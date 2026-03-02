Welcome to edition #28 of 54 Shades of Opportunity, a weekly deep dive into Africa’s distinct markets. Each Monday, we explore innovation, culture, and investment opportunities across the continent, one country at a time.

Chad at a Glance

Chad is the Sahel’s survival story - where 18 million people endure Africa’s harshest realities yet the government just unveiled a $30B “Chad Connection 2030” plan projecting 8-10% annual growth. It’s a landlocked nation producing 140,000 barrels/day of oil (10th largest reserves in Africa at 1.5B barrels) that generates 40% of government revenue, yet 44.8% live in poverty and 80% depend on subsistence agriculture. It’s where 1.5 million refugees and displaced persons (primarily 1.2M+ from Sudan’s war) strain resources in one of the world’s poorest countries, yet the IMF projects 5.1% growth in 2026 as non-oil sectors expand. It’s where President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno - who seized power after his father’s battlefield death in 2021 - won May 2024 elections with 61%, yet the 2023 nationalization of ExxonMobil assets scared off foreign investors and derailed Savannah Energy’s $407M deal.

Size: 1,284,000 km² (roughly three times California’s size, landlocked between Libya, Sudan, CAR, Cameroon, Nigeria, Niger).

Population: 18 million (median age 16, 77% rural, N’Djamena capital 1.5M).

Capital: N’Djamena (southwestern, near Cameroon border).

Economic Profile: $13-14B GDP, 5.0% growth 2024 (5.1% projected 2026), $700-750 per capita (among world’s poorest), 44.8% poverty rate (2022), oil dominates (15% GDP, 40% government revenue, 70% exports), cotton (4th largest export), gold mining expanding, livestock significant, 80% subsistence agriculture.

Strategic Position: Landlocked Sahel crossroads, Chad-Cameroon pipeline exports oil, Lake Chad basin (shared with Niger, Nigeria, Cameroon), borders Libya (instability), Sudan (refugees), CAR (insecurity), part of G5 Sahel anti-terrorism coalition.

A Short History: From French Colony to Military Dynasty

Chad gained independence from France in 1960 and immediately descended into decades of civil war, coup d’états, and external interventions. Libya occupied northern Chad through the 1970s-1980s. Chad-Libya

War ended with Chadian victory in 1987 (aided by France), but instability persisted. Regional, ethnic, and religious divisions (Arab-Muslim north vs Christian-animist south) fueled conflict.

Idriss Déby Itno seized power in a 1990 coup, ruling for 30 years. His regime brought relative stability but also authoritarianism, corruption, and concentration of power within his Zaghawa ethnic group. Oil production began in 2003 via the World Bank-financed Doba project and Chad-Cameroon pipeline, transforming fiscal position but fueling elite enrichment.

Déby survived multiple coup attempts and rebellions, relying on a battle-hardened military and French/UN support. On April 20, 2021, rebels attacked from Libya. Déby personally led troops to the front and was killed in combat. His son, 37-year-old General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, immediately assumed power via military junta, dissolving parliament and suspending the constitution.

What was supposed to be an 18-month transition stretched to 3 years. A May 2024 presidential election - boycotted by major opposition figures and marred by allegations of fraud - saw Mahamat Déby win with 61%. Prime Minister Succès Masra (formerly opposition leader who joined government) came second with 18.5%. International observers noted irregularities but validated results. Chad returned to “constitutional order,” though the Déby family’s grip remained unchanged.

The Oil Economy (and Everything Else)

Oil dominates: Chad produces ~140,000 barrels/day from the Doba Basin (ExxonMobil’s former assets now nationalized) and fields operated by China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Glencore, and others. Proven reserves: 1.5 billion barrels (10th in Africa). Oil accounts for 15% of GDP, 40% of government revenue, and 70% of exports. The 1,070km Chad-Cameroon pipeline transports crude to Kribi port for export.

But oil is Chad’s blessing and curse. Revenues spike when prices rise, enabling government spending. But prices collapsed during COVID, and production has been declining (down from 170,000 bpd peak). The 2023 nationalization of ExxonMobil’s 40% stake in Doba after disputed sale to Savannah Energy froze new investment. Savannah is suing for compensation, with ICC ruling expected first half 2026. The case led Savannah to abandon 500MW solar energy projects, sending negative signals to investors.

Agriculture employs 80% but produces little: Subsistence farming (millet, sorghum, cassava) feeds the population but generates minimal income. Cotton is the 4th largest export - Chad produced ~250,000 tonnes in recent years, though 2024-2025 season saw decline due to flooding. A new ginning plant (18,200 tonnes/season capacity) opened early 2025, supporting industrialization efforts. Livestock (cattle, sheep, goats, camels) is culturally and economically significant, with animals driven to markets in Nigeria and Cameroon.

Gold mining expanding: Artisanal gold mining has exploded, driven by high gold prices. Production data is murky (much is informal/smuggled), but government aims to increase mining to 5% of GDP by 2030. Uranium and bauxite deposits exist but remain undeveloped.

Services and infrastructure minimal: Road network can be considered as one of Africa’s worst - only 4% paved, with main routes connecting N’Djamena to Cameroon and oil fields. Electricity access is 11% nationally (40% in urban areas). Water access is limited. Telecommunications coverage is not so great outside N’Djamena. The Chad Connection 2030 plan promises to raise electrification to 60% nationally and 90% urban, primarily via solar, plus 80% internet coverage by 2030. Ambitious but requires $30B investment.

Economic reality: GDP grew 5.0% in 2024 (exceeding projections), driven by non-oil sectors despite oil production declines. IMF projects 5.1% growth in 2026. Inflation turned negative in early 2025 (deflation at -4.3% November 2025) due to falling food prices after 2024 bumper harvest. Debt-to-GDP is ~34%, manageable compared to regional peers, but IMF warns of high risk of over-indebtedness given oil revenue dependence. The fiscal surplus from 2023 oil price spike is giving way to deficits as oil revenues fall.

The Sudanese Refugee Crisis

Chad hosts 1.5 million forcibly displaced persons - making it the world’s second-largest refugee-hosting country relative to its GDP and population. This includes 1.2+ million refugees (primarily from Sudan, plus CAR, Nigeria, Cameroon), 400,000+ IDPs from internal conflicts (Lake Chad basin Boko Haram attacks), and Chadian returnees fleeing Sudan.

Sudan’s civil war (April 2023-present) between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces has triggered unprecedented refugee flows. Chad received 760,000+ Sudanese refugees since April 2023, adding to 409,000 already hosted from earlier Darfur conflicts (2003-2020). The October 2024 escalation in El Fasher (North Darfur) sent another 160,000+ fleeing to Chad in late 2024/early 2025. By February 2026, Chad hosts over 1.2 million Sudanese refugees.

Most arrive in desperate condition - 90% are women and children, many traumatized by violence (76% report serious protection incidents including sexual violence, robbery, killings). Refugees receive only 5 liters of water per person daily (vs 15-20 liter international standard). Only 14% of shelter needs are met. Malnutrition wards treat 80+ infants/children at places like Farchana Hospital, with funding expiring late 2025. Cholera outbreaks (1,000+ cases, 68 deaths August 2025 in Ouaddai/Sila provinces) ravage overcrowded camps.

The humanitarian response is catastrophically underfunded. UNHCR requested $409M for 2025 Chad response - only 20% funded. Trump administration’s 2025 foreign aid cuts slashed US contributions from $39.3M (2024) to $6.8M (2025). WFP warns of food assistance cuts without new funding, risking starvation among refugees and host communities already competing for scarce resources.

For Chad - already one of world’s poorest countries - the burden is crushing. Eastern provinces hosting refugees (Ouaddai, Sila, Wadi Fira) were impoverished before crisis. Now water, food, healthcare, education are severely strained. Host communities compete with refugees for aid. Social tensions rise. The government lacks resources to provide services. Chad’s hospitality is remarkable given its poverty, but cannot continue without sustained international support.

The refugee crisis creates both humanitarian catastrophe and potential instability - young men in camps with no prospects become recruitment pools for armed groups. If Sudan’s war continues (likely), refugee numbers will grow. If international funding dries up (possible given donor fatigue), crisis intensifies. Chad’s ability to manage this while pursuing economic development is constrained.

The Chad Connection 2030 Plan

In November 2025, President Mahamat Déby unveiled “Chad Connection 2030” at an Abu Dhabi investor forum - a $30B development plan targeting 8-10% annual GDP growth through 2030, lifting 2.5 million from poverty, and increasing GDP 60%. The plan includes 268 projects across agriculture, mining, energy, water, digitalization, and infrastructure.

Key targets:

Double agricultural productivity, develop export-oriented livestock industry

Increase mining to 5% of GDP (from ~1% currently) via gold, uranium, bauxite

Provide drinking water to 11 million more people

Raise electrification to 60% nationally, 90% urban (primarily solar)

Achieve 80% internet coverage

Reduce oil dependence by diversifying economy

The funding challenge: $30B over 5 years = $6B annually for an economy producing $13-14B GDP. The plan requires $20.5B in year one alone, according to Déby. Chad is courting Gulf investors (UAE, Saudi Arabia) who have capital but demand reforms. The government promises reduced bureaucracy, improved business climate, and streamlined approvals.

The credibility problem: Chad has announced grand plans before that failed. The ExxonMobil nationalization (2023) spooked investors. The Savannah Energy lawsuit (ICC ruling expected H1 2026) hangs over investment climate. Chad ranks near bottom on ease of doing business, governance indicators, and corruption indices.

The IMF perspective: The Fund supports Chad’s reform efforts under a $655M Extended Credit Facility (approved July 2025). The ECF conditions include improving public financial management, strengthening revenue collection, containing wage bill, enhancing debt transparency, and restructuring banking sector. First review (November 2025) found “broadly satisfactory” performance, with quantitative targets largely met but structural reforms delayed.

The IMF projects moderate growth (3.9% average 2026-2027) - significantly below Chad’s 8-10% ambitions.

Investment Climate

Chad is Africa’s hardest sell. Landlocked geography, harsh climate, poor infrastructure, low literacy, political instability, oil dependence, refugee crisis, terrorism threat (Boko Haram in Lake Chad basin), and history of contract disputes combine to deter investors.

What works: Oil production continues (despite nationalization controversy), Chinese companies are active (CNPC dominates oil sector), cotton ginning has potential, gold mining attracts artisanal miners, and livestock trade with Nigeria/Cameroon persists. The government is desperate for investment after years of isolation, creating openness to deals.

Who’s investing: China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) is largest oil producer. Glencore operates oil fields. Taiwanese OPIC Africa has assets. Cotton exports go primarily to European buyers. Gold buyers are murky (much gold smuggled). French military presence continues despite drawdowns elsewhere in Sahel. UAE, Saudi Arabia are courted under Connection 2030.

Challenges:

Political risk: Déby dynasty maintains power through military, not genuine democracy. Succession could trigger instability.

Refugee burden: 1.5M displaced persons strain resources, compete for jobs/services, create security risks.

Oil dependence: 40% of government revenue from oil means fiscal crisis when prices fall. Diversification is promised but slow.

Security threats: Boko Haram attacks in Lake Chad basin, spillover from Libya/Sudan conflicts, rebel movements in north.

Infrastructure collapse: 4% paved roads, 11% electricity access, limited water/sanitation, poor telecom coverage.

Corruption: Transparency International ranks Chad 162nd out of 180 countries (2023). Bribery, kickbacks, elite capture endemic.

Investor disputes: ExxonMobil nationalization and Savannah lawsuit demonstrate contract risk. ICC ruling (H1 2026) could further damage reputation.

Climate vulnerability: Desertification, droughts, floods, shrinking Lake Chad threaten agriculture and water security.

Human capital deficit: Literacy rate ~26%, tertiary education minimal, brain drain to France/elsewhere, skills shortage.

The reality: Chad is high-risk with modest reward potential. Oil sector offers opportunities for experienced operators willing to navigate political risk. Solar energy could work if Connection 2030 actually mobilizes funding. This isn’t Ghana (stable democracy), Kenya (vibrant private sector), or even Mozambique (massive LNG potential) - it’s Chad, where survival matters more than prosperity for most citizens.

Opportunity of the Week

The thesis: Chad’s Connection 2030 plan targets 60% national electrification (90% urban) by 2030, primarily via solar - up from current 11% (40% urban). Achieving this requires installing hundreds of megawatts of solar capacity across N’Djamena, secondary cities, and rural areas. With 300+ sunny days annually and abundant solar irradiation, Chad has natural advantage. Government has streamlined approvals for renewable energy projects to attract private investment.

The model:

Phase 1 - Urban solar deployment: Install rooftop and ground-mounted solar in N’Djamena and major towns (Moundou, Sarh, Abéché). Sell power to government, businesses, households via PPAs. Target commercial/industrial customers first (hotels, offices, hospitals, telecoms) who pay premium rates and have reliable payment capacity.

Phase 2 - Mini-grids for rural electrification: Deploy solar mini-grids in un-electrified villages/towns. Battery storage ensures 24-hour power. Charge households monthly fees. Partner with local operators for maintenance. Target areas with sufficient population density and economic activity (market towns, administrative centers).

Phase 3 - Hybrid systems and grid integration: Combine solar with diesel generators (hybrid systems) for existing grids, reducing fuel imports and costs. Eventually integrate solar into expanded national grid as it reaches new areas. Provide backup power for telecoms, hospitals, water pumps.

Phase 4 - Expand capacity and replication: Scale successful installations. Train Chadian technicians. Establish local supply chains for panels, batteries, inverters. Position for broader Sahel regional opportunities (Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali all have similar solar potential and electrification gaps).

Why it works:

Government priority: Electrification is centerpiece of Connection 2030. Political will exists (for now).

Solar economics: Chad imports diesel at high cost for generators. Solar + storage is increasingly cost-competitive with longer lifespan.

Climate suitability: 300+ sunny days, high solar irradiation, minimal cloudy weather. Perfect conditions.

Donor support: World Bank, AfDB, EU willing to co-finance renewable energy in Sahel. Grants/concessional loans available.

Payment mechanisms: Escrow accounts, mobile money collections, utility bill integration reduce payment risk.

Investment requirements: $10-50M depending on scale. Urban commercial installations need less capital ($10-15M for several MW). Rural mini-grid networks require more ($30-50M for dozens of sites). Requires: solar engineering expertise, financing relationships (IFC, DFI co-investment), local partners for site access and community engagement, political risk insurance (MIGA, OPIC), and long-term view (5-10 year project horizons).

Why undervalued: Chad is perceived as too risky, so solar developers focus on easier markets (Senegal, Ghana, Rwanda). But the electrification gap is massive (89% lack access), government is committed (at least rhetorically), solar economics work, and donor co-financing reduces risks. Savannah Energy abandoned 500MW solar plans after ExxonMobil dispute - their exit creates vacuum for others. Early movers establishing relationships with Chad’s energy ministry, securing PPAs, and delivering first projects gain first-mover advantage in underserved market.

This isn’t betting on Chad generally, it’s betting on specific, funded, government-prioritized sector with technical/economic viability. Solar works in Chad’s climate. Power demand is real. The question is execution and payment reliability - both manageable with proper structuring and risk mitigation.

The Editor’s Take

Chad offers extreme niche opportunities in solar energy (60% electrification target requires hundreds of MW capacity, government streamlining approvals, donor co-financing available), oil services (140,000 bpd production continues despite ExxonMobil dispute), cotton processing (value-addition beyond raw exports), gold mining formalization (bringing artisanal sector into regulated markets), and humanitarian services (1.5M displaced persons need water, sanitation, healthcare, education infrastructure). Connection 2030 plan targets $30B investment over 5 years. But risks are massive: ExxonMobil nationalization precedent (Savannah Energy suing, ICC ruling H1 2026), political instability (Déby dynasty’s military rule, questionable 2024 election), refugee burden (1.2M+ Sudanese straining resources), security threats (Boko Haram, Libya/Sudan spillover), infrastructure collapse (11% electricity access, 4% paved roads), corruption (ranked 162/180 on Transparency International), and oil dependence (40% government revenue). Need political risk insurance (MIGA, OPIC), local partners, DFI co-financing (IFC, AfDB), escrow accounts for payments, and 5-10 year patience. Highest-risk African market with modest rewards. Solar works technically/economically despite political challenges. Risk-averse should avoid entirely.

Solar mini-grids for rural electrification are underserved opportunity - 89% lack power, government prioritizes sector, solar economics favorable given 300+ sunny days annually, battery storage enables 24-hour service, mobile money enables collections. Start with pilot sites (2-3 towns, 500-1,000 connections each), demonstrate model, scale with donor co-financing (World Bank, AfDB support renewable energy in Sahel). Requires: solar engineering expertise, local partnerships for site access and community engagement, financing relationships (grants, concessional loans), and risk mitigation (payment escrows, political risk insurance, diversification across multiple sites). Savannah Energy’s exit from 500MW solar plans (after ExxonMobil dispute) creates vacuum. Early movers establishing relationships with energy ministry, securing rights of way, and delivering first successful projects gain credibility. But ExxonMobil nationalization precedent cannot be ignored - asset seizure risk exists. Contracts under international law, ICC arbitration clauses, and DFI participation reduce (don’t eliminate) risks.

The Connection 2030 plan offers hope but the next 12 months will reveal whether ambition translates to action or remains rhetoric.

For now, Chad is Africa’s survival story hopefully on its way to becoming Africa’s success story. Whether Connection 2030 mobilizes investment and delivers transformation, or whether Chad remains trapped in poverty despite resource wealth is the bet. History suggests the latter but stranger things have happened before. Watch the ICC ruling, first-year implementation, and refugee flows. Everything depends on these.

Bottom Line

Chad’s trajectory reflects the structural dynamics of landlocked Sahelian states where resource wealth coexists with limited infrastructure transformation, large-scale displacement pressures, and ongoing transitions between military and civilian governance models. Three analytical priorities emerge.

First, resource revenue governance. Petroleum income has yet to translate into broad-based development outcomes, pointing less to resource scarcity than to institutional constraints in public investment management, fiscal transparency, and equitable benefit distribution. The challenge is not revenue generation, but conversion of extractive wealth into durable public goods.

Second, regional displacement burden-sharing. Chad continues to host a substantial Sudanese refugee population while operating within severe domestic resource limitations. Long-term sustainability depends on either meaningful improvements in regional stability or significantly expanded international support frameworks that move beyond emergency humanitarian responses toward development-oriented financing.

Third, investment framework clarity. The nationalization of ExxonMobil assets and the subsequent ICC arbitration process introduce regulatory uncertainty at a critical moment for capital inflows. The anticipated ruling in H1 2026 will likely shape investor risk perceptions not only in Chad but across the wider Sahel, where political risk pricing already constrains long-term investment.

Cross-country comparisons must therefore account for Chad-specific structural conditions: its landlocked geography which raises logistics costs by an estimated 40–60 percent compared to coastal economies, a volatile Sahelian security environment spanning the Lake Chad Basin and the Libya–Sudan corridors, and significant demographic pressures, including a median age of 16, a predominantly rural population (77 percent), and a rapid but uneven urbanization trajectory.

Disclaimer: Market conditions in African economies change quickly. While this analysis relies on credible sources, readers are encouraged to conduct additional research and seek local insights before making investment or business decisions.

