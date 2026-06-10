I came across a question recently that stopped me mid-scroll. Someone (I can no longer remember who) had posed it almost casually in a forum, the way people sometimes ask the things they’ve been thinking of for along time: can Africa survive a working Africa?

I had been carrying a version of that question for years without having the words for it. Seeing it written down by someone else rekindled a thread of thinking I want to pull on here carefully and without pretending I’m outside the thing I’m describing.

I was born in Africa. I have never lived anywhere else. I am not writing this from the vantage point of someone who left and returned with new eyes. I am writing it from inside the experience. This means when I observe this pattern in others I am also, at least partially, observing something I recognise in myself.

What Survival Mode Actually Does to the Brain

Survival mode is not just a state of being. It is a cognitive restructuring.

There is a well-documented psychological phenomenon called learned helplessness, first identified by Martin Seligman in the 1960s through experiments that showed how repeated exposure to uncontrollable negative conditions produces a specific cognitive adaptation where the organism stops trying to change its situation even when change becomes possible. It learns, at a neurological level, that its actions don’t matter. And that learning persists even after the conditions change (learn more about learned helplessness here).

But survival mode on the African continent is more than just learned helplessness. It is something more complex and in some ways more impressive. It is not passivity in the face of broken systems. It is active, creative, relentless adaptation to them. The informal economy that accounts for 80 to 85 percent of African employment is not evidence of a people who gave up. It is evidence of a people who built an entire parallel architecture of economic and social life because the formal one wasn’t working.

That adaptation produces a specific cognitive profile. The person who has spent years navigating broken infrastructure such as power cuts, unreliable institutions, absent logistics, systems that require workarounds as a baseline, develops extraordinary capacities. This includes tolerance for ambiguity, creative problem-solving under constraint, the ability to build coalitions of trust in the absence of formal mechanisms, hyper-vigilance for the gap in the system that can be threaded through.

These are the capacities that built the mobile money revolution. That produced the church media teams and the WhatsApp-based agricultural tools and the YouTube-trained community solvers I wrote about last week. That created, in other words, most of what is genuinely innovative about African technology and business development.

But (and this is the part that doesn’t get discussed enough) adaptation is not neutral. The brain that learned to survive in broken conditions does not automatically unlearn that learning when conditions improve. The cognitive habits built for navigating dysfunction don’t dissolve in the presence of function. They persist and in persisting, they can become a constraint rather than a resource.

The Historical Weight

This is the accumulated weight of history operating at a civilisational scale. The colonial project did not just extract resources from the African continent. It systematically dismantled existing governance structures, knowledge systems, and economic architectures and replaced them with systems designed not to develop but to extract. What was left behind at independence was not a blank slate but a specific kind of wreckage, institutions that were structurally oriented toward serving external interests, infrastructure built to move resources out rather than connect communities within, educational systems designed to produce administrators of someone else’s project rather than architects of their own.

Post-independence governance did not automatically repair this. In many cases it inherited and replicated the extractive logic of colonial administration, not always by choice, but because the institutional DNA was what it was, and because external debt, structural adjustment programmes, and continued economic dependency kept the continent in a posture of managed survival rather than sovereign development.

What decades of this produces at the level of communities, institutions, and individuals, is a deeply internalised orientation toward the short term. When the system has consistently failed to hold, you stop making long-term plans. You optimise for now. You build what you can with what you have. You develop an acute sensitivity to the next breakdown and a sophisticated repertoire for managing it.

The psychologist Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela, writing about post-apartheid South Africa, describes what she calls the trauma of broken trust: the specific psychological aftermath of living under systems designed to harm and exclude. Part of that aftermath is a difficulty imagining that new systems, even genuinely different ones, can be trusted to hold. The survival brain, trained on betrayal, looks for the catch even when there isn’t one.

Scale that dynamic across a continent and across generations and you begin to understand why the question can Africa survive a working Africa is not rhetorical. It is clinical.

What the Economic Evidence Suggests

There is actually some empirical ground to stand on here. Development economists have observed a phenomenon sometimes called the informality trap: the pattern by which communities and economies that developed sophisticated informal systems in the absence of formal infrastructure struggle to transition into formal systems even when those systems become available and advantageous.

The reasons are multiple. Informal systems carry embedded trust relationships built over time like the mobile money agent who knows her customers, the market association that enforces informal contracts, the diaspora remittance network that moves money more reliably than any bank. Formal systems, even better ones on paper, require a rebuilding of trust from scratch. And trust, once broken at scale, takes longer to rebuild than infrastructure.

There is also what economists call path dependency: the way in which early choices and adaptations constrain future options not because they are necessarily optimal but because the switching costs are high. A community that has built its entire economic and social life around informal systems has invested in knowledge, in relationships, in cognitive habits, in those systems. Transitioning to formal ones is not just a matter of better tools being available. It requires unlearning as much as it requires learning.

Rwanda is often cited as a counterexample. A post-genocide society that made a deliberate, top-down decision to rebuild formal systems and institutions and largely succeeded in creating a functioning state. But Rwanda’s experience is also evidence of how exceptional, how intentional, and how resource-intensive the transition out of survival mode has to be. It did not happen automatically. It required extraordinary political will, significant external investment, and a specific historical rupture that created both the necessity and the political space for reconstruction.

Most of the continent has not had that rupture. It is navigating continuity, trying to build something new while the old conditions persist, at least partially, around it.

The African AI Moment

This is where the conversation becomes urgent. Because AI is not arriving in Africa as a distant future promise. It is arriving now with real velocity. And it is arriving at precisely the moment when the survival brain argument has the most at stake.

The informal builders I documented last week: the Yemurais who learned without academies, the community solvers who built without certification are the survival brain at its most creative. They built extraordinary things because the conditions demanded it. Constraint was not an obstacle. It was the engine.

But AI changes the conditions directionally. It lowers barriers to access. It makes tools available that previously required institutional backing to use. It creates possibilities that didn’t exist before for people who were previously locked out.

In other words: AI is, among other things, a structural change in the conditions that produced the survival brain. And that raises the most important question of the African AI moment that almost nobody is asking.

Not: can Africans use AI ? Of course they can and they are.

But: can the survival brain transition into a building brain when the conditions start to change?

There are two failure modes worth naming honestly.

The first is scarcity persistence. The pattern by which builders who were shaped by constraint continue to build for constraint even as the conditions improve. Building small when they could build large. Solving local problems brilliantly but not claiming the infrastructure, the investment, or the institutional recognition that would let those solutions scale. Not because the ambition is absent but because the survival brain is oriented toward the immediate and the improvised, not the systematic and the durable.

The second is legibility drain which I’ve written about before, but which has a survival mode dimension I haven’t fully named. When African builders finally become legible to global institutions it is almost always at the moment they have processed their skills through someone else’s certification system. The survival brain’s creativity that was forged on the continent, in context, under constraint, only gets counted when it has been translated into terms the outside world recognises. And by then the builder has often left the ecosystem that created them. The continent loses the talent at the precise moment it becomes visible.

Both failure modes are, in part, survival mode operating as designed. Building small is rational when systems don’t hold. Seeking external validation is rational when local institutions don’t recognise local achievement. The problem is that these rational adaptations, repeated at scale and over time, become the mechanism by which the continent stays in a posture of managed survival rather than sovereign development.

If AI is going to change things, and I believe it can, not automatically but with intention, then the African AI project needs to grapple with this directly.

It is not enough to build AI tools that work under African conditions. That is necessary but not sufficient. The deeper work is building the conditions (psychological, institutional, cultural) under which African builders can claim the full value of what they build. Can hold onto it. Can scale it. Can demand, rather than negotiate for, a seat at the table where the future of AI is being decided.

That requires naming the survival brain dynamic honestly as a rational adaptation to historical conditions that is no longer serving the moment we are in. It requires building institutions that are designed for African builders to thrive in, not just survive. That hold over time. That distribute value back to the communities that created it. That make it possible to build for a future rather than only for the immediate. And it requires, perhaps most uncomfortably, an honest reckoning within African communities about the ways in which survival mode has become internalised not as an external imposition but as an internal orientation.

Putting myself on the spot

What does survival mode do to a person and a continent over time?

As I said earlier, I’m not writing this from above. I have only ever known Africa. I was born here, grew up here, and have never lived anywhere else. So when I observe this pattern in others, I am also observing something I recognise in myself.

So my honest answer is: not automatically. Not without intention. Not without the kind of deliberate structural, psychological, and political work that helps people move from building for survival to building for sovereignty. But the capacity is there. It was always there. Everything built under the conditions of the past century is evidence of what African intelligence, creativity, and resilience can produce when there is no other choice.

The question is what happens when there is. Which brings me to an unsettling thought.

If Africa were working properly, what would someone like me write about?

54 Shades of Opportunity. Beyond the Algorithm. TAIS. In some sense, all of these projects exist because something is missing. They are documentation projects. Visibility projects. Context projects. They respond to absence, erasure, and the persistent reality that African builders are too often unseen, uncounted, or understood through someone else’s frame.

So what happens if the infrastructure holds? If talent stays? If African AI becomes legible, visible, and central without someone having to argue for it every week? What becomes of the work then?

Part of me thinks the work doesn’t disappear. It transforms. Right now for instance, TAIS is doing a form of emergency documentation. It fills a gap. But if that gap closes, the question shifts. The work becomes less about proving Africa exists in the AI conversation and more about understanding what Africa is doing with its place in it. The editorial question moves from “Are we here?” to “Where are we going?” And perhaps that is a richer territory.

The same is true of Context as Infrastructure. Context doesn’t only matter when systems are failing. It may matter even more when they are succeeding, because then the question becomes whose context gets to shape what comes next.

Still, I am left with an unsettling question.

Am I ready to write for a working Africa? Or has some part of my editorial identity, like the survival brain itself, become oriented toward the broken thing?

I don’t know. But perhaps that uncertainty is the point.

If survival mode shapes institutions, economies, and nations, it also shapes the people who spend their lives responding to them. Writers. Researchers. Builders. Policymakers. We learn where the gaps are. We learn how to document them, explain them, and fight to close them. Over time, the gap itself can become part of our orientation to the world and maybe that is the real test.

Not whether Africa can build world-class AI systems under pressure. We are already proving that point. The test is whether we, in this AI era, can imagine ourselves beyond the conditions that taught us to build from scarcity, constraint, and survival. Whether a continent, and the people shaped by it, can learn to build from possibility rather than necessity. And whether, when the emergency finally passes, we know what to do with our freedom.

That question extends beyond Africa. It is a human question. AI is exposing something that previous technological shifts often obscured: that people, institutions, and societies can become remarkably good at adapting to constraint. We learn how to survive broken systems. We learn how to navigate scarcity. We learn how to build despite the odds.

What we rarely practice is what comes next:

How to build when survival is no longer the organising principle?

How to imagine when the emergency has passed?

How to use freedom well?

Success requires a different imagination than survival.

Thank you for reading!

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