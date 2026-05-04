Welcome to edition #37 of 54 Shades of Opportunity, a weekly deep dive into Africa’s distinct markets. Each Monday, we explore innovation, culture, and investment opportunities across the continent, one country at a time.

Note: This analysis draws on publicly available sources, including government reports, international organizations, business publications, and research institutions. It’s not exhaustive; readers should explore further and, where relevant, consult local expertise before making decisions.

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The story behind this week’s pick: Last week’s poll was another deadlocked - one reader voted for Burundi, another for Zambia. One coin flip later, Namibia emerged victorious, and we landed here.

Prefer strategy over chance for next week? Your vote at the end matters.

Burundi at a Glance

Burundi is Central/East Africa’s densely populated, landlocked nation navigating severe economic crisis while sitting atop a mineral wealth that could transform its future. President Évariste Ndayishimiye (in office since June 2020, a former civil war general chosen by the ruling CNDD-FDD party to succeed the late Pierre Nkurunziza) governs amid deepening authoritarianism, a hollowed-out political opposition, and a population facing inflation averaging 25–40%, chronic fuel shortages, and electricity outages so persistent they have shuttered media outlets, disrupted hospitals, and crippled small businesses. The June 2025 parliamentary elections, in which the ruling party captured 96.5% of all National Assembly seats after the main opposition was effectively legislated out of competition cemented CNDD-FDD’s stranglehold on power. Presidential elections are scheduled for 2027.

Approximately 13.7 million people inhabit one of Africa’s most densely populated countries (27,830 km²), with over 85% engaged in subsistence agriculture, a population growth rate of 2.5% per year, and a total fertility rate of approximately 6.3 children per woman, pressures that have turned Burundi’s already thin landholdings into a generational crisis. GDP stands at roughly $9.2 billion (2026), GDP per capita approximately $618, making Burundi one of the world’s poorest nations despite an economy that recorded 4% real growth in 2025. Over 87% of the population lives below $2.15/day. The World Bank’s “lower-middle-income” classification feels remote to most Burundians.

Yet beneath the crisis sits a potential inflection point. Burundi holds an estimated 6% of global nickel reserves (approximately 285 million tonnes), the 10th-largest undeveloped nickel deposit in the world at Musongati, significant rare earth elements, niobium, tantalum, tungsten, tin, lithium, cobalt, and gold. The transformative question is whether governance, infrastructure, and geopolitical navigation can convert these endowments into broad-based development or whether they follow the extractive patterns that have defined African resource booms elsewhere.

Size: 27,830 km² (roughly the size of Maryland or Haiti, landlocked, borders with DRC, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda via Lake Victoria).

Population: Approximately 13.7 million, predominantly Hutu (~80%), Tutsi (~19%), Twa (~1%), Kirundi and French official languages, deeply rural (only ~14% urban), capital Gitega (political), Bujumbura (economic, Lake Tanganyika port).

Capital: Gitega (designated political capital 2019, replacing Bujumbura), population ~120,000. Bujumbura (economic capital, ~1 million, Lake Tanganyika, major port and commercial hub), other towns include Ngozi, Rumonge, Muyinga.

Economic Profile: GDP ~$9.2B (2026), growth 4% (2025), inflation ~39% (early 2025, averaging 25%+ since 2022), fiscal deficit ~5.2% GDP (2025, narrowed from 6.3% in 2024), current account deficit ~9.3% GDP. Agriculture 31.6% GDP, services 51%, industry 17.4%. Burundian franc, no currency peg, parallel market premium significant. Mining contributing ~3.8% GDP (2025), up from ~2% historically, now roughly 35% of exports.

Strategic Position: Central Corridor access via Lake Tanganyika and overland routes to Dar es Salaam (handles 80% of Burundian imports/exports), EAC member (East African Community, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, DRC), COMESA member, AfCFTA ratified June 2021 (no significant trade yet), landlocked but positioned at the geographic heart of Central/East Africa’s mineral corridor (adjacent to DRC’s cobalt belt, on route to Tanzania’s ports).

CNDD-FDD Dominance, Civil War Legacy, and Democratic Decline

Burundi’s political history is a chronicle of ethnic violence, colonial manipulation, and institutions that have never fully stabilized. Belgian colonial rule (inherited from Germany after World War I) institutionalized Hutu/Tutsi distinctions, assigning Tutsi elites administrative dominance and embedding the hierarchies that would ignite successive massacres. Independence in 1962 brought formal self-governance, but waves of political violence followed, the 1972 Ikiza genocide (an estimated 100,000–300,000 Hutu killed by the Tutsi-dominated military), ethnic killings in 1988, and eventually a full civil war running from 1993 to 2005 that killed an estimated 300,000 people and displaced millions.

The Arusha Peace and Reconciliation Agreement (2000), brokered by Nelson Mandela, established the constitutional power-sharing architecture Burundi nominally operates under today: ethnic quotas mandating a 60–40 Hutu-Tutsi split in the armed forces and parliament, a 30% gender quota, reserved seats for the Twa minority. CNDD-FDD (National Council for the Defense of Democracy, Forces for the Defense of Democracy), one of the largest Hutu rebel militias during the civil war, transitioned to political party and has dominated governance since 2005.

Pierre Nkurunziza’s presidency (2005–2020) saw initial post-war reconstruction give way to increasing repression. His 2015 decision to run for a constitutionally prohibited third term triggered mass protests, a failed coup attempt, and a crisis that killed hundreds, displaced over 400,000, and caused international donors, who had provided 20–25% of GDP in external grants to largely withdraw. Sanctions followed. Burundi withdrew from the International Criminal Court in 2017 as the ICC opened an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity committed during the 2015 crisis. That investigation continues.

Nkurunziza declined a fourth term in 2020, choosing instead the title “Paramount Leader, Champion of Patriotism.” General Évariste Ndayishimiye, a civil war veteran and CNDD-FDD insider, won the 2020 presidential election (disputed by opposition candidate Agathon Rwasa). Nkurunziza died within weeks of the election at age 55, officially of heart failure; credible reporting suggested COVID-19. Ndayishimiye’s early tenure prompted cautious optimism, some civil society space reopened, the EU and US eased sanctions, international donors partially resumed engagement.

That optimism has not been borne out. By 2025, Burundi had reverted to the repressive patterns of the Nkurunziza years. The June 2025 parliamentary elections consolidated CNDD-FDD’s grip: the ruling party won 96.5% of the national vote and all 100 elected National Assembly seats, plus nearly every communal council. No opposition party cleared the 2% electoral threshold, because the main opposition, the National Congress for Liberty (CNL), led by Agathon Rwasa, had effectively been dismantled through a combination of government-recognized internal coups, new electoral laws raising candidate registration costs, and rules preventing party-leavers from standing as independents for two years. International observers documented ballot stuffing, voter card manipulation, exclusion of opposition monitors from polling stations, and in some communes, more votes cast than registered voters. Human rights organizations documented hundreds of arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, and acts of torture in the election period alone. The ruling party’s youth militia, the Imbonerakure, continued its documented campaign of beatings, harassment, and killings with near-total impunity.

The presidential election is scheduled for 2027. Intra-party tensions between Ndayishimiye and CNDD-FDD party president Révérien Ndikuriyo are a notable subtext, the March 2026 provisional release of influential ruling party figure Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni (serving life imprisonment since 2023 over an alleged coup plot against Ndayishimiye) may reflect maneuvers ahead of that contest.

The Economic Crisis: Inflation, Fuel, Foreign Exchange, and Poverty

Burundi’s economic crisis is structural and acute simultaneously. High inflation, reaching 39% in early 2025, averaging 25%+ across 2022–2025 has been sustained by government monetary financing of fiscal deficits, a dual exchange rate regime with a widening gap between official and parallel market rates, severely limited foreign exchange reserves, and import compression that has cascaded through fuel, food, and essential goods availability. By late 2025, Burundians had endured nearly five consecutive years of serious fuel shortages, accompanied by persistent electricity outages and water scarcity in urban centers.

The consequences are not abstractions. Hospitals unable to run equipment without fuel. Schools where students study by candlelight. Small traders with no means to refrigerate goods or power equipment. Media outlets forced to suspend broadcasts. The IMF’s 2025 Article IV mission called the situation among the country’s worst economic crises in recent memory, noting that “continued reliance on monetary financing is expected to sustain high inflationary pressures well into 2027.”

The external financing collapse rooted in the 2015 crisis has never fully reversed. External grants once averaging 20–25% of GDP fell below 5% after 2015. Budget support and concessional loans from the IMF, World Bank, and EU have not resumed. The US suspended Burundi’s AGOA (African Growth and Opportunity Act) eligibility in 2016; it remains suspended. The February 2025 expulsion of UN World Food Programme leadership from the country, reportedly after they advised staff to stock essential goods signaled the government’s prioritization of political optics over humanitarian partnership. Further, the conflict in neighboring DRC has jeopardized cross-border trade, prompted over 70,000 new refugees into Burundi since January 2025 (compounding a caseload of ~63,000 existing Congolese refugees), and severed the informal trade networks that provided livelihoods along the DRC and Rwanda borders.

Fiscal position has stabilized modestly: the deficit narrowed to 5.2% of GDP in 2025 from 6.3% in 2024, partly through nominal revenue gains inflated by high prices. The IMF continues to press for exchange rate unification as a prerequisite for restoring macroeconomic stability, the dual rate system creates pervasive distortions discouraging foreign direct investment, encouraging illegal mineral exports and informality, and undermining any coherent monetary policy. Growth of 4% in 2025 reflects investment-led momentum, particularly infrastructure spending and increased mining activity, but private consumption has declined as inflation erodes purchasing power.

World Bank poverty estimates suggest over half the population lives in poverty, with food insecurity severe. Less than half of children complete primary school; gross secondary enrollment is just 46%; 56% of children under five suffer from stunting. Youth unemployment is estimated at approximately 65%. Population growth of 2.5% annually, combined with a land area that generates insufficient agricultural output per capita, is a slow-burning structural emergency, farm sizes have shrunk to approximately one acre on average, soil erosion is widespread, and Burundi has periodically ranked worst globally on hunger indices.

Critical Minerals: The Musongati Nickel Complex and the Geopolitical Stakes

Burundi’s most consequential economic story of 2025–2026 is its emergence onto the global critical minerals map. The Musongati nickel deposit in south-eastern Burundi, estimated at 150–180 million tonnes of laterite ore at grades of 1.31–1.43%, containing nickel alongside cobalt, copper, and other by-products, is among the ten largest undeveloped nickel deposits globally. Burundi’s total oxidized nickel reserves of approximately 285 million tonnes represent roughly 6% of global reserves. Beyond nickel, the country holds substantial rare earth elements (REEs), niobium (used in high-strength steel and superconductors), tantalum (critical for capacitors in electronics and energy systems), tungsten, tin, vanadium, titanium, lithium, cobalt, and gold.

These resources have historically contributed only about 2% of GDP, a consequence of governance failures, unfavorable contracts, illegal smuggling, inadequate infrastructure, and the 2015 crisis that drove investors away. The 2021 suspension of all foreign mining operations by President Ndayishimiye, explicitly citing excessive profit extraction by foreign firms signaled a reassertion of state resource sovereignty, followed by a revised 2023 Mining Code mandating a 16% state shareholding (rising 5% at each renewal), mandatory local mineral processing before export, local content requirements, and preferential employment of Burundians.

The critical minerals race has now brought two major developments:

Lifezone Metals / KoBold Metals (Musongati Nickel): In March 2025, Burundi signed a 14-month exclusivity agreement with US-listed Lifezone Metals to evaluate and potentially develop the Musongati deposit. Simultaneously, KoBold Metals (the AI-driven mineral exploration company backed by Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and others) committed to digitising Burundi’s geological database using artificial intelligence, with plans for the dataset to become publicly accessible. Both agreements were signed in Washington D.C., reflecting the US strategic interest in securing battery-metal supply chains outside Chinese influence. Lifezone’s shares rose approximately 5.6% on the announcement, reflecting investor optimism tempered by execution risk: Musongati remains at early evaluation stage, Burundi’s infrastructure is inadequate for large-scale extraction, and the governance environment creates real due diligence concerns. Burundian legislators raised concerns about procurement transparency, noting the Public Procurement Act appeared to have been bypassed in awarding the exclusivity contract. Civil society organisations have warned of familiar patterns where foreign investors capture value while communities bear environmental and social costs.

US-Burundi Mining Cooperation Agreements: In early 2026, Burundi and the United States signed two broader mining cooperation agreements focused on nickel and lithium exploration, incorporating scientific capacity-building, technology transfer, and governance support components. The agreements signal Burundi’s active positioning in the US-China competition for critical mineral supply chains, a geopolitical context that gives Bujumbura unusual leverage for a country of its size and circumstances.

China remains deeply embedded across the region. Chinese imports to Burundi vastly outpace Burundian exports to China ($105 million versus $10 million in 2023), and Beijing has invested in infrastructure corridors, most notably the Tanzania-Burundi railway (see below), that will ultimately carry Burundian minerals to the port of Dar es Salaam. Burundi’s resource governance will be shaped partly by which partnerships it can structure to its advantage, and partly by whether international investors are willing to accept the governance risk premium that comes with operating in one of Africa’s most repressive political environments.

Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM): The sector employs approximately 10,000 artisanal miners (2013 estimate, likely higher now), predominantly gold, tin, tungsten, and tantalum. Gold exports of over 200 kg in Q4 2025 generated more than $27 million. Illegal smuggling of minerals outside official channels has been a persistent grievance, historically, most mining revenue left Burundi untaxed and unrecorded, generating political crises and fueling armed conflict in border regions. The revised Mining Code and the recent export campaign (a 100-day export initiative launched July 2025 targeting formal revenue from green quartz, amethyst, and gold) represent attempts to formalize the sector and capture state revenues.

The Tanzania-Burundi Standard Gauge Railway: Infrastructure as Transformation

The single most significant infrastructure development on Burundi’s horizon is the Tanzania-Burundi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). A billions dollard project linking Uvinza, Tanzania to Musongati, Burundi across 282 kilometers, with a one-kilometer cross-border bridge accommodating both rail and road traffic. Construction officially launched in August 2025, with a Chinese consortium (CREGC and CREDC) contracted for a 72-month build period. The African Development Bank approved $696.4 million in financing in December 2023; the SGR Phase 2 total cost across Tanzania and Burundi is estimated at nearly $3.93 billion.

The strategic logic is straightforward. Burundi is landlocked, road-dependent, and entirely reliant on routes through Tanzania to reach the port of Dar es Salaam which accounts for approximately 80% of Burundi’s import and export trade. The current system is slow, expensive, prone to accidents, and corrosive to road infrastructure. A direct rail corridor to Dar es Salaam’s deep-water port would reduce transport costs, accelerate mineral exports, and connect Burundi to Tanzania’s expanding SGR network ultimately linking to Mwanza on Lake Victoria and onward to Rwanda, Uganda, and DRC.

The railway terminates at Musongati, not coincidentally, the location of Burundi’s enormous nickel deposit. The AfDB explicitly noted that the railway “will allow Burundi to intensify the exploitation of nickel, of which the country has the 10th largest deposit in the world.” The timing alignment between the railway construction and the Lifezone/KoBold mineral agreements is deliberate. If nickel development proceeds alongside the rail corridor, a 72-month construction timeline, roughly six years, Burundi could, in theory, have the transport infrastructure in place to export processed minerals competitively by the early 2030s.

Risks are significant. The railway’s 72-month schedule depends on sustained financing flows, political continuity, and construction execution by Chinese firms in challenging terrain. Burundian institutional capacity to manage a project of this scale is limited. The DRC conflict on Burundi’s western border creates security uncertainties. And the railway’s transformative potential for Burundians rather than for foreign mining companies and transit revenues, depends entirely on whether local content policies, processing mandates, and revenue governance mechanisms function as designed.

Energy underpins the entire transformation vision. Burundi’s electricity access rate is approximately 10%, one of the world’s lowest. The June 2025 inauguration of the Jiji hydroelectric power station (part of a combined 49.5 MW capacity with the forthcoming Mulembwe plant) marked a step forward, as did the 2023 commissioning of the Rusumo Falls station (27 MW shared equally with Rwanda and Tanzania). The larger Rubirizi hydropower project (160 MW, which would become Burundi’s largest plant) remains under development. Full exploitation of nickel and other minerals will require sustained industrial-grade electricity supply, the energy gap is not yet closed.

Coffee, Agriculture, and the Land Crisis

Agriculture employs over 85% of Burundians and accounts for roughly 31.6% of GDP, yet it is trapped in a low-productivity equilibrium that structural reform has barely touched. Burundian coffee Arabica, grown in highland conditions that produce internationally recognized quality was once the country’s leading export earner. Decades of mismanagement, underinvestment, and state-owned enterprise dysfunction have eroded competitive position. The IMF’s 2025 mission specifically highlighted modernization of the coffee sector as a key reform priority. Tea, alongside coffee, remains a traditional export.

The land crisis underpins agricultural stagnation. Average farm size is approximately one acre. Population growth has subdivided landholdings across generations to the point of non-viability for many families. Soil erosion is extensive. Climate variability, flooding along Lake Tanganyika shores destroying crops, drought cycles in northern and eastern provinces compounds the instability. Burundi has periodically required international food aid at scale, despite being technically capable of food self-sufficiency under better conditions.

The government’s “Burundi Vision: Emerging Country by 2040 and Developed Country by 2060”, the national development framework adopted in 2024 identifies agricultural productivity, electrification, industrialization, and mining-led revenue as the pillars of transformation. The National Development Plan operationalizing this vision emphasizes value addition: processing raw agricultural and mineral commodities domestically rather than exporting unprocessed materials. Whether this ambition translates into institutional capacity and investment is the central unanswered question.

Regional Tensions: Rwanda, DRC, and the Great Lakes Security Complex

Burundi does not govern in isolation, it is embedded in one of Africa’s most volatile security environments. Relations with Rwanda have deteriorated sharply. President Ndayishimiye suspended diplomatic ties with Rwanda in early 2024, citing Kigali’s alleged support for the RED-Tabara rebel group (Résistance pour un État de Droit au Burundi), which has conducted attacks inside Burundi. Rwanda denies the allegations. The border has been closed, cross-border trade severed, and Burundian and Rwandan officials have engaged in escalating social media confrontations. Intra-party M23 dynamics further complicate matters: Burundian troops have been deployed to eastern DRC fighting alongside the Congolese army (FARDC) and allied Wazalendo militias against Rwandan forces and M23 rebels putting Burundi and Rwanda in effective proxy conflict on Congolese soil.

The DRC’s eastern instability has direct economic consequences for Burundi: border trade halted, refugee flows accelerating (over 70,000 new arrivals since January 2025, compounding existing caseloads), smuggling networks disrupted, and Burundian soldiers stretched between internal security priorities and external deployments. The March 2025 meetings in Gitega between Ndayishimiye and pro-Kinshasa Banyamulenge representatives prompted sharp Rwandan condemnation. The Great Lakes security complex involving Burundi, Rwanda, DRC, Uganda, and armed groups with cross-border patronage networks remains one of Africa’s most intractable conflict ecosystems.

Genocide Watch has assessed Burundi as being at multiple stages on its atrocity risk framework, citing documented patterns of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture by security forces and the Imbonerakure, hate speech at senior government levels, and the government’s denial of accountability for crimes committed since 2015. The ICC investigation into Burundian crimes against humanity committed between 2015 and 2017 continues; Burundi refuses access to the Special Rapporteur on its human rights situation.

Medium-Term Outlook and Structural Transformation

Growth projections of 4% (2025) decelerating slightly before recovering in 2026–2028 tell a partial story. The AfDB-financed railway, hydropower expansion, and formalization of mineral exports represent genuine momentum. The Lifezone/KoBold mineral agreements signal potential foreign investment in a sector that could, if properly governed, generate revenues to fund education, healthcare, and infrastructure, the prerequisites for breaking the poverty trap.

But structural constraints are severe and overlapping. Inflation will remain elevated through 2027 absent exchange rate unification and monetary discipline, the IMF has been explicit on this. Foreign exchange shortages will persist until export revenues from formalized minerals and improved agricultural trade begin flowing at scale, which is a multi-year horizon. Donor financing which once provided the fiscal space for development investment, has not returned at pre-2015 levels and faces additional pressure from US foreign aid cuts and shifting European development finance priorities.

The political economy is the binding constraint. A government that has eliminated meaningful electoral competition, systematically repressed civil society, expelled international humanitarian officials, and denied ICC investigators access is not a government structured to implement the transparency, meritocracy, and rule-of-law reforms that investors, donors, and the IMF identify as prerequisites for sustained development. Ndayishimiye’s reform promises of 2020 have not materialized into institutional change. CNDD-FDD’s monopolization of power ahead of the 2027 presidential election, itself likely to be a managed succession contest further narrows the space for course correction.

The critical minerals opportunity is real. Global demand for nickel is projected to triple by 2030. Burundi’s reserves, combined with a railway to the Indian Ocean and US partnerships, offer a legitimately transformative scenario. But the gap between mineral endowment and mineral-led development is bridged by governance, contracts that don’t leak value to political elites, processing mandates that actually build local industrial capacity, royalty frameworks that fund public services, and institutions that can hold international partners accountable. Burundi has revised its Mining Code in this direction. Whether implementation follows legislative intention is the story to watch.

The Editor’s Take

Burundi’s situation is, at its core, a governance tragedy in a setting of latent abundance. The country that fought a twelve-year civil war to build ethnic power-sharing and democratic institutions has spent the decade since 2015 systematically dismantling them. A population enduring 40% inflation, fuel queues, darkness, and hunger voted in June 2025 in an election the ruling party could not afford to lose and ensured it did not. The Imbonerakure youth militia, the intelligence service, and a judiciary that is not independent of the executive branch are the operative institutions of Burundian governance.

Yet the mineral story is not going away. KoBold Metals’ AI-driven geological mapping, Lifezone’s nickel exclusivity, US critical minerals diplomacy, and $2 billion of Chinese-built railway infrastructure are all converging on a country with reserves that the global energy transition genuinely needs. The geopolitical pressure, Washington, Beijing, and Brussels competing for African mineral partnerships gives Bujumbura unusual leverage. Whether that leverage is captured by Burundian citizens or by a narrow political and military elite is not a technical question about mining law. It is a political question about power.

The 2027 presidential election is the next formal checkpoint. Ndayishimiye and CNDD-FDD hardliner Révérien Ndikuriyo are reportedly at odds within the ruling structure. Intra-party competition could open or close political space depending on which faction’s patronage logic prevails. The ICC investigation creates external accountability pressure, however muted. And the railway, if it is completed will eventually need investors confident enough to put capital into the Musongati nickel fields, investors who have their own due diligence requirements and reputational exposure.

Burundi in 2026 is a country where the worst-case trajectory (resource extraction captured by elites, governance deteriorating, Great Lakes conflict intensifying) and the best-case trajectory (mineral revenues invested in public goods, railway unlocking agricultural and mineral trade, institutional reform gradually rebuilding donor confidence) are both within the range of plausible futures. The distance between them is measured in political choices that have not yet been made.

Disclaimer: Market conditions in African economies change quickly. While this analysis relies on credible sources, readers are encouraged to conduct additional research and seek local insights before making investment or business decisions.

Further Reading & Sources

Take a short virtual tour of Burundi with me. Can you spot the opportunity?

Source: Pinterest

Next week: Your vote decides our next destination. You can also use the tracker as a reference to see which regions remain under-explored, and let that insight guide your vote for the next country to feature.

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Coming up this week

On Wednesday we close the journey of our series An AI Implementation Case Study. This time we go inside the retrospective session, the last session where everyone in the room got the chance to name what the work actually was, what it produced, and what it leaves behind.

On TAIS this Friday: we’re in conversation with a systems builder whose path didn’t follow a plan so much as assemble itself, one broken system at a time. From Linux servers and network infrastructure, to building rural energy distribution systems with women entrepreneurs, to digitising financial flows and sitting at the board level of financial institutions, her work has consistently traced the same fault line: not a lack of activity, but a lack of documentation that systems can recognise. What she’s building now sits precisely in that gap. An AI-powered operating layer designed to translate how African founders already run their businesses (in voice notes, memory, and conversation) into financial records institutions can trust. Share

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