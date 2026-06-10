Rebecca Mbaya

Rebecca Mbaya

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The Next Evolution's avatar
The Next Evolution
10h

The question underneath this piece is harder than it first appears. It's not whether the survival brain is good or bad — the piece is clear that it's neither. It's a rational adaptation to conditions that consistently didn't hold. The informal economy, the community tech, the coalition-building in the absence of formal mechanisms: all of it is evidence of intelligence applied under constraint, not in spite of it.

Rational adaptations to broken conditions can become the mechanism by which those conditions persist. Not because the people are wrong, but because habits run deeper than analysis. You can know the conditions have changed and still build as if they haven't. That's not failure. That's how cognition works.

The legibility drain goes further. The skill gets counted at the moment it's been translated into someone else's certification system — which is also the moment the builder leaves. The continent that produced the knowledge gets neither the talent nor the credit. And the system that absorbed it has no record of where it actually came from. The survival brain and the legibility drain are both responses to the same original design failure: systems that didn't recognise African builders for decades trained those builders to seek recognition elsewhere.

What the piece is really asking is who gets to define what counts as valuable, and when. That's a design question. The formal systems that failed to recognise African builders for decades didn't just fail to count them — they trained those builders to seek recognition elsewhere. The survival brain and the legibility drain are both responses to the same original design failure.

The closing question — what does Rebecca write about when Africa is working — is the most unsettling part. It's asking whether the frame that makes the work necessary is also the frame that limits it. That's not a comfortable place to end, which is exactly why it's right.

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Sharon Chou's avatar
Sharon Chou
15h

"What does survival mode do to a person and a continent over time?" For a person who's fortunate enough to exit the environment that required survival mode, there needs to be an ongoing trust and support from other people while the person undergoes tremendous emotional turbulence.

And so the analogous continent case would need "extraordinary political will, significant external investment, and a specific historical rupture that created both the necessity and the political space for reconstruction" as you mentioned. I'm not sure how that will unfold, but look forward to more like you to inform the process!

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