Rebecca Mbaya

Really comprehensive breakdown of Egypt's cycle from crisis to recovery. The Arabic AI angle is underrated, especially given the 420M+ speaker market and Cairo's cultural export strength. Most people overlook how Egyptian dialect dominance (from decades of cinema and music) creates a natural competitive moat for AI language tools. If they can actually execute on the foundational models and avoid brain drain, the timing is right. Also interesting how the mahraganat case study mirrors the broader tension betwen state control and grassroots innovation that'll determine whether the AI strategy actualy scales beyond PPT.

