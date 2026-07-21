Welcome to edition #48 of 54 Shades of Opportunity, a weekly deep dive into Africa’s distinct markets. Each Monday, we explore innovation, culture, and investment opportunities across the continent, one country at a time.

Note: This analysis draws on publicly available sources, including government reports, international organizations, business publications, and research institutions. It’s not exhaustive; readers should explore further and, where relevant, consult local expertise before making decisions.

Cameroon at a Glance

Cameroon is Central Africa’s most diversified economy managing a structural paradox. It possesses the region’s broadest resource base (oil, gas, cocoa, coffee, cotton, timber, aluminium, iron ore, bauxite) yet has averaged only 3.4% growth from 2021 to 2024, well below the 6.6% target set by its own National Development Strategy, and GDP per capita in 2024 ($1,467) has still not recovered to the 1986 peak of $1,980. The gap between endowment and performance is the country’s defining economic condition. President Paul Biya, 92 years old, in office since 1982, considered the world’s oldest sitting head of state, won his eighth presidential term in October 2025 elections (53.66% of votes, Constitutional Council certified), continuing a 43-year rule structured around presidential patronage, ethnic balancing, and managed political stasis. His age and health create succession uncertainty that shapes every medium-term economic calculation investors make. Growth reached 3.7% in 2025 (revised up from 3.5%), driven by the Nachtigal hydropower dam (420 MW added to the grid, reducing the electricity deficit that has constrained industry for years), Port of Kribi’s new wharf (container traffic +333.3%), agro-industrial processing, and construction, offset by an oil production contraction of 8.82% as mature fields decline and new investment lags. Growth projected at 4.0% (2026) and 4.1% (2027) as iron ore exports commence (Grand Zambi site, Bipindi, first exports H2 2025), bauxite mining begins (Minim Martap, 2026), and fifteen new mining projects come online through 2027.

The Anglophone crisis (now in its ninth year) continues displacing over one million people internally and generating near-weekly armed exchanges between separatist groups and security forces in the Northwest and Southwest regions, with documented atrocities on both sides. Boko Haram activity persists in the Far North. Illicit financial flows cost Cameroon an estimated $97.7B over 1970-2022. Tax revenue at 13.3% of GDP sits well below the 17% floor target. Approximately 30 million people, GDP ~$60B nominal (2025), Yaoundé capital (political), Douala (economic, largest city, main port), French and English official languages, the bilingual identity at the heart of the Anglophone conflict.

Size: 475,442 km² (roughly the size of Sweden or California, Gulf of Guinea coastline, borders Nigeria, Chad, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Republic of Congo, described as “Africa in miniature” for its ecological diversity from coast to desert to rainforest to savanna).

Population: Approximately 30 million (2025), over 250 ethnic groups, French-speaking majority (eight regions), English-speaking minority (Northwest and Southwest regions, former British Southern Cameroons), 62% employed in agriculture, 57% urban.

Capital: Yaoundé (central highlands, political/administrative capital, 3M+ metropolitan), Douala (coast, commercial capital, main port, financial center, 3.5M+), major towns include Garoua (north, cotton), Bamenda (Northwest, epicenter Anglophone crisis), Bafoussam (West, agricultural hub), Kribi (south, deep-sea port, new LNG terminal).

Economic Profile: GDP ~$60B nominal (2025), 3.7% growth (2025), 4.0% projected (2026), inflation 3.4% (2025), oil 8.82% production decline (2025), cocoa/coffee/cotton/timber significant agriculture exports, Nachtigal dam (420 MW added), Port Kribi expansion, iron ore exports commencing, bauxite development 2026, CFA franc (CEMAC), fiscal deficit -0.4% GDP (2024), public debt 37% GDP, illicit financial flows $97.7B (1970-2022 cumulative).

Strategic Position: CEMAC member (Central African economic zone, CFA franc), ECCAS member, AfCFTA signatory, Gulf of Guinea coastline (deep-water Port of Kribi, Port of Douala), landlocked neighbors (Chad, CAR, Niger) depend on Cameroonian transit routes, Douala as Central Africa’s logistics hub, cocoa (world’s fourth-largest producer), aluminium smelting (ALUCAM, uses abundant hydropower), gas reserves (offshore, Kribi LNG terminal), timber (Congo Basin rainforest, second-largest tropical forest globally), host to 431,530+ refugees from CAR and Nigeria.

Independence, Forty-Three Years of Biya, and the Succession Question

Cameroon achieved independence January 1, 1960 (French Cameroun), and federated with British Southern Cameroons in 1961 following a UN plebiscite, the merger that created the bilingual state and planted the seeds of the Anglophone crisis six decades later. Ahmadou Ahidjo (1960-1982) established a one-party state, then resigned unexpectedly, handing power to Paul Biya through constitutional succession. Biya has governed since November 6, 1982, one of the longest individual rules in African history.

Biya leads a powerful presidency central to an elaborate system of political patronage. This system relies on the distribution of state resources and the balancing of various regional and ethnic identities, as well as high levels of political repression. Elections in Cameroon are fundamentally flawed, and many basic democratic freedoms are unprotected. The Rassemblement Démocratique du Peuple Camerounais (RDPC/CPDM) has governed continuously since multiparty competition was formally restored in 1990. Opposition parties contest elections but operate within constraints that limit genuine alternation, media restrictions, patronage resource distribution, and reported electoral irregularities documented by domestic and international observers across successive cycles.

October 2025 elections: On October 27, the Constitutional Council officially declared President Paul Biya the winner of the October 12, 2025, presidential election, securing 53.66% of the vote. This is Paul Biya’s eighth term. At 92, he is the world’s oldest sitting head of state. Succession of President Biya (92, in office since 1982) is a source of political uncertainty. No formal succession mechanism is publicly acknowledged within the CPDM power structure. Observers have noted that the most significant political risk Cameroon faces in the near term is not electoral competition but the management of a leadership transition that has no established precedent in the country’s post-independence history. Whoever succeeds Biya, whenever that transition occurs will inherit a patronage system whose distribution logic is built around one person’s arbitration, and will need to reconstitute that system or replace it with alternative governance architecture.

Legislative and municipal elections are planned for 2026. These will provide a political temperature reading on CPDM dominance post-election, opposition capacity, and regional dynamics including Anglophone participation, where boycotts and conflict-related disruptions have affected turnout in previous cycles.

The Anglophone Crisis

The ongoing Anglophone crisis has further challenged the state and strained social relations. There have been near-weekly attacks by separatists on government forces and violent reprisals by the military. The Ambazonian independence movement remains highly fractured and has become more radicalized and is now increasingly targeting civilians.

The crisis’s origins lie in the 1961 federation structure and subsequent centralization. British Southern Cameroons, with its common law tradition, English-language education system, and distinct administrative culture was progressively absorbed into a French-speaking unitary state. By 2016, lawyers and teachers in the Northwest and Southwest regions were striking against the imposition of French-language courts and curricula in Anglophone institutions. The Biya government’s response, deploying security forces, arresting protest leaders radicalized a movement that had been broadly peaceful, converting a governance grievance into an armed separatist insurgency by 2017.

The Ambazonian independence movement now claims the former British Southern Cameroons as the independent state of Ambazonia. It is operationally fragmented: multiple armed factions operate with different command structures, ideologies, and tactics, the Ambazonia Defence Forces (ADF), the Southern Cameroons Defence Forces (SOCADEF), the Ambazonia Governing Council (AGovC) armed wing, and others, sometimes in conflict with each other as well as government forces. This fragmentation complicates both military suppression and negotiated resolution, there is no single interlocutor capable of binding all armed groups to any agreement.

Since September 2017, this situation has displaced more than one million people internally and around 431,530 refugees have sought shelter in Cameroon. Schools have been targeted systematically, separatist groups enforcing education boycotts through violence against teachers and students leaving a generation of Anglophone children with severely disrupted schooling. Economic activity in the Northwest and Southwest regions has been devastated: agricultural production disrupted, businesses closed or relocated to Douala, infrastructure damaged, investment frozen. The two regions contributed meaningfully to Cameroon’s agricultural and tourism economy before 2017; their productive capacity has been substantially diminished.

March 2026 development: the Supreme Court annulled the life sentences of ten separatist leaders (the “Nera 10”), including Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe (first president of Ambazonia), and ordered a retrial. This legal development partial, contested, and not resolving the broader conflict, nonetheless signals some movement in the judicial management of the crisis, though political negotiations toward a settlement remain stalled. The Biya government has rejected federal solutions and framed the conflict as a “terrorist” problem for security forces to resolve; the separatist leadership rejects any solution short of independence; the space for negotiated compromise has narrowed over nine years of violence.

The economic cost is compounding: illicit financial flows from the broader economy cost $97.7 billion over 1970–2022, a figure that encompasses not just conflict-related flows but decades of capital leakage through mispricing, corruption, and parallel financial channels. The Anglophone crisis adds a localized layer to this systemic challenge: destroyed productive capacity, displaced populations requiring humanitarian assistance, security spending diverting public resources from development investment, and investor deterrence extending beyond the conflict zones themselves.

Oil Decline and the Infrastructure Inflection

Oil has historically anchored Cameroon’s export earnings but the sector is in structural decline. Oil production contracted 8.82% in 2025 due to lack of oil investment projects. Mature fields in the Rio del Rey basin offshore the Southwest region are depleting without sufficient new development investment to replace declining output. The Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH) manages upstream participation; IOCs have been cautious about committing new capital in a governance and operational environment that offers less competitive returns than other West African basins. Offshore gas reserves exist and are partially monetized through the Kribi LNG terminal (small-scale LNG exports already underway), but large-scale gas development comparable to Nigeria or Equatorial Guinea has not materialized.

The infrastructure that has arrived represents genuine structural improvement. Growth was driven by the non-oil sector (up 4.1%), supported by energy production with the new Nachtigal dam (up 420 megawatts); construction; agro-food industries; and container traffic (up 333.3%) at the Port of Kribi’s new wharf.

The Nachtigal hydropower dam (420 MW, on the Sanaga River north of Yaoundé) is the most significant electricity infrastructure added to the Cameroonian grid in decades. Cameroon has long operated with a substantial electricity deficit, industries have historically relied on expensive backup generation or faced production constraints from unreliable grid supply. Growth is expected to gradually improve, provided industrial power supply and public investment increase. Nachtigal directly addresses this: the aluminium smelter ALUCAM (Alucam, Cameroon’s largest electricity consumer, operated by Rio Tinto predecessor and now under review for expansion), agro-industrial processing facilities, and manufacturing operations all benefit from additional grid capacity. More generation is under development (Song Dong, Kikot, other Sanaga River cascade projects), though financing and implementation timelines remain extended.

The Port of Kribi (deep-sea, operational since 2018, new container wharf commissioned 2024) is Central Africa’s most significant port infrastructure development in a generation. Douala’s port, Cameroon’s and the region’s main transit hub has operated near capacity with congestion problems for years; Kribi provides relief and, more importantly, a modern deep-water alternative that can handle larger vessels and specialized cargo (LNG, bulk minerals). The 333.3% container traffic increase at Kribi’s new wharf in 2025 signals rapid utilization. Kribi is co-located with the LNG terminal and positioned near the emerging iron ore and timber export zones of southern Cameroon, a strategic infrastructure concentration that the government is now leveraging for industrial zone development.

Diversification: Cocoa, Iron, Bauxite, and the Agricultural Backbone

Cameroon’s agricultural diversification is its most underappreciated economic feature. The country is the world’s fourth-largest cocoa producer, a significant coffee exporter, a major cotton producer (Far North, North, Adamawa regions), a timber exporter from the Congo Basin’s second-largest tropical forest, and a food crop producer (cassava, maize, plantain) serving domestic consumption and regional markets. Growth in 2024 was supported by better cocoa prices, higher cotton yields, and improved electricity for industry.

Agriculture employs roughly 40% of the population and generates the livelihoods of a much larger share through informal value chains. The sector’s performance directly shapes poverty outcomes: good cocoa and cotton harvests translate into rural income; crop failures or price collapses flow into household poverty. Climate vulnerability, irregular rainfall in the Sahel north, flooding and disease pressure in the forest south, creates production volatility that public investment in irrigation, storage, and disease management can partially offset.

Iron ore mining began at the Grand Zambi site in Bipindi in early 2025, and the first exports are expected in the second half of the year. Bauxite mining at Minim Martap is expected to begin in 2026. These represent the most significant additions to Cameroon’s export profile since oil production peaked. Grand Zambi (southern Cameroon, Geovic and partners) and Minim Martap bauxite (Adamawa region, Camalco, joint venture including China Hongqiao Group, world’s largest aluminium producer) have been in development for years; their commencement marks the start of a mineral export expansion that, alongside the fifteen new mining projects planned through 2027, will diversify Cameroon’s resource revenue base away from declining oil. Bauxite is particularly significant: with ALUCAM aluminium smelting already established (using Cameroonian hydropower), a domestic bauxite supply chain, mine to smelter to aluminium export — represents industrial value addition that most African mineral exporters do not achieve.

The rise in cocoa prices and growth in iron and LNG production will be unable to compensate for the decline in oil production and prices. This Coface assessment captures the sequencing challenge: new export revenues are arriving, but the oil revenue gap is immediate while mining and LNG ramp-up is gradual. The current account deficit, though narrowed from 4.1% to 3.2% of GDP between 2023 and 2024 on stronger agricultural exports and softer imports, is structurally negative and expected to widen again in 2025-2026 as mining development imports (equipment, services, infrastructure) increase ahead of export revenues.

Governance, Finance, and Structural Constraints

Tax revenue (13.3% of GDP in 2025, compared with a floor of 17% of GDP) is low. Slow oil investment is a concern. Financial development is weak: credit to the economy in 2025 was 17.5% of GDP, compared with 31% in Senegal. Public companies face difficulties listing on the stock exchange because they have not disclosed their financial statements. The informal sector is dominant (49.2% of GDP). Illicit financial flows cost $97.7 billion over 1970–2022. Insecurity persists. The public investment efficiency gap is high, at 60% compared with 40% in Sub-Saharan Africa.

These figures constitute a governance diagnostic rather than a list of problems: each reflects an institutional failure with a specific cause and a specific reform pathway. Tax revenue below target reflects both an oversized informal economy and inadequate revenue administration capacity, the Cameroon Revenue Authority (MINFI/DGI) has digitalization reform underway but progress is uneven. Credit to the economy at 17.5% of GDP (versus 31% in Senegal, a peer regional economy) indicates a financial system failing to intermediate savings into productive investment, banking sector governance, collateral frameworks, credit registry development, and SME finance infrastructure all need deepening. The 60% public investment efficiency gap (versus 40% SSA average) means that for every franc of public investment nominally spent, 60 centimes of productive output is not being generated relative to international norms, procurement corruption, project selection distortions, implementation capacity gaps, and maintenance deficits all contribute.

In a more fragmented international financial environment, liquidity in the regional financial market (24.2% of borrowing in 2026) is shrinking, which explains Cameroon’s reliance on the international financial market (60.6% of borrowing). This financing structure (majority international market borrowing) creates exposure to global interest rate cycles and investor risk appetite shifts that the CEMAC regional bond market cannot buffer. The IMF maintains engagement with Cameroon through Article IV consultations and has noted the need for fiscal consolidation, revenue mobilization improvement, and debt management strengthening.

CEMAC membership (alongside Gabon, Congo, Chad, CAR, Equatorial Guinea) provides CFA franc monetary stability but also constrains independent monetary policy, interest rates are set at the regional level by BEAC (Banque des États de l’Afrique Centrale), limiting the Cameroonian government’s macroeconomic toolkit to fiscal policy alone. BEAC’s reserve pooling requirement means Cameroon’s oil revenues partially support regional currency stability, a solidarity mechanism that has historically benefited poorer CEMAC members but creates tension when Cameroon’s own fiscal position is under pressure.

The Douala financial center has not developed to the depth that Cameroon’s economic scale would suggest: the Douala Stock Exchange (DSX) lists few companies, trading is thin, and as noted, public companies face difficulties listing on the stock exchange because they have not disclosed their financial statements, a governance transparency problem that blocks capital market development at the most basic administrative level.

Boko Haram, CAR Refugees, and the Security Perimeter

Beyond the Anglophone crisis, Cameroon manages two additional security dimensions. Boko Haram (and its Islamic State West Africa Province splinter) has operated in the Lake Chad Basin for over a decade, conducting cross-border raids into Cameroon’s Far North region from Nigerian and Chadian bases. Cameroon has in recent years been grappling with attacks by Boko Haram in the Far North and a secessionist insurgency in the Anglophone regions. The Far North is Cameroon’s most impoverished region (agricultural, largely pastoral, Sahelian) where Boko Haram attacks disrupt markets, displace communities, and impede agricultural production that the region depends on.

Following the resurgence of the crisis in the Central African Republic since January 2021, over 6,000 Central African refugees fled to Cameroon’s East region. Combined with earlier refugee populations from Nigeria (fleeing Boko Haram) and CAR, Cameroon hosts over 431,530 refugees, a humanitarian burden that requires international funding (UNHCR, WFP) and domestic administrative capacity alongside the development agenda.

The security perimeter Cameroon manages (Northwest/Southwest separatism, Far North jihadist activity, East region refugee flows from CAR) consumes military and administrative capacity, diverts public resources, and creates investor deterrence extending into regions not directly affected by conflict. The economic cost is not captured in security spending alone but in the suppressed investment, disrupted agricultural production, reduced tourism, and diverted civil service capacity that active conflict generates across multiple fronts simultaneously.

Medium-Term Outlook

The 2025 growth rebound is expected to continue in 2026 (4.0%) and 2027 (4.1%), supported by agricultural production facilitated by improved access to inputs; manufacturing and extractive industries; transportation, public investment; and public consumption.

The 4.0-4.1% trajectory represents modest acceleration from the 3.4% 2021-2024 average but remains well below the 6.6% National Development Strategy target, the gap between ambition and performance that defines Cameroon’s economic condition persists into the medium term. Growth at 4% in an economy of 30 million people growing at 2.7% annually means per capita income gains are modest, poverty reduction is slow, and the youth employment challenge with a labor force expanding at the pace that demographic structure dictates, is not resolved by headline growth alone.

The upside scenario requires convergence across several dimensions simultaneously: Anglophone crisis de-escalation enabling Northwest/Southwest economic recovery, succession stability if and when a political transition occurs, oil investment revival extending existing field life or developing new offshore acreage, Nachtigal and subsequent hydropower enabling industrial expansion, iron ore and bauxite exports scaling toward meaningful fiscal contribution, and governance reform improving tax collection, public investment efficiency, and financial sector depth. None of these is individually implausible; their simultaneous occurrence is not given.

The succession question shapes everything at the margin. Cameroon’s economic trajectory beyond 2026-2027 depends substantially on what follows 43 years of Biya’s governance architecture, whether a transition produces a new patronage dispensation with similar institutional limits, a governance reform administration with different development priorities, or a contested transition creating political instability. Investors, multilateral institutions, and regional partners are all implicitly pricing this uncertainty into their Cameroon engagement decisions.

What is structurally stable: Cameroon’s resource base is genuinely diverse (the “Africa in miniature” ecological description translates directly into economic resource breadth), the infrastructure foundation being built (Nachtigal, Kribi) is durable and will outlast any political transition, the agricultural sector’s employment base is resilient, and CEMAC monetary stability provides a macroeconomic floor regardless of political dynamics. Whether these foundations support 6%+ growth or 3-4% growth depends on governance quality that no physical infrastructure or resource endowment can substitute for.

Thank you for reading!

Disclaimer: Market conditions in African economies change quickly. While this analysis relies on credible sources, readers are encouraged to conduct additional research and seek local insights before making investment or business decisions.

Further Reading & Sources

Take a short virtual tour of Cameroon with me. Can you spot the opportunity?

Source: Pinterest

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