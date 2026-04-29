Part 5

A system that performs well but cannot sustain itself is not a solution. It is a funded moment. The communities it was built to serve will interact with it for as long as the resources hold, and then it will quietly stop. That gap between what a system is designed to do and what it can afford to keep doing, is one of the most consequential and least documented problems in AI implementation. The final co-working session of this engagement went there directly

Building AI systems that can keep running

Every AI system has a bill. The final co-working session of this engagement was about making that bill visible before it became a problem that could not easily be undone. It was also, quietly, about what it means to build an AI system that can keep running in the actual conditions of the organization maintaining it. Not in a pilot or with grant funding covering the overhead. But over time, in the ordinary financial reality of a health technology implementer in Senegal serving young girls who need reliable, accurate, affordable guidance about their bodies. The question, not just does it work, but can it keep working is one the field rarely documents. This session did and it opened with a direct focus on cost, not as a theoretical concern but as a practical one.

The technical lead had come prepared with a method: working with the raw JSON traces the system produces for every conversation, he calculated cost credits component by component, conversation by conversation. The same logs that had revealed retrieval failures in earlier sessions now revealed the financial architecture of the system, laid bare.

The approach was deliberate. Rather than relying on a dashboard summary which can show totals but might obscure what is driving them, reading the raw traces meant seeing the cost of each individual process: what each language model call cost, what each knowledge base interaction cost, what each text-to-speech conversion cost. Not in aggregate but in sequence and per conversation. The granularity that had made the retrieval failures visible earlier was now making the financial dynamics visible.

The analysis showed that TTS(Text-to-speech, the feature that converts the chatbot’s written responses into spoken audio, giving Yaay, Eugénie, and Mina their literal voice) was consuming more credits than all other processes in the system combined. By a significant margin. More than the language model calls generating the health guidance. More than the knowledge base retrievals grounding those answers in verified information. The feature that made the system feel most alive to its users was quietly the most expensive thing in it.

The same tool that had been built to make the logs readable was extended in this session to aggregate costs across all transcripts in the folder. A new tab, built live during the session, made the breakdown visible at scale: not just what one conversation cost, but what the system cost to run across the full sample. The pattern was consistent. TTS dominated and everything else was secondary.

A feature designed to make the system more accessible was quietly becoming the most expensive thing in it. The two goals (inclusion and sustainability) were in tension.

The aggregated view made the scale of the TTS cost impossible to miss. It was not just expensive in relative terms.

The tool that was built live during the session, was developed using Cursor ( the AI-assisted coding environment that had been part of the technical lead’s workflow throughout the engagement).

When the Tool That Builds the Tool Gets It Wrong

At some during the session, Cursor struggled. It made mistakes and failed to correctly access the pricing tables it needed. It produced incomplete code. When asked to fix the problems, it added unnecessary error-checking logic instead of addressing the core issue. Changes had to be rolled back. The technical lead had to verify the agent’s work at each step, identify where it had gone wrong, and intervene to correct it. This is not a critique of Cursor. It is a description of what working with AI assistance actually requires and it is almost never documented honestly. The tools that make AI development faster and more accessible are not autonomous. They require constant oversight. They make mistakes that look like progress and produce outputs that are plausible enough to pass a quick review and wrong enough to cause real problems if they are not caught. The person using them has to know enough to verify what the tool produces and confident enough to override it when it fails.

The technical lead had both. He caught the mistakes, corrected the logic, and eventually produced a working cost breakdown. But the process made visible something the field’s enthusiasm for AI-assisted development often obscures: the human judgment required to work with these tools is not a nice-to-have. It is the thing that makes them usable at all.

We are building AI systems using AI tools that require the same careful human oversight we are trying to build into the systems themselves. The irony is not accidental. It is the condition.

The Cost-Performance Tension

With the cost breakdown visible, the session turned to optimization. Several options were on the table.

The most straightforward was TTS: making it optional rather than default, or removing it entirely for certain conversation flows. If a user is reading the chatbot’s responses on screen anyway, the audio conversion is unnecessary cost. Making it a choice rather than a default could significantly reduce the system’s running costs without removing a feature that some users genuinely value.

The second option was model substitution. The system was using Claude Sonnet (a mid-tier model) for the core language work, and GPT-3.5 for classification tasks. The question was whether swapping some of those calls to a smaller, faster, cheaper model like Claude Haiku could reduce costs without meaningfully degrading the quality of the responses.

This is where the conversation hit its most important conceptual distinction. Calculating cost is relatively straightforward, tokens multiplied by price, aggregated across calls. Calculating performance is significantly more complex. You cannot know whether a smaller model produces worse answers without testing it against real questions, evaluating the quality of the responses, and comparing the results systematically. And the evaluation framework needed to do that testing at scale was exactly what the engagement had been building toward.

I noted in the session that the DIT team had originally chosen Claude because it produced the outputs they needed. Some of the newer, smaller models had not been available when the application was first built. Testing them now, with the evaluation framework in place was a reasonable next step. The technical lead agreed, and stressed that the evaluation framework and dataset, including both difficult and easy questions, would be essential for making that testing meaningful rather than anecdotal.

This is the connection the engagement had been building toward from the beginning. The evaluation system is not just about quality but also about the capacity to make evidence-based decisions about trade-offs. Cost versus performance. Accessibility versus sustainability. What the system can afford to do and what it needs to keep doing to serve its users well. Without the evaluation framework, those trade-offs are made on instinct. With it, they can be made on evidence.

Cost without performance is a number. Performance without cost is an aspiration. The evaluation framework is what turns both into decisions you can actually make.

What Sustainability Actually Means

There is a dimension of this cost conversation that goes beyond the technical and into the structural and it is one the series has been circling since Part 1.

WeerWi is a product of a consortium of 5 organizations, built with grant funding, maintained by a team in Senegal, serving a community of young girls and women who need reliable health guidance. The system is live and has users. It has accumulated months of conversation data. And the cost of running it (the monthly bill for the language model calls, the text-to-speech conversions, the knowledge base interactions) is a recurring reality that does not go away when the grant engagement ends.

This is the sustainability question that AI implementation in African contexts almost never asks loudly enough: who pays for this after the project closes? The technical improvements made during this engagement, the rebuilt knowledge base, the HyDE RAG implementation, the evaluation framework, the cost analysis tools are genuinely valuable. They make the system better but they are improvements to a system that still costs money to run every month, in a context where the margin for that cost is not guaranteed.

Making TTS optional is not just a cost optimization decision. It is a sustainability decision that determines whether the system can keep serving its users after the engagement’s resources are no longer available to subsidize its operation. The same applies to model selection, to knowledge base maintenance, and to the ongoing work of evaluation and improvement that this engagement has shown is not a one-time exercise but a continuous practice.

Context as infrastructure, in its most practical form, is this: a system that cannot sustain itself in the actual financial conditions of the organization running it is not serving its context. It is performing for a funded moment and the communities it was built to serve deserve more than a funded moment.

Closing the co-working sessions

Near the end of the session, the project manager made the announcement that this was the last co-working session. The next meeting would be a retrospective, a chance to close out the project formally, reflect on what had been learned, and document the value the engagement had produced for GCC’s reporting.

The shift in the room was palpable, even through a screen. Something that had been building across weeks of sessions, across the discovery call and the unspoken tension, the transcript analysis and the rebuilt knowledge base, the evaluation framework and the cost breakdown, was coming to a close. The co-working sessions had ended. What remained was the retrospective: the moment when everyone in the room would have the chance to name what the work had actually been. That is what the final piece in this series will document.

What This Means Beyond This Project

The cost session is not the most dramatic part of this series. It does not have the unspoken tension of the discovery call or the surprise of the transcript analysis. But it may be the most practically important because it names something that most AI implementation documentation on the continent almost never addresses directly: what it actually costs to run a system, and what happens to the communities it serves when that cost is not sustainable.

The TTS finding is a case study in unexamined trade-offs. A feature was built to improve accessibility, to give voice to Yaay, Eugénie, and Mina, to make the chatbot’s guidance available to users who might find reading easier with audio support. That intention was sound but the cost of implementing it needed to be systematically examined against the system’s overall financial architecture. And in the absence of that examination, accessibility and sustainability had drifted into tension without anyone naming it.

This is the pattern the African AI ecosystem most needs to interrupt. Systems are built with good intentions and genuine technical care. They are deployed into contexts where the financial conditions are specific, constrained, and rarely reflected in the design decisions made upstream. And then the gap between what the system was designed to cost and what it actually costs in practice becomes the quiet reason why systems that should keep running eventually do not.

The evaluation framework this engagement built (the capacity to read the logs, assess retrieval quality, measure cost by component, and make evidence-based decisions about trade-offs) is the infrastructure that makes sustainable operation possible. Not just better performance but sustainable performance. Performance that can keep happening in the actual conditions of the organization and the community it serves.

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The final piece in this series goes inside the retrospective, where everyone in the room gets the chance to name what the work actually was, what it produced, and what it leaves behind.

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