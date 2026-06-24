There is a version of the AI sovereignty conversation that sounds reasonable, pragmatic even. Satya Nadella and Rishi Sunak made it at Davos 2026, during LinkedIn’s “In the Room Live” session, and it went something like this:

…sovereignty is a risk management problem. Not everything needs the same degree of sovereignty. You manage it like a financial portfolio, you weigh trade-offs, you choose based on workload, you be practical.

Their proof point was the UAE. Microsoft built the infrastructure, the UAE governs the data. Private capital builds, local government controls. They called that sovereignty. On its own terms, it is a coherent position but that framing quietly removes context from the conversation. And for Africa, removing context from a conversation about sovereignty is the whole problem.

Context is not a variable. It is the foundation.

Context as infrastructure is the lens I have been developing through 1+ year of documenting African AI and tech practitioners across the continent. The argument is not complicated, but its implications run deep. Context is not something we adjust for after the fact. It is the ground everything else is built on. When we remove it from a conversation, even in the name of pragmatism, we are already making a choice about whose reality gets to count.

I have spent over a year sitting with African innovators, researchers, data professionals, and builders who are doing extraordinary work in conditions that global frameworks consistently fail to account for. What I have learned, again and again, is that the work that gets noticed is rarely the work that is most important. The practitioner who gets the international fellowship, the dataset that gets the funding, the research that gets cited, these things happen when African work becomes legible to Western frameworks. Not when it is most valuable to African communities.

I call this legibility drain and it operates at every level, from the individual career trajectories of African AI practitioners to the continental negotiating position of 54 nations trying to figure out what they are actually asking for when they say the word sovereignty.

The Nadella/Sunak model works.

For the UAE.

It works because the UAE entered that negotiation with leverage. They had something Microsoft wanted access to. The conversation happened between parties who, whatever their asymmetries, were negotiating from positions that made the exchange viable. The framework they produced reflects that context entirely. It was designed for that room, by people who knew exactly what they were asking for and what they were willing to give up to get it.

The UAE knew whether it was asking for the container or the contents. It knew the difference between digital sovereignty (governance over the entire ecosystem, the infrastructure, the networks, the systems that process the data) and data sovereignty, which is more specific, more micro, concerned with the data itself and shaped critically by the laws of the country that built the technology handling it. Two different scopes. Two different levers. Two completely different negotiating positions.

How many African nations are walking into that conversation with that same clarity?

How many are negotiating for the container when they think they are negotiating for the contents?

How many are signing frameworks that deliver the language of sovereignty without the substance, because the definition was never agreed on in the first place?

This is a strategic one. Africa cannot negotiate for something it has not defined. And right now, across a continent of 54 nations, the definition is still in dispute.

The bias was never just in the data.

To understand why the definitional problem matters so much, you have to understand the ground on which this conversation is happening. And here I want to draw directly on the work of Siyabonga Mabuza, a South African data professional whose recent piece, “Rewriting the Algorithm: How Africa Can Claim Its Place at the Centre of the AI Revolution,” offers one of the clearest structural accounts of this problem I have encountered.

Siyabonga opens with a fact that should reframe every conversation about African AI. AI does not emerge from thin air. It is built from data. And data is never neutral. Every training dataset carries the assumptions, biases, and blind spots of the people who assembled it. For most of the world’s most powerful AI systems, that means they were built primarily by researchers in the United States, Europe, and China, trained on internet content that is over 56% English, and tested on populations that are overwhelmingly Western. Africa (home to 1.4 billion people, over 2,000 languages, and 17% of the world’s population) contributes approximately 3% of global internet content. The result, as Siyabonga documents, is a set of AI systems that know far more about African problems than African solutions, far more about African poverty than African innovation, and far more about what the West thinks of Africa than what Africa thinks of itself.

But Siyabonga’s most important contribution is tracing how the bias runs deeper than bad datasets. Colonial archives, she argues, documented Africa through extractive lenses, cataloguing resources, mapping territories for exploitation, recording populations as labour rather than as civilisations. These archives became the foundation of Western academic knowledge about the continent. That knowledge, digitised and fed into the internet, became training data for AI. The bias is not a technical accident. It is a historical inheritance.

The consequences she documents are measurable and consequential. Facial recognition systems that fail dark-skinned women at rates 35 times higher than light-skinned men. Language models that default to deficit narratives (poverty, conflict, disease) when given open-ended prompts about Africa. Medical AI trained on Western patient data that performs significantly worse on African populations. Credit-scoring algorithms deployed across the continent that replicate colonial-era exclusion patterns in digital form.

As Siyabonga puts it: “the algorithm did not invent its bias against Africa. It inherited it.”

This matters enormously for the sovereignty conversation because Africa is not entering a neutral negotiation. It is entering one already shaped at the level of the data, the infrastructure, the institutions, and the narrative by a history it did not author. The training data reflects a particular world. The infrastructure was built by particular interests. The governance frameworks being written now are being written by people who, however well-intentioned, are working from contexts that are not Africa’s.

To adopt a risk management framework designed by and for those who built that infrastructure is a continuation of the same logic in more sophisticated language. Nuance, in this context, can become extraction in disguise. And this is the tension at the heart of the Davos conversation that Nadella and Sunak never had to name, because for them it does not exist. For Africa, it is the whole question.

What the numbers are actually telling us.

Let me stay with Siyabonga’s data for a moment, because the statistics she surfaces are the argument.

3% of global internet content.

2,000+ languages severely underrepresented in AI training data.

A 34.7% error rate for facial recognition AI on dark-skinned women.

Between 60 and 75% of the African Union’s budget historically funded externally.

These numbers describe a continent that is simultaneously central to the global AI economy as a source of data, as a market, as a labour pool for content moderation and data labelling and almost entirely absent from the decisions that shape how that economy works.

This is what I mean when I say that context is infrastructure. The numbers above are not describing a gap to be filled. They are describing a structure that was built, deliberately, over centuries and that is now being replicated in digital form at a speed and scale that colonial administration could only dream to achieve.

When Nadella and Sunak talk about sovereignty as a portfolio management problem, they are speaking from inside a structure that works for them. The UAE, sitting on enormous sovereign wealth and energy leverage, can afford to think about sovereignty as a series of trade-offs to be optimised. For most African nations, the question is more fundamental: who built the structure we are being asked to negotiate within, and what does it mean that we had no say in its construction?

Siyabonga’s answer is that recognising bias as structural rather than inevitable means it can be structurally dismantled. I agree with her but dismantling it requires first being honest about what it is.

The latecomer advantage is real but only if you use it.

I want to share what I find genuinely compelling about Africa’s position, and what gets lost when the conversation stays at the level of Davos panels.

Siyabonga makes a case for what she calls Africa’s latecomer advantage, and it is worth sitting with seriously. Regions that arrive later to a technological transition are not merely catching up. They have the opportunity to leapfrog legacy systems, observe what went wrong elsewhere, and build infrastructure that is fit for purpose rather than retrofitted from an earlier era.

Africa did not industrialise in the 19th century and so avoided the fossil-fuel lock-in that now constrains Western economies. Africa did not build landline telecoms infrastructure at scale and so leapfrogged directly to mobile-first systems that now lead the world. M-Pesa. Flutterwave. Andela. As Siyabonga argues, these are not aid projects. They are technology companies that emerged from African context, built for African realities, and proved globally relevant precisely because of that specificity. The constraint became the innovation. The same logic applies to AI. Africa has not yet built the data monopolies, the regulatory capture, or the path-dependent infrastructure of the United States or China. It can build differently. Better. More equitably. The continent that invented humanity’s first tools is not behind in AI. It is in the earliest stages of a build that, done correctly, could set a different standard for what AI looks like when it is built from and for the communities it serves.

But the latecomer advantage is only an advantage if it is used deliberately and collectively. And right now, Africa is not doing either of those things at the scale the moment requires.

Fifty four nations each pursuing their own version of sovereignty, each defining the term differently, each negotiating individually with the same global technology companies, each moving at different speeds and with different levels of regulatory capacity is not a strategy. It is fragmentation dressed up as agency and fragmentation, in a negotiation with entities the size of Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI. It is indistinguishable from weakness.

Even if every single African country reaches its own version of sovereignty on its own terms and some are further along than others, South Africa further in some respects, Kenya in others, Rwanda in others still, that still does not mean the continent has reached it. AI Sovereignty, at the scale that actually shifts power, is not additive. We cannot sum 54 individual positions and arrive at a continental one. The tech bros African nations are negotiating with are not negotiating with 54 countries. They are negotiating with whichever country is in the room. And walking in alone, no matter how well prepared, is a different negotiation than walking in together.

The 54 nations problem is the sovereignty problem.

I have been sitting with a question that is one of the current topics of conversation in TAIS Bridge Builders Circle (the circle is the community I run connecting African innovators with non-African thinkers who want to engage with this work on its own terms). The question is deceptively simple but devastating: Can we as a continent agree on what AI sovereignty means? and if we cannot agree how do we move forward as a continent?

It is the right question and I do not think it has a clean answer yet. But I think the shape of the answer is becoming clearer.

Moving as a block requires, first, definitional alignment. Not perfect agreement, that is neither achievable nor necessary. But enough shared language to know we are solving the same problem. Right now, when African nations sit down to negotiate digital or data governance, they are often not solving the same problem. Some are focused on where data is stored. Others on who governs it. Others on who extracts value from it. Others on who builds the systems. These are related questions, but they are not the same question, and treating them as interchangeable produces agreements that mean different things to different signatories.

Siyabonga’s PESTEL framework is useful here not as a checklist but as a map of the terrain. Each dimension represents a different lever, a different place where African nations can exert influence and build capacity. The Political dimension requires governments to legislate data sovereignty frameworks and fund national AI strategies. The Economic dimension recognises that every gap in African training data is a market, founders who build African-language NLP tools or African health datasets are building sovereign intellectual property with continental-scale value. The Legal dimension notes that only 36 African countries currently have data protection legislation and that harmonising governance across the AfCFTA framework would create the foundation for a unified African data economy.

These are not abstract policy aspirations. They are the specific, concrete things that would need to be true for Africa to move as a block. And none of them require waiting for a perfect continental consensus before starting.

The second thing moving as a block requires is what I come back to constantly in my own framework: legibility on our own terms. Africa needs to build the infrastructure for African work to be recognised, valued, and built upon within Africa first, not only when it becomes legible to Western institutions. This means investing in African AI research at continental scale, not just single-country projects. It means developing foundational models trained on African data that reflect African contexts and values. It means seating African researchers, ethicists, and policymakers on global AI governance bodies not as observers but as decision-makers.

Siyabonga puts it this way: “the question is not whether Africa can compete in the AI era. The evidence of African ingenuity, across five thousand years of recorded history and a hundred years of modern innovation, makes that question obsolete. The only question worth asking now is how.”

I agree with her. But I would add that the how requires knowing what you are asking for. And that means the definitional conversation, the one that feels theoretical, the one that feels like it slows things down is not a detour from the strategic conversation. It is the strategic conversation.

What moving as a block actually looks like.

Let me be concrete about what I think this requires, drawing on both my own documentation work and Siyabonga’s framework.

It requires African nations to stop treating data sovereignty and digital sovereignty as interchangeable and start being precise about which one they are pursuing in any given negotiation. It requires continental institutions (the AU, the AfCFTA structures) to develop shared governance protocols that member states can adopt and enforce collectively, rather than leaving each nation to negotiate alone with technology companies whose legal and lobbying resources dwarf those of most African governments.

It requires the African private sector to recognise, as Siyabonga argues compellingly, that…

the most valuable AI companies of the next decade will be those with proprietary data in underserved markets. African language models, African health AI, African financial behaviour engines, these are competitive advantages that Silicon Valley cannot easily replicate. The gap in representation is a market opportunity, and African founders are best positioned to capture it. It requires African researchers and universities to open their data, publish in accessible formats, and build the repositories that the market will not build for them. The datasets built, the papers published, the students trained, these are the infrastructure of African AI. Not in a metaphorical sense but in a literal, foundational sense.

And it requires those of us who document and convene and connect, the role I have carved out for myself through TAIS and the Bridge Builders Circle, to keep insisting that the context conversation and the strategy conversation are the same conversation. That you cannot separate the question of what Africa is building from the question of the ground it is building on.

The question worth asking

Nadella and Sunak are not wrong that sovereignty does not require owning the entire chain. Strategic flexibility is real. The UAE model is not a fantasy, it is a demonstrated reality that negotiating for control of the contents, even within someone else’s container, can produce meaningful outcomes.

But strategic flexibility is only available to those who first know what they are giving up and what they are keeping. That knowledge requires context and context, for Africa, is not a background condition to be acknowledged and set aside. It is the infrastructure on which everything else must be built.

The AI revolution is not waiting for Africa to resolve this. The infrastructure is being built now. The training data is being collected now. The governance frameworks are being written now in rooms that look more like Davos than like Nairobi, Lagos, or Kinshasa. And the question of whether Africa shapes that process or is shaped by it will be determined not by the quality of the continent’s intentions but by the specificity of its demands.

Does sovereignty mean controlling the keys to the rooms, or owning the building?

That is the most practical question Africa can ask right now. And the answer (collectively, deliberately, with full awareness of the context in which it is being asked) is the starting point for everything that comes next.

This conversation is already happening.

Sovereignty is just one thread in a much larger conversation that has been unfolding in TAIS Bridge Builders Circle since we launched. This is our first month and we are moving across the issue of migration and the rise of xenophobic movements across the continent and what that means for coordination efforts between African nations who need each other but are finding it increasingly difficult to fix their national issues to allow African talents move freely across African borders. We are sitting the question of responsibility the African diaspora carries, and whether fixing your country from outside counts, and what happens to the collective project when the people closest to the problem are too close to despair to move. We have sat with the question of data centres presence on the continent and what physical infrastructure actually means for digital claims, whether a data centre built by a foreign company on African soil constitutes African infrastructure or foreign infrastructure in an African location.

These conversations are different in register and in topic. But they share a single centre of gravity: Africa, on its own terms, in the AI era. Not Africa as a problem to be solved by external frameworks. Not Africa as a market to be captured. Africa as the author of its own digital future or not, depending on the choices made right now.

If this conversation resonates with you, if you are a non-African thinker, researcher, or practitioner who wants to engage with African AI innovation on its own terms rather than through the usual frameworks, the Circle is currently accepting founding members. The community is small, the conversations are substantive, and the people in the room are the people building the thing.

Join the Circle

Thank you for reading!

This piece was written in dialogue with Siyabonga Mabuza’s “Rewriting the Algorithm: How Africa Can Claim Its Place at the Centre of the AI Revolution,” published June 2026 on siyabonga.pro. The statistics on internet content representation, AI bias consequences, the latecomer advantage argument, the PESTEL framework, and the four imperatives for African leaders cited throughout this piece are drawn from her work and are attributed to her. I recommend exploring website and reading her latest piece in full alongside this essay, it is the more technical and framework-oriented companion to the argument I am making here.

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