions watching it from the outside, but by the people building it from within.

This is Issue 60 of TAIS, and the close of our second cohort of 30 voices(see TAIS first 30 voices). When I started this series, I was documenting individual stories. What I did not anticipate was that across 60 conversations, a body of evidence would assemble itself about what African AI practitioners actually know, what they are building under constraint, and what the field at large has not yet learned to see.

The second 30 deepened what the first 30 began, moving from individual breakthroughs to a collective argument about what African AI development requires, and what it makes possible.

To close this chapter, we could not have asked for a more fitting voice than a founder whose entire career has been devoted to making the invisible visible. Not as a metaphor, but as an engineering problem.

In today’s issue, we spotlight Evelyn Namara, a Ugandan technologist, financial inclusion strategist, and founder of QAIRU, whose career has been built across three domains that most treat as unrelated: infrastructure, institutional finance, and AI product development; and that Evelyn has spent fifteen years refusing to treat as anything other than the same problem at different scales.

Evelyn Namara | Building QAIRU — AI-Powered Business OS for Small Businesses & Founders | AI/ML Practitioner | Financial Inclusion | Non Executive Director | FinTech | Digital Inclusion | Open to Advisory & Consulting

Her world operates at the gap between two realities that exist side by side across East Africa without ever quite touching: the millions of businesses running real enterprises, moving real money, making sophisticated decisions every day and the formal financial systems that cannot see them. She has worked on both sides of that gap long enough to understand that the problem is not willingness and it is not capability. It is the absence of a translation layer between how people actually work and what institutions require. That absence is not an accident. It is what happens when every tool built to bridge the gap assumes the user will adapt to the system rather than the system adapting to the user.

That is the territory Evelyn has made her own. Not the question of whether African founders deserve access to capital (that question has long been answered) but the harder, more structural question of how you build the intelligence that makes them visible to the systems that hold it. That question has followed her through every role she has held, and QAIRU is where fifteen years of answers have converged.

The Journey

Q: Your work spans infrastructure, policy, financial systems, and now AI-powered products. What in your personal journey shaped this path, and how did it all converge into what you’re building today?

A: I did not plan this path. It assembled itself, one broken system at a time. I started my professional journey as a systems administrator - Linux servers, network infrastructure, the plumbing of the internet. That work taught me something that has stayed with me ever since: systems are only as good as the people they are designed to reach. A perfectly configured server means nothing if the person who needs it cannot get online. That instinct pulled me out of server rooms and into the field. Around 2011, I joined Solar Sister, first as the Program Coordinator and later as Country Director for Uganda. My job was to build a clean energy distribution network through women entrepreneurs in rural communities. When I arrived, there were 10 entrepreneurs. Within 24 months, we had scaled to 400+ across five regions, deploying over 20,000 solar lanterns. I helped build every operational system in Uganda from scratch — budget management across multiple donors, inventory monitoring tools, reporting workflows. But the experience that shaped me most was watching those women run their businesses. They were extraordinary operators; managing stock, tracking customers, navigating supply chains ; all from memory, notebooks, and conversations. They had no financial records a bank would recognise. Not because they lacked capability, but because no one had built a system that captured what they already knew. I carried that observation into my next role at Beyonic, where I helped organisations transition from cash-based transfers to digital payments. I saw the same pattern: the businesses were real, the money was moving, but the documentation trail in most cases did not exist. Then I founded Vouch Digital, a platform that delivered traceable digital entitlements to beneficiaries — we processed over UGX 4 billion in transactions and registered 250,000 farmers. Vouch showed me that when you wrap the right technology around how people actually transact, you can make the invisible visible. The board work changed my perspective entirely. Especially because I have sat on the number 1 fintech board in Uganda and still serve on one of the most respected bank boards, broadly conversations around credit revolve on who can we trust to pay back, who has good financial history, who can we trace? I could see both sides clearly — the founders I had worked with for a decade, brilliant operators running real businesses, and the institutions that genuinely wanted to serve them but had no data to work with. The gap was not willingness on either side. It was documentation. That is where AI changed my thinking. Not AI as a buzzword, but AI as the layer that can translate between how people actually work and what formal systems require. A founder who sends a voice note about today’s sales should not need to understand double-entry bookkeeping for that information to become a financial record. The intelligence should sit in the system, not be demanded of the user. QAIRU is the convergence of everything I have seen across fifteen years: the infrastructure constraints, the policy ambition, the institutional gaps, and the real possibility that AI - designed for context, not imported from somewhere else — can bridge them.

Editorial commentary: Fifteen years across infrastructure, clean energy, digital payments, and board governance sounds like a career that kept changing direction. It is actually a career that kept arriving at the same place where the question is about legibility. Specifically, why the people running the most sophisticated informal businesses on the continent remain invisible to the institutions that are supposed to serve them. This might look like a technical problem but when we take a closer look what we see is a design problem. Recognising the difference is what separates someone building another fintech product from someone building a translation layer like Evelyn. Both are important but in African contexts, a fintech product without a translation layer is just another tool meant to serve people it cannot see.

The Product

Q: QAIRU is described as an AI-powered business operating system. In your own words, what are you actually building?

A: I am building the financial bridge between 14.6 million individual ugandans, 1 million registered entities and a banking sector that has been told to lend to them but does not know how. Let me give you the context. Uganda’s government has set a target to grow the economy tenfold by 2040 — from $50 billion to $500 billion. The banking sector has been mobilized to deploy UGX 490 trillion, roughly $134 billion, in private sector credit. The mandate is clear: expand lending to 15.7 million borrowers, including 14.6 million individuals who are largely unbanked today. I sit on a bank board. I have also sat in a room where the governor of the Bank of Uganda convened board chairs and directors of every supervised financial institution for a strategic briefing on this tenfold strategy. And I can tell you the fundamental problem: banks want to lend to these people, but oftentimes these people have no bank accounts, no financial records, no documentation that a credit officer can evaluate. The banks cannot lower their standards — they still have to protect shareholder value, manage risk, and satisfy regulators. Someone needs to make these founders and small businesses and individuals bank-ready. That is what QAIRU does. QAIRU is an AI-powered business operating system that runs on Telegram and WhatsApp — the platforms founders already use every day. A founder sends a message — “sold 3 bags of cement at 95,000 each” — and QAIRU records the sale, updates inventory, tracks the cash flow, and over time builds a complete financial picture of that business. They can snap a photo of a receipt and QAIRU extracts every line item automatically. They can send a voice note, and our speech recognition, built on Deepgram Nova-2, specifically optimized for African accents — transcribes and processes it accurately. No forms. No spreadsheets. No app to download. Just a conversation in the language they already use. But QAIRU is not a bookkeeping bot. Under the hood, it runs over ten specialized AI agents — a financial capture agent, a CFO agent that generates reports and forecasts, a compliance agent for export certifications and regulatory requirements, a contacts agent that auto-builds a CRM from business conversations, a calendar and email agent, and more. When a founder says one sentence, it might trigger three or four agents simultaneously. “Bought 50 bags of rice from Mukwano at 180,000 each on credit” — that is a purchase record, an inventory update, a payables entry, and a supplier relationship update, all from one message. Within months, a founder who started with nothing has sales records, inventory logs, profit and loss statements, cash flow reports, tax estimates, and a financial profile that a bank can actually assess — all visible on a real-time dashboard alongside the chat interface. QAIRU turns informal businesses into formally documented ones; not by forcing them into rigid structures, but by wrapping intelligence around how they already operate.

Q: You describe QAIRU as a “business OS,” not just a tool. What does it mean for AI to move from being an assistant to becoming an operating layer for businesses?

A: A tool helps you do one thing. An operating system runs underneath everything. QAIRU tracks inventory with reorder alerts and batch tracking, manages supplier relationships, generates purchase orders, sends invoices, monitors cash flow, produces compliance reports for businesses, estimates taxes, and alerts founders when spending patterns look unusual. It manages contacts like a CRM, auto-built from your business conversations. It connects to your calendar and email. It generates five types of PDF reports and CSV exports. It is not doing one task — it is managing the operational backbone of the business. The reason I call it an operating system is that it runs ten specialized AI agents working together. A single message from a founder might activate three or four of them simultaneously. The Router agent understands intent. The Capture agent records the transaction. The CFO agent updates the financial picture. The Compliance agent checks whether documentation requirements are met. The founder just had a conversation. The system orchestrated an entire business operation. The shift from assistant to operating layer happens when the AI develops context. A tool answers questions. An operating layer understands the business well enough to anticipate needs. QAIRU knows that if you sold your last 10 bags of cement today and your supplier takes three days to deliver, you should reorder now. It knows that your receivables are growing faster than your cash collection and flags the risk before it becomes a crisis. It tracks your bank readiness score — a measure of how close your business documentation is to what a lending institution actually needs — and helps you close the gap. For the $134 billion credit mobilization in Uganda, this distinction matters enormously. Banks do not need borrowers who used a bookkeeping app once. They need borrowers whose businesses are continuously documented, with financial patterns they can evaluate and monitor. An AI operating layer that runs quietly underneath a founder’s daily work creates that continuous documentation without asking the founder to do anything differently. That is the operating layer: not a tool you open when you need it, but an intelligence that is always working, always learning, always turning your natural business activity into institutional-grade financial data.

Editorial commentary: An operating layer that runs underneath daily work produces a continuous record that is more accurate precisely because it was never prepared for anyone, it is simply what happened. In Sub-Saharan Africa, where informal businesses account for roughly 85% of employment, the founder already had a financial record. It just did not look like anything an institution could read. The knowledge was real, the transactions were real, the patterns were real but they simply lived in memory, in notebooks, in voice notes, in the kind of operational intelligence that no bank form was ever designed to capture. QAIRU does not ask either side to change what they know. It sits between them and translates, turning the language of how business is actually done into the language of how institutions have always required it to be documented.

The Design Philosophy

Q: QAIRU allows founders to run their businesses through WhatsApp and Telegram, using voice notes, images, and natural language. What does changing the interface change about who can actually participate in the digital economy?

A: Everything. Most business software assumes you can read English fluently, navigate a dashboard, understand accounting categories, and sit at a computer. That assumption excludes most of the business owners on this continent. When the interface is a conversation — a voice note, a photo of a receipt, a text message — the barrier to participation significantly reduces. You do not need to learn software. You just need to describe what happened in your business today. The AI handles the translation from informal communication to structured financial data. This is not a small distinction. It is the difference between a digital economy that serves the minority of African business owners who are comfortable with apps and dashboards, and one that reaches the rest. Voice notes work on a $30 phone. Telegram and WhatsApp work on 2G networks. And we made a deliberate technical choice: our voice transcription uses Deepgram Nova-2, specifically optimized for African accents and speech patterns. That matters. A voice-first system that cannot accurately understand how African founders actually speak is not a voice-first system at all, it is a frustration machine (And we are still struggling with this. It is work in progress until we - as Africans - can build our own language models). What changes is not just access. It is agency. When a founder can see their own cash flow for the first time, visualized on a real-time dashboard, accurate, generated from their own daily inputs — they make different decisions. They spot leaks. They negotiate better with suppliers. They plan. That is participation, not just access.

Q: Most business software assumes structured inputs — forms, spreadsheets, and dashboards. You’ve designed around how people actually communicate. What did you learn about how African founders already run their businesses?

A: They run them brilliantly. That is the first thing. The narrative that informal businesses are “disorganized” is wrong. They are organized, just not in the way formal systems recognize. A market vendor knows exactly which supplier gives the best price on Tuesdays. A bodaboda operator knows which routes are profitable after 6 PM. A salon owner knows that her Thursday clients spend more than her Monday clients. This is sophisticated business intelligence , held in memory, in notebooks, in WhatsApp conversations. What I’m learning building QAIRU is that the founder already has the information. They communicate it constantly — to suppliers, to customers, to family. The problem is that none of those communications are captured in a format that creates institutional value. So I’m designing QAIRU to listen the way a business partner would. “I bought 10 bags of rice at 180,000” is not ambiguous. It is a purchase record. “Sold the Samsung phone for 1.2 million cash” is a sales transaction with payment terms. A photo of a handwritten receipt from a supplier is a purchase record with line items — our AI vision extracts every detail without the founder needing to type anything. The AI’s job is not to ask the founder to change how they communicate. It is to understand what they already said and make it count. My deepest learning is this: the less you ask founders to change their behaviour, the more accurate your data becomes. When the system works with their natural flow, they report everything. When it requires effort, they report selectively. Inclusion is not just about access to the tool. It is about whether the tool respects how people already work.

Q: QAIRU is designed with “graduated autonomy,” learning patterns over time. How do you think about the balance between automation and user control in systems that manage core business functions?

A: The principle is simple: earn trust before assuming it. QAIRU starts in what I think of as cautious mode. It confirms every transaction, asks clarifying questions when it is unsure, and never acts without the founder’s explicit approval. If you say “bought stock,” QAIRU will ask what stock, from whom, at what price. It does not guess. Over time, as the system learns a founder’s patterns — their suppliers, their pricing, their product mix, their routine — it can handle more with less friction. A founder who buys maize flour from the same supplier every week at the same price eventually does not need to spell out every detail. QAIRU recognizes the pattern and confirms it. But there is a hard boundary. For anything involving money leaving the business — payments, orders, financial commitments — QAIRU always asks for confirmation regardless of how well it knows the pattern. Convenience should never override consent when the stakes are financial. This is not just a product decision. It is a governance one. An AI system that manages core business functions and starts making autonomous decisions without consent is a system that will eventually make an error the founder cannot reverse. Graduated autonomy means the founder is always in control, even as the system becomes more capable. The AI gets smarter. The human retains authority.

Editorial commentary: The graduated autonomy principle quietly resolves one of the most difficult tensions in AI product design: the tradeoff between capability and control. Most AI systems resolve this tension by prioritising capability and hoping users develop trust over time. Evelyn inverts the sequence, trust is earned first, capability is extended as a consequence. That inversion has implications beyond product design. It is an argument about what the relationship between AI systems and the people they serve should fundamentally look like, particularly in contexts where those people have historical reasons to be sceptical of systems that claim to act in their interest.

The Inclusion Argument

Q: You’ve spent years working on digital and financial inclusion at scale. How did those experiences shape the specific problem QAIRU is solving?

A: The most important thing I learned working on financial inclusion is that the problem was never about willingness. Founders want to grow. Banks want to lend. The gap is documentation and trust and that gap exists because every tool we have built to bridge it assumes the user will adapt to the system rather than the system adapting to the user. I saw this firsthand in every role I have held. At Solar Sister, I managed 400+ women solar entrepreneurs across rural Uganda. These women were running real businesses, tracking stock, managing customers, navigating supply chains across multiple districts. But their records lived in notebooks, in memory, in WhatsApp messages to their suppliers. When we needed to report to donors on the programme’s financial performance, we had to integrate systems that translated their activity into documentation the donors could recognise. We were manually bridging the gap between how they worked and what institutions required. I thought: there has to be a better way to do this. At Vouch, the gap was even more stark. We registered 250,000 farmers as beneficiaries of digital entitlements, processing over UGX 4 billion in traceable transactions. The platform proved that technology could create a documentation trail for people who had never had one. But Vouch was built for institutional disbursement — money flowing down from donors to recipients. What I kept seeing was that the recipients themselves — the farmers, the traders, the small business owners — had no way to document their own economic activity flowing in the other direction. They were visible as beneficiaries but invisible as businesses. I have watched mobile money transform East Africa by meeting people where they are rather than asking them to come to a bank branch. M-PESA did not teach Kenyans how to use banking software. It let them send money the way they already understood: through their phone, in a conversation. QAIRU applies the same principle to business operations. The insight is not that AI is powerful, everyone knows that. The insight is that AI deployed through the right interface, in the right context, can eliminate the documentation gap that keeps millions of viable businesses invisible to the formal financial system. The specific problem is this: a woman running a grocery store in Kampala turns over UGX 2 million a day but has no record of it. She knows her business intimately — which suppliers are reliable, which products move fast, when cash is tight. But that knowledge lives in her head, in her notebook, in voice notes she sends to her suppliers on WhatsApp. It does not exist in any format a bank can evaluate. QAIRU makes it exist, by listening to the conversations she is already having and structuring them into financial records she never had to prepare.

Q: Digital inclusion is often framed as access to tools or connectivity. What does your work suggest we’ve misunderstood about what inclusion actually requires?

A: We have confused access with participation. Access means you can download the app, connect to the internet, reach the service. Participation means the service is designed so that you can actually use it to improve your life. These are fundamentally different things. Mobile internet coverage in Africa has reached 78% for 3G and growing. Connectivity is not the primary barrier anymore. The barrier is relevance. Most digital tools are designed for users who already have structured work environments, literacy in English, and comfort with forms and dashboards. When you hand those tools to a market vendor who thinks in her local language and runs her business from memory, access is technically achieved but participation is not. QAIRU is teaching me that inclusion requires three things beyond access. First, interface design that matches how people actually communicate — voice, natural language, images, not forms and menus. Second, intelligence that adapts to the user rather than demanding the user adapt to it. Third, outputs that create institutional value — not just personal convenience, but documentation that banks, governments, and institutions can recognize. That third point is what most inclusion efforts miss. Digital inclusion that does not connect to institutional systems — financial, regulatory, commercial — remains informal digitization. It makes daily life slightly easier but does not change the founder’s position in the economic system. QAIRU actively measures this through what we call a bank readiness score — a real metric that tells a founder how close their business documentation is to what a lending institution requires. The goal is not just to digitize. It is to move people from invisible to visible, from undocumented to documented, from excluded to assessable. Inclusion with a measurable endpoint.

Editorial commentary: The access versus participation distinction exposes a structural flaw in how African digital inclusion has been measured. If the metric is whether someone can reach a tool, the numbers look increasingly positive, connectivity is expanding, smartphone penetration is growing. If the metric is whether the tool was designed for how that person actually lives and works, the picture is considerably less flattering. But before we even get to design, there is a more foundational problem worth naming.

The founders QAIRU is built for are not undocumented because they lack intelligence or discipline. They are undocumented because the systems built to capture financial intelligence were never designed to recognise the kind they possess. Across Africa, sophisticated financial systems (stokvels, chamas, tontines, esusu) have operated for generations with near-zero default rates, flexible governance, and collective risk management that formal banking cannot replicate. They work but because they do not produce records that formal systems recognise, they remain invisible to those systems. The intelligence is real. The documentation is not, at least not in any language institutions have learned to read.

This is the epistemological problem sitting underneath the inclusion conversation. Not just a documentation gap but a recognition gap, between intelligence that exists and intelligence that institutional systems are built to see. Most digital inclusion efforts have addressed the access layer without touching this layer. The result is what Evelyn names precisely: digitization that does not connect to institutional systems produces a more sophisticated form of the same exclusion. You are now digitally active and still economically invisible.

Trust and Governance

Q: QAIRU turns informal inputs into formal financial records and reports. What does it take to build trust in a system that translates everyday communication into structured financial data?

A: Trust is built through two things: accuracy and transparency. When a founder says “sold 5 chickens at 25,000 each” and QAIRU records it as a sale of UGX 125,000 in the poultry category, the founder needs to see that immediately and confirm it is right. Every transaction goes through a confirmation step. The founder sees exactly what was captured and can correct it before it is recorded. This is not optional — it is how trust gets built, one accurate transaction at a time. The second layer is transparency in reporting. When QAIRU generates a profit and loss statement or a cash flow report, the founder can trace every number back to a specific input they gave. There is no black box. The report is a mirror of their own words, structured differently. And this transparency extends beyond the chat interface — every transaction, every report, every trend is also visible on QAIRU’s real-time web dashboard, where the founder can explore their own data visually, drill into any number, and see exactly where it came from. We also built what I call graduated autonomy. QAIRU starts cautious — confirming everything, asking clarifying questions. As it learns a founder’s patterns and proves its accuracy over time, it can handle more with less intervention. But the founder always has control. They can correct any entry, question any calculation, and override any suggestion. Trust in AI systems, particularly financial ones, cannot be assumed or demanded. It has to be earned through repeated demonstrations of accuracy, and the humility to ask when uncertain. That is a design principle, not a feature.

Q: You’ve worked at board level in financial institutions, engaging with risk, credit, and governance. How does that experience shape your thinking about building and deploying AI systems like QAIRU?

A: It shapes everything. Sitting on a bank board gives you a clarity that no amount of startup thinking can replicate: the clarity of what institutions actually need before they extend trust and capital. In board meetings, we evaluate risk. We look at documentation, cash flow patterns, repayment capacity, sector exposure, concentration risk. The conversation is never “does this person deserve a loan?” It is “can we verify, document, and monitor this exposure in a way that protects depositors and satisfies regulators?” That is not cold or exclusionary. It is a fiduciary responsibility. And understanding it changes how I’m building QAIRU. I’m not building QAIRU to disrupt banks. I’m building it to give banks what they need; reliable, continuous, verifiable financial data on borrowers they cannot currently assess — while giving founders what they need, which is a way to run their businesses without the operational overhead that formal systems demand. The governance lens also shaped how I think about AI safety in QAIRU. When an AI system manages someone’s financial records, errors are not inconveniences — they are trust-breaking events. A misclassified transaction, a wrong inventory count, a hallucinated amount — these can cost a founder real money. So we are building confirmation flows, anomaly detection, and correction mechanisms into every layer. The board member in me insists on that discipline. That same governance instinct is why QAIRU handles compliance and certification tracking — export certificates (on a smaller scale), regulatory gap analysis, audit-ready documentation packs. For founders in East Africa who trade across borders — coffee exporters, agricultural processors, manufacturers — compliance documentation is as important as financial records. This is a layer we are still trying to get right. A board-level perspective taught me that creditworthiness is not just about cash flow. It is about whether a business can demonstrate that it operates within regulatory boundaries. QAIRU builds that evidence from day one. The most useful thing about sitting on both sides — the board table and the product — is knowing that the bridge has to be trusted from both ends. The founder has to trust QAIRU with their data. The bank has to trust QAIRU’s output. If either side breaks, the bridge collapses.

Editorial commentary: One of the most underexamined risk in AI systems that manage financial data is the specific, recoverable damage of a single misclassified transaction to a founder who has no margin for error. Evelyn's board experience gave her a framework for thinking about fiduciary responsibility. The discipline that protects depositors in a bank (documentation, verification, auditability, anomaly detection) is the same discipline that should govern an AI system managing someone's financial records. That it rarely does is one of the reasons most AI-for-inclusion products fail to reach the institutional recognition layer. They are built to be useful. They are not built to be trusted by the institutions whose trust actually changes the founder's economic position.

Early Evidence

Q: What are you already seeing change in how founders operate when they start using QAIRU?

A: I will start by saying QAIRU is very early stage. Currently in BETA testing mode. I’m working with a small pool of diverse founders who are helping me test out each QAIRU feature, across the board, there is no doubt every founder I have worked with loves QAIRU, what most of them are testing are the edge cases, what would 100, 1,000 other founders think of that we haven’t thought of? I encourage every founder, or small business owner to sign up for our waitlist at our website (www.qairu.ai) so that they get to know once we open up the platform to everyone. The first thing that changes is awareness. Founders who have never seen their own cash flow visualized suddenly have clarity on where money is going. I have seen founders realize for the first time that a product line they thought was profitable was actually losing money when you account for spoilage and transport costs. That awareness alone changes decisions. One of the biggest aspects beta testers have shared is about context - this is our biggest building block. How Bryan, who manages rentals approaches QAIRU is different from Mark, who runs an agricultural business, and is different from Mary - who runs a salon. QAIRU must understand each of their contexts at onboarding and therefore give them the underlying value that’s already in-built. This is the part that keeps us awake each night. The second shift is confidence. When a founder has weeks of clean financial records — sales trends, inventory levels, cash flow patterns; they carry themselves differently. They negotiate with suppliers from a position of knowledge. They can show a potential investor or lender an actual profit and loss statement. The documentation is not just compliance — it is credibility. We are still early. But what I am seeing confirms the thesis: the gap between informal businesses and formal financial systems is not capability. It is documentation. When you give founders a tool that builds documentation from their natural behaviour, the gap closes faster than anyone expected.

Q: Is there anything about your work, or about financial and digital inclusion in Africa, that you feel is often misunderstood or not fully explored?

A: The biggest misunderstanding is that inclusion is a supply-side problem — that if you build enough tools and deploy enough infrastructure, people will be included. It is not. It is a design problem. We have more mobile money platforms, more fintech apps, more digital tools than ever before on this continent. Yet 14 million Ugandans remain outside the formal financial system. The tools exist. The people they were meant to serve are not using them, because the tools were not designed for how those people actually live and work. The second thing that is not fully explored is the role AI can play not just in serving individuals but in bridging the gap between individuals and institutions. Most AI-for-inclusion conversations focus on one side: giving farmers weather data, giving traders price information, giving patients health advice. These are valuable. But the bigger opportunity is using AI to translate between the informal economy and the formal systems that determine access to credit, markets, and growth. That translation is what QAIRU does. And I believe it is what the next generation of African AI companies should be built to do — not just serve users, but connect them to the institutional infrastructure that determines whether they can grow. The $134 billion being mobilized in Uganda is not going to reach 14 million unbanked individuals through traditional banking channels. It is going to require a new layer — an AI-powered layer — that makes those individuals visible, assessable, and bankable. And Uganda is just the beginning. The same structural gap exists across East Africa — in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda — and beyond. We are building QAIRU for Uganda first, but the architecture is designed for the continent. Seven currencies are already supported. The voice recognition is optimized for African accents broadly. The compliance frameworks adapt to different regulatory environments. Building that layer is the work I'm committed to do. And I believe it is some of the most important work happening in African tech right now. QAIRU is the vision I’m building, It is not perfect - yet, but it is a start, and it is offering a solution to a fundamental gap I have observed over the years! If this is all interesting to you - let’s connect!

Editorial commentary: The context problem Evelyn names, that Bryan who manages rentals and Mary who runs a salon need QAIRU to understand them as fundamentally different businesses from the very first conversation, is the problem that most AI products either defer or design around. Deferring it produces a generic system that works adequately for everyone and excellently for no one. Designing around it produces the illusion of personalisation without the substance. That QAIRU is confronting it in beta, before scale, is the most consequential design decision in the interview.

Awareness and confidence are worth reading carefully because they reveal something the product metrics will never show. Awareness is not just financial clarity. It is the first time a founder sees their own business reflected back to them in a language they did not have to learn. Confidence is not just a psychological outcome. It is what happens when documentation stops being something you produce for someone else and becomes something that belongs to you. A founder who can walk into a supplier negotiation or a lending conversation with their own financial record in hand is not just better informed. They are in a different relationship with the formal economy than they were before.

Closing Remarks

Sixty voices into this series and the pattern that has become impossible to ignore is that the most significant barriers African AI practitioners are navigating are not technical. They are epistemological. The question is not whether the intelligence exists in the businesses, the languages, the financial systems, the governance structures of this continent but whether the systems being built are designed to recognise it.

Evelyn’s work sits at the sharpest edge of that question. QAIRU is not an inclusion product in the conventional sense. It is an argument, built in code, that the gap between informal African economies and formal financial institutions is not a capability gap or a willingness gap. It is a translation gap. and translation, unlike access, requires the system to do the harder work, to learn the language of the people it serves rather than demanding they learn its own.

What fifteen years of building across infrastructure, payments, and institutional finance produced is not just a product. It is a theory of change precise enough to be tested: that when you make the invisible visible, not by changing what people do but by finally building a system that can see what they already do, the gap closes faster than anyone expected. That theory is still being proven. QAIRU is in beta. The hardest problems are still open. But the architecture of the argument is sound.

Thank you for reading!

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Where do you think Evelyn sits in Africa’s AI ecosystem?

Every innovator we spotlight on TAIS contributes to Africa’s AI future from a distinct position. Based on this conversation, which cluster in TAIS Knowledge map do you think best describes Evelyn’s thematic community?

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