Rainbow Roxy
Dec 13

Thanks for this insight on 'African AI must be architecturally different'.

Eniola Erivona
Dec 5

This was an eye opener. I've never looked at my continent(Africa) from the perspective of the advantage we have over the western countries as regards living through the problems most tech companies try to fix through "data".

All we have to do is look around and we will find the problems acute to us - the best problem solvers of our problems.

