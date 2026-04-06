Welcome to edition #33 of 54 Shades of Opportunity, a weekly deep dive into Africa’s distinct markets. Each Monday, we explore innovation, culture, and investment opportunities across the continent, one country at a time.

Note: This analysis draws on publicly available sources, including government reports, international organizations, business publications, and research institutions. It’s not exhaustive; readers should explore further and, where relevant, consult local expertise before making decisions.

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Eswatini(Swaziland) at a Glance

Eswatini (formerly Swaziland, name changed April 2018) is Southern Africa’s landlocked kingdom managing economic development within absolute monarchy governance and SACU revenue dependence. With approximately 1.26 million people and $5.2B GDP (2025), the country achieved 4.3% growth (2025, IMF projection) - outpacing Sub-Saharan Africa average 4.1% and South Africa’s 1.1% - driven by services, exports, and increased SACU receipts. King Mswati III, ruling since 1986 and Africa’s last absolute monarch with executive, judicial, legislative powers, announced ambitious GDP per capita target from E78,238 (~$4,410) to E480,000 (~$30,000), requiring economy expansion several times over. SACU revenues account for 46% total government revenue (2024-2025), making fiscal position vulnerable to South African trade performance fluctuations. Manufacturing contributes 37% GDP (textiles, sugar processing), agriculture/forestry/mining 13%, services 50%, with exports valued $5.2B (2023) and imports $6.7B creating persistent trade deficit. Eswatini exports sugar to the United States under preferential schemes (historically AGOA‑linked GSP/AGOA access), but recent reporting notes that not all sugar actually enters the US at zero duty; some faces a 10 percent tariff, and AGOA sugar quotas are periodically recalibrated. Eswatini’s textile and apparel sector benefits from AGOA by exporting to the US under duty‑free treatment, and this preference has been a key lever for export‑oriented manufacturing. IMF‑linked commentary and recent government‑cited outlooks project growth around 4.3–4.6% in 2025–2026. Poverty remains elevated at 52% (2024), unemployment 22.2% (2023), with world’s highest HIV/AIDS prevalence rate (28%+ adults). Growth projected moderating to 3.8% (2026) but medium-term outlook stabilizing around 4.4% by 2030.

Size: 17,364 km² (roughly the size of Kuwait or New Jersey, landlocked between South Africa and Mozambique).

Population: Approximately 1.26 million, predominantly Swazi ethnic group, 38% urban, dual land tenure system (Title Deed commercial lands, Swazi Nation Land subsistence farming).

Capital: Mbabane (administrative), Lobamba (legislative/royal), connected to South African cities (Johannesburg, Durban) via road/rail.

Economic Profile: GDP $5.2B (2025), 4.3% growth (2025), 4.3–4.6% projected (2025-2026), inflation ~6% (2025, stable within CBE 3-6% target), SACU revenue 46% government revenue, manufacturing 37% GDP, exports $5.2B (sugar, textiles, soft-drink concentrates, wood products), imports $6.7B, trade deficit offset by SACU customs duties, external debt under 20% GDP.

Strategic Position: SACU member (duty-free access South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho), SADC member, COMESA member, AGOA beneficiary (duty-free US access for textiles/sugar through 2025), SADC-EU EPA (duty-free EU sugar access), lilangeni pegged 1:1 to South African rand (Common Monetary Area), Matsapha industrial zone, Goba railway line to Maputo port (Mozambique).

Absolute Monarchy and Political System

Eswatini gained independence from British protectorate status September 6, 1968, under King Sobhuza II (ruled 1921-1982). Current King Mswati III succeeded 1986 (age 18) following regency period after Sobhuza’s death. Mswati suspended 1968 independence constitution 1973, banning political parties and establishing absolute monarchy with king holding executive, judicial, legislative powers above constitution.

2005 constitution adopted but legal status of political parties remains unclear - effectively banned under 2008 Suppression of Terrorism Act. Political system operates through Tinkhundla (traditional electoral constituencies) rather than party-based democracy. Parliament consists of bicameral legislature: House of Assembly (65 members - 55 elected via Tinkhundla, 10 appointed by king) and Senate (30 members - 20 appointed by king, 10 elected by House). King appoints prime minister, cabinet, judges, holds dissolution powers over parliament, maintains veto authority over all three government branches.

Wealth concentration pattern exists: King controls Tibiyo Taka Ngwane (sovereign wealth fund created 1968 by Sobhuza II), which holds shares in 21 companies (2022 annual report, latest available) spanning mining, sugar, forestry, telecommunications, financial services. Fund operates independently of government and not subject to Eswatini Securities and Exchange Commission oversight. Population poverty levels estimated at 52% living under $3.65/day (2024).

Student and labor unrest during 1990s pressured Mswati toward political reforms. 2021 pro-democracy protests (June-July) - sparked by police killing of law student Thabani Nkomonye - resulted in government crackdown: internet shutdowns, security force deployments, dozens killed, opposition leaders (Bacede Mabuza, Mthandeni Dube) imprisoned (25-year, 18-year sentences respectively). People’s United Democratic Movement (PUDEMO) and other opposition groups operate from exile or underground. Political parties remain contested/unclear status despite 2005 constitution.

AGOA eligibility suspended 2014 over labor rights/governance concerns, reinstated December 2017 after legislative changes (Public Order Bill, Suppression of Terrorism Amendment Act signed by king), apparel visa system re-authorized July 2018. However, civil society space remains constrained - protests systematically repressed, political freedoms limited.

SACU Revenue Dependence and Economic Structure

Southern African Customs Union revenues represent structural economic feature. SACU (established 1910, members: South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini) operates common external tariff system for imports from non-SACU countries with revenue-sharing formula distributing customs/excise collections. For Eswatini, SACU receipts accounted 46% total government revenue (2024-2025 fiscal year), exceeding 50% in some periods.

SACU revenue volatility creates fiscal management challenges: receipts fluctuate with South African trade performance, regional economic cycles, commodity prices. Recent years saw sizeable surpluses (2006/07, 2012/13) when SACU revenues surged, but declines during global slowdowns or South African trade contractions immediately impact Eswatini’s fiscal position. South Africa exploring revised distribution scheme could reduce smaller members’ shares, pressuring Eswatini’s fiscal balance absent alternative revenue sources.

Manufacturing (37% GDP): Textiles/apparel production significant, benefiting from AGOA duty-free US access. Industry employs ~9,000 workers, produces ready-made garments, textile fabrics, footwear. Sugar processing major component - Royal Eswatini Sugar Corporation (RES Corporation) produces nearly two-thirds domestic sugar, employs 3,000+. Soft-drink concentrate production represents 19.2% export earnings (2022/23). Wood processing contributes 11.9% exports (SZL 3.971B, 2022).

Agriculture/Forestry/Mining (13% GDP): Dual land tenure creates productivity disparities. Title Deed lands (commercial) produce high-value crops (sugar, forestry, citrus) with substantial investment, irrigation, high productivity. Swazi Nation Land (communal, ~75% population employed in subsistence agriculture) suffers low productivity/investment - smallholder plots, rain-fed farming, environmental degradation (soil erosion, overgrazing), outdated practices. Sugar cane production (MY 2025/26 forecast) supports domestic consumption and exports - fourth-largest African producer with duty-free SACU, EU, US market access. Mining includes coal (production increasing), asbestos, small gold/diamond deposits.

Services (50% GDP): Government services lead sector. Retail expanding (large groups like Shoprite reaching remote areas), banking, telecommunications, tourism (wildlife, cultural heritage, royal ceremonies). Cross-border trade with South Africa significant - remittances from migrants working South African mines, services sectors support economy.

Trade patterns: Exports $5.2B (2023), imports $6.7B - persistent trade deficit partially offset by SACU customs revenues. South Africa dominates: 69.3% of exports, 75% of imports (2022). Other partners include Kenya, Nigeria, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, EU, US. Most exports sold on order basis limiting price adjustment flexibility. Key exports: soft-drink concentrates (19.2% earnings), wood articles (11.9%), sugar, textiles (6.8%), citrus, canned products. Major imports: fuel/electricity (17.9% import bill, SZL 5.751B in 2022, 37.1% rise due to price increases despite 8.9% electricity volume decrease), machinery/electrical appliances (9.9%), petroleum products, consumer goods.

Sugar Industry and Trade Preferences

Sugar industry represents cornerstone: fourth-largest African producer, 25th globally. Production MY 2025/26 forecast around 705,000 MT based on improved cane deliveries, milling efficiencies. Royal Eswatini Sugar Corporation (RES) produces ~two-thirds with 3,000+ employment. Smaller mills operate alongside.

Production trends show gradual increases: from 680,881 MT (2014-2015) to 705,000 MT projected (2025-2026). Expansion driven by increased land cultivation, improved milling efficiency, timely cane deliveries. Domestic consumption stable - supported by retail access improvements (remote areas serviced by major retailers), food/beverage manufacturing demand. Low Glycemic Index (GI) sugar gaining niche market traction. Artificial sweeteners impact minimal thus far though South African trends monitored.

Industry challenges include: electricity/water tariff increases affecting production costs, climate vulnerability (drought impacts cane yields - 2024 El Niño effects noted), foot-and-mouth disease affecting livestock/agricultural sectors indirectly, infrastructure constraints (roads, electricity reliability).

Infrastructure and Development Challenges

King Mswati announced February 2026 infrastructure targets: 500km road paving by 2028 including Siphofaneni-Maloma-Nsoko, Siphambanweni upgrades, district/feeder road improvements. Heavy rains damaged infrastructure requiring restoration for connectivity. Total road network ~3,800km (2024 estimate) - mix paved/unpaved. Eswatini Railways operates east-west Goba line (Matsapha to Maputo port, Mozambique) and north-south routes enabling freight exports.

Power sector relies heavily on South African electricity imports (17.9% import bill, fuel/electricity combined SZL 5.751B in 2022). Renewable energy development promoted - solar panels, micro-hydroelectric plants, biomass using agricultural waste. Government committed clean energy targets with investment incentives. Energy demand growing alongside economic expansion, creating supply pressure.

Water management critical given agriculture dependence, climate vulnerability. African Development Bank/European Investment Bank financing Lower Usuthu Smallholder Irrigation Project improving agricultural water access, stimulating construction. Projects target drought resilience, production stability.

Education crisis acknowledged: teacher/equipment shortages, delayed student allowances, lecturer salary payment delays despite public education expenditure increases to 5.7% GDP (2022), 6.3% (2023). UN Education Index score 0.604 (2020-2022). Literacy rates reasonable but quality concerns persist. Lost employment pushes children from school when parents cannot afford fees.

Health system challenged by HIV/AIDS prevalence (world’s highest at 28%+ adults). Disease compounds poverty - households lose labor, sell assets for medical care, funerals. Agricultural production declined as HIV/AIDS reduces available workforce. Antiretroviral therapy access improved but epidemic remains development constraint.

The Editor’s take

Eswatini demonstrates small state economic management within dual structural dependencies: SACU revenue (46% government revenue) and absolute monarchy governance. Growth performance (4.3% in 2025, outpacing regional average) reflects manufacturing resilience (textiles, sugar, soft-drinks), services expansion, and increased SACU receipts rather than fundamental economic transformation.

SACU revenue dependence creates fiscal vulnerability - South African trade performance directly impacts Eswatini’s budgetary capacity, with proposed distribution formula revisions potentially reducing flows. Trade deficit ($6.7B imports versus $5.2B exports) persists despite sugar/textile export revenues, offset by SACU customs duties rather than independent revenue generation. This structure limits fiscal autonomy and development finance capacity.

Sugar industry provides employment (RES Corporation 3,000+, broader sector significantly more) and export earnings while maintaining preferential market access through AGOA (US), SADC-EU EPA (Europe), SACU (regional). However, AGOA expiration concerns (originally 2025, extension debates ongoing) create textile sector uncertainty - industry employs ~9,000, relies on US duty-free access for competitiveness. Trade preference erosion would require productivity improvements, cost reductions, or market diversification to sustain export-oriented manufacturing.

Dual land tenure system creates productivity disparities perpetuating inequality: Title Deed lands (commercial agriculture - sugar, forestry, citrus) achieve high yields through investment/irrigation while 75% population on Swazi Nation Land practices low-productivity subsistence farming with environmental degradation. This structural feature constrains agricultural potential and income distribution.

Political system stability depends on social spending capacity (education 6.3% GDP, health services, subsidies) which SACU revenues enable. King’s GDP per capita target (E78,238 to E480,000, requiring multi-fold economy expansion) acknowledges development imperative but implementation pathway unclear given governance constraints, limited political pluralism, civil society space restrictions. 2021 protests/crackdown pattern suggests governance tensions persist beneath surface stability.

Medium-term outlook projects growth stabilizing at 4.4% (2030), supported by manufacturing continuation, services expansion, public investment (irrigation, roads, energy). However, structural constraints persist: SACU revenue volatility, trade preference expiration risks, infrastructure gaps (electricity supply, roads), climate vulnerability, governance limitations. Poverty (52%), unemployment (22.2%), inequality remain elevated absent transformative policy shifts.

Eswatini’s development trajectory balances economic performance within structural dependencies - SACU framework, preferential trade access, South African economic integration - while navigating absolute monarchy governance model and social development deficits. Small size (1.26M population) and landlocked position create inherent constraints, but also enable focused interventions if governance, institutional capacity, and inclusive growth strategies align.

Thank you for reading!

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Take a short virtual tour of Eswatini with me. Can you spot the opportunity?

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Coming up this week

On Wednesday we continue the journey in our series An AI Implementation Case Study. This time we look at everything that had to happen before the technical work could begin, the assumptions that travelled unexamined into the first call, the tension that was felt before it was named, and the sequence of honest moments that kept the project from quietly unravelling before it had properly started. What intra-African collaboration actually requires, why the continent is not the common ground we assume it to be, and the intervention that finally made two teams speak the same language in more ways than one.

On TAIS this Friday: we're in conversation with an AI researcher and founder whose career has moved deliberately from building practical AI systems to pushing the frontier of what those systems can do for the African context. From developing conversational AI with reliable Swahili support, to fine-tuning speech models under real-world data and compute constraints, to leading Nadhari AI Lab in advancing frontier AI research across Sub-Saharan Africa, every turn has circled the same conviction that technological progress is the key to human abundance, and that building AI without accounting for the people it serves is to build blindly.

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