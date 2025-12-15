Rebecca Mbaya

Rebecca Mbaya

Kevin Guiney
Dec 16

What an interesting case study, Rebecca!

Your commentary, as always, is exceptionally well balanced.

Personal beliefs about forms of government often blur how we view success. Sometimes we idealize the idea that we can achieve everything positively, with no downsides — which may be unrealistic.

I prefer to measure success through progress. For example, in the case of Eritrea, one could build a ledger of critical measures, including human rights. Here in the West, a subtle version of this happens in political campaigns: voters are asked whether they are better off than four years ago when the government took office. It’s very soft, individually focused, and often mostly noise.

By contrast, if we use objective criteria across broad areas — health, economics, employment, wealth, inflation, and so on — the assessment becomes far more objective.

