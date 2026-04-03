Welcome to Issue #55 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

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In today’s issue, we spotlight Bridget Chipungu Chimbga, a Zimbabwean telecoms engineer, policy researcher, doctoral candidate, and founder of AI-RISE whose career has moved with deliberate precision from building the physical infrastructure that connects people to interrogating the values encoded within the systems running on top of it.

Her world operates the philosophical layer, a level that most technology conversations never reach, where the questions being asked are not whether an AI system works but what it does to the people it touches, whose values it encodes, whose power it amplifies, and whether the communities most affected by it had any meaningful role in shaping what it became. That is the layer Bridget has spent her career learning to see clearly, first as an engineer who discovered that a signal is not just data but a conversation, a transaction, a lifeline, and then as a researcher who realized that the frameworks governing these systems were consistently lagging behind the realities they were meant to address.

Bridget Chipungu Chimbga| AI-RISE Director | 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics™ 2025 | PhD Candidate in AI/IoT (AIoT) Ethics @UP | Adjunct Lecturer

This conversation begins with the technical aspects, what telecoms engineering taught her about the human layer above the stack, what the convergence of AI and IoT creates in terms of ethical risk, and why the black box problem becomes a matter of bodily and environmental safety when autonomous systems begin to act in the physical world. But it moves quickly into the philosophical. Into the tension between extraction and agency that sits at the heart of every data-hungry AIoT system. Into the question of whether smart city infrastructure empowers communities or constructs new architectures of compliance and control. Into what it means to translate ethical principles into systems-level safeguards when the people prescribing those safeguards don’t always understand the stack they are trying to govern.

Origin & Intellectual Formation

Q: Your career spans telecoms engineering, policy research, and now doctoral work on AI and IoT ethics. What first drew you to examining the relationship between technology, humans, and society?

A: My journey began in the tangible world of telecoms engineering, building the physical infrastructure that connects people. But you quickly learn that a signal is not just data; it’s a conversation, a transaction, a lifeline. This human layer atop the technical stack became impossible to ignore. Working in policy research then allowed me to see how these technical systems are governed or often misgoverned by frameworks that lag behind reality. My doctoral work on AI and IoT ethics is simply a deepening of the observation that technology is never neutral. It encodes values, amplifies power dynamics and shapes social outcomes. I was drawn to examining this relationship because building or regulating technology without this understanding is to build blindly.

Q: Having worked as both an engineer and a researcher, how has technical practice shaped your ethical perspective on AI and connected technologies?

A: Technical practice grounds ethics in reality. As an engineer, you learn that every design choice is a trade-off between bandwidth vs. cost, latency vs. power consumption. This directly parallels ethical thinking, in which we balance values such as privacy and security, innovation and precaution. You see firsthand how a seemingly small technical decision, like a default privacy setting or the choice of a proprietary protocol, can create systemic downstream effects that policy struggles to correct. This hands-on experience makes me deeply skeptical of “ethics-washing”. It taught me that ethics must be implementable at the systems level. If you don’t understand the stack, you can’t effectively prescribe safeguards for it. My engineering background forces me to ask, “Where, exactly, in the data pipeline or algorithm would that ethical principle be enforced?” This bridges the gap between abstract moral reasoning and accountable design.

Editorial commentary: The detail that reframes everything else in this section is the engineer’s insight that a signal is more than just data. That observation sounds poetic until you understand what it means structurally. An engineer who sees infrastructure that way is an engineer who cannot design without thinking about the human being on the other end of the connection. That is not a common way for engineers to be trained to think. It is a disposition that has to be developed, usually through proximity to the consequences of design choices that were made without it.

Ethics-washing (the practice of attaching ethical language to systems without building ethical safeguards into them) is one of the most pervasive and least discussed problems in the African AI governance space. It produces frameworks that satisfy donor requirements, generate positive press, and change nothing about how the system actually behaves. Bridget’s engineering background gives her a specific and powerful antidote to it: the demand that every ethical principle be locatable somewhere specific in the data pipeline or algorithm. The question “where exactly would this principle be enforced”, is one that most ethics frameworks cannot answer. And the inability to answer it is precisely where the washing begins.

The Most Urgent Tensions in AIoT

Q: You’re researching the ethics and philosophy of AI and IoT systems. What questions or tensions in emerging technologies feel most urgent to you right now?

A: Two interconnected tensions feel particularly urgent. First is the tension between extraction and agency. AIoT systems are profoundly data-hungry, often built on architectures that extract behavioural and environmental data from communities with little transparency or reciprocity. This creates a fundamental power asymmetry. The urgent question is, how do we design these systems for data sovereignty and meaningful user agency rather than just efficient data collection? Second is the tension between connection and control. As AI-driven IoT embeds itself in our cities, homes, and bodies, it promises hyper-efficiency and personalisation. But this same capability enables unprecedented surveillance and behavioural nudging. The philosophical question at the core is, are we building tools that empower individuals and communities, or are we constructing infrastructures of compliance and control? The convergence makes this question both urgent and profoundly difficult to answer post-deployment.

Q: IoT systems are increasingly embedded in infrastructure and everyday life. What unique ethical challenges arise when AI and IoT converge in what we now call AIoT?

A: The convergence of AI and IoT, or AIoT, represents a qualitative leap that creates unique ethical challenges by moving from passive data collection to active, autonomous interpretation and physical actuation in real-time. This introduces profound risks: first, the "black box" problem becomes a matter of bodily and environmental safety, as a misclassification can lead to a building lockdown or a grid adjustment with immediate consequences. Second, it creates a state of continuous ambient intelligence that erodes traditional notions of consent, as one cannot simply opt out of an environment that is perpetually sensing and assessing. Third, it escalates ethical concerns from individual product safety to systemic resilience, where a single bias or failure can cascade unpredictably across interdependent smart city infrastructures, demanding new frameworks for accountability and harm distribution.

Editorial commentary: The extraction vs agency tension is not new, it has been present in every wave of digital technology deployment on the continent. What makes AIoT different, and what Bridget surfaces with unusual precision, is the scale and invisibility of the extraction. Previous extraction happened at the application layer, when you used a platform, you generated data. AIoT extraction happens at the environmental layer, when you exist in a space, you generate data. The shift from opt-in to ambient is more than just a marginal change in degree. It is a categorical change in the relationship between technology and consent.

Then thereis the connection vs control tension where the most consequential long-term question lives. Smart city infrastructure, embedded health systems, connected agricultural tools; these are being built and deployed across African cities and communities at an accelerating pace, often before the governance frameworks required to hold them accountable exist. The philosophical question Bridget poses “are we building tools that empower or constructing infrastructures of compliance and control?”, is not answerable in the abstract. It is answerable only by examining specific design choices, specific data governance arrangements, and specific accountability mechanisms. The urgency is that those choices are being made now, at the architecture level, in ways that will be extraordinarily difficult to reverse once the infrastructure is embedded. Post-deployment correction of systems that sense and act autonomously in physical environments is a governance failure that has already occurred before the governance they require even existed.

AI-RISE & African AI Ethics

Q: You lead AI-RISE. What gap or need did this initiative aim to address, and how does it contribute to the broader African AI ecosystem?

A: I founded AI-RISE to address a critical gap: the disconnect between the high-level discourse on AI ethics and the grounded, contextual realities of AI development and deployment across Africa. I saw a need for a platform that moves beyond just critique or abstract principle-setting to focus on practicable governance, contextual research, and capacity building. AI-RISE contributes by serving as a translational hub in Zimbabwe and the region. We work to localize global conversations, interrogating how concepts such as fairness or accountability manifest in our diverse socio-technical landscapes, and we amplify African perspectives to inform global norms. Our work supports policymakers with evidence-based frameworks, provides technical teams with practical toolkits for responsible innovation, and fosters a community of practice for African AI ethics scholars and practitioners. We aim to ensure that as Zimbabwe’s AI ecosystem grows, it is built on a foundation of intentional, culturally attuned, and ethically robust governance.

Q: AI ethics discussions are often dominated by Global North frameworks. How do African contexts reshape the questions we should be asking about responsible technology?

A: African contexts fundamentally reshape the core questions of responsible African contexts fundamentally reframe the conversation from the ground up. They shift the focus from just mitigating harm in mature systems to directing innovation toward societal good. This shifts the inquiry from "Is the algorithm fair?" to "Fair for whom, and according to whose values?", challenging the myth of universal metrics with our profound diversity. It transforms privacy into a question of data sovereignty and digital dignity in economies historically shaped by extraction, making it an issue of power and self-determination. It pushes transparency toward actionable accountability, demanding innovative, multi stakeholder governance models where technology often outpaces state oversight. Most crucially, it compels us to ask how these technologies can actively redress historical inequities and foster inclusive development, expanding the ethical imperative from reactive risk management to proactive justice.

Editorial commentary: The idea of a translational hub is the clearest way to describe why AI-RISE actually matters. Translation here is not about language, but about concepts. It involves taking a global discourse shaped by assumptions of institutional capacity, regulatory maturity, and stable social contexts (assumptions that often do not hold in African environments) and reworking them to ask what fairness, accountability, and transparency truly mean in their absence.

This is more demanding, and more consequential, than it may initially appear. Global AI ethics frameworks are not neutral; they reflect the priorities, risk tolerances, and governance logics of the contexts in which they were produced. Without careful translation, applying them leads to the familiar outcome of systems that appear sound in theory but break down in practice.

Moving away from asking “is the algorithm fair?” toward the more demanding question: “fair for whom, and according to whose values?” is one of the most consequential shifts there can be. This reframing unsettles the quiet universalism embedded in much of AI ethics discourse; the assumption that fairness is a stable, context-independent concept that can be consistently defined and applied across vastly different social, historical, and political settings. In African contexts, that assumption quickly unravels. The continent’s depth of diversity, its histories of extraction, and its ongoing negotiation between local sovereignty and global integration make any singular notion of fairness difficult to sustain. AI-RISE’s contribution lies in making that instability visible and in beginning the work of building contextually grounded alternatives that the global discourse has yet to fully produce.

Translating Ethics Into Practice

Q: Your work bridges academia, policy, and industry. What have you learned about translating ethical principles into actionable guidance for organisations and governments?

A: The essential lesson from my work bridging academia, policy, and industry is that translating principles into action requires co-creation. Actionable guidance must be forged in the language and realities of its users. For industry, this means developing concrete tools, like ethical impact checklists and design patterns that integrate ethical performance into technical KPIs, demonstrating that responsible practice is a competitive advantage for trust and talent. For governments, it means framing ethics as essential innovation infrastructure, providing clear, stable rules through mechanisms like regulatory sandboxes and sector specific standards. The bridge is built through continuous dialogue and pilot projects that showcase the tangible art of the possible, transforming principles into operational reality.

Q: As a lecturer and mentor, what shifts are you seeing in how students and early-career technologists think about responsibility and impact?

A: There’s a profound and encouraging shift underway. The previous generation often viewed responsibility as an external compliance requirement. Today’s students and early-career professionals increasingly see responsibility as an intrinsic, non-negotiable component of technical excellence. They are more aware of the sociotechnical stack, understanding that a model’s performance is inseparable from the political economy of its training data. They are hungry for practical skills in responsible AI design and algorithmic auditing. Their vision of impact is broader; it includes community resilience, environmental sustainability and equitable access. My role is to equip them with the frameworks and practical tools to enact this more holistic sense of responsibility.

Editorial commentary: Co-creation is where this section takes on real practical weight. The dominant model for translating AI ethics into organizational guidance has been expert-led: ethicists define principles, consultants turn them into frameworks, and organizations adopt them as policy. The limitation is consistent, guidance that holds in theory but breaks down in practice. Those expected to implement it were not part of its design and often do not see their realities reflected in its prescriptions. Co-creation is not a refinement of that process; it redistributes epistemic authority over how translation happens and who gets to shape it.

More quietly, the second question in this section introduces one of the most hopeful observations in the entire conversation and one that deserves careful attention for what it reveals about where AI governance capacity is actually being formed. The previous generation of technologists, who treated responsibility as an external compliance requirement, were not negligent; they were trained in a paradigm that separated technical performance from social consequence. That is different, as Bridget noted, than what is emerging now. This generation understands that “model performance is inseparable from the political economy of its training data”, and is working from a more integrated and more honest account of what technical excellence requires. If this shift is as widespread as Bridget suggests, it signals a deeper change in the assumptions shaping the next generation of African AI practitioners, one that may ultimately carry more weight than any policy framework or governance standard imposed from outside.

Building Ethical Digital Infrastructure

Q: Many African countries are expanding digital infrastructure rapidly. What ethical considerations should be built into these systems from the start rather than retrofitted later?

A: To build a future-proof and just digital Africa, three ethical considerations must be foundational from the start: architectural sovereignty, ensuring systems use open standards to prevent vendor lock-in and foster local innovation; privacy by design, embedding data minimization and clear local governance at the protocol level to secure digital dignity; and proactive equity, consciously bridging the digital divide by auditing for bias and ensuring access serves all communities equally. This is a critical opportunity to make "ethics by default" a core feature, building systems that are more secure, cost-effective, and equitable from their inception.

Q: Building institutions and communities around ethical technology takes time. What does meaningful progress in AI governance and ethics look like to you over the next decade?

A: Meaningful progress in AI governance over the next decade will be measured by concrete shifts in power and practice, not just by the proliferation of principles. I envision a transition from guidelines to tangible infrastructure: the widespread adoption of open-source technical tools and legal frameworks, such as standardised audit protocols and model registries, that make responsible design the simplest choice. This progress must be built on globally inclusive standards that are genuinely informed by and adaptable to African, Asian, and Global South contexts, moving beyond compliance toward co-creation. It also requires cultivating vibrant, well-funded ecosystems where ethics professionals are integral to industry and government teams and establishing clear, accessible avenues for redress when automated systems cause harm.

Editorial commentary: The three principles Bridget identifies function as concrete, implementable design requirements with clear technical implications. Architectural sovereignty points to the use of open standards rather than proprietary protocols. Privacy by design calls for data minimization embedded at the protocol level, not reduced to consent checkboxes at the application layer. Proactive equity requires bias auditing to be integrated into the development process itself, rather than added reactively once issues surface after deployment. This level of specificity is precisely what most ethical infrastructure frameworks tend to miss, the translation from principle into design requirements that make ethics enforceable instead of merely aspirational.

Bridget’s account of meaningful progress can be read as much as a critique of the present as it is a vision of the future. The emphasis on moving from guidelines to tangible infrastructure, from a proliferation of principles to standardized audit protocols, model registries, and properly funded enforcement bodies, highlights a central imbalance in the current African AI governance landscape. There has been no shortage of ethical thinking; what remains underdeveloped is the infrastructure needed to operationalize it. The gap between the two is not primarily technical or conceptual. It is political and institutional, shaped by questions of who funds enforcement capacity, who holds accountability mechanisms, and whether there is sufficient political will to make responsible design the norm rather than the exception.

Visibility, Legacy & Global Influence

Q: You’ve been recognised among the “100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics.” How has visibility shaped your work, responsibilities, or opportunities for influence?

A: The recognition has been deeply humbling and has significantly amplified a sense of responsibility. Visibility is a form of currency, and my focus has been on investing that currency back into the ecosystem. It has opened doors to high-stakes policy discussions and global forums where I can insist on the inclusion of African perspectives that were previously absent. More importantly, it has magnified the platform for AI-RISE and for the incredible community of African ethicists, scholars, and practitioners I learn from every day. It brings a responsibility to mentor, to lift others as I was lifted, and to ensure that this visibility is used to challenge monolithic narratives and showcase the continent’s depth of thought leadership.

Q: Looking ahead, where do you see the greatest opportunity for African scholars and practitioners to shape global conversations on AI and emerging technologies?

A: African scholars and practitioners hold a unique and powerful opportunity to shape global conversations from a position of contextual strength. Our experiences within profoundly diverse and complex societies, often navigating legacies of external systems, provide a crucial lens. We can lead global thought in key areas: pioneering AI for Polycentric Governance that respects pluralistic norms; innovating in Frugal and Sustainable AI to build efficient, low-power models the world needs; Leapfrogging in Governance by creating agile regulatory frameworks like sandboxes; and fundamentally Redefining Value to prioritize community resilience and inclusive wellbeing over mere efficiency. Our role is not as passive consumers but as essential co-authors, offering the world compelling, context-rich models for a responsible technological future.

One more thing Bridget would like you to know:

A: If there’s one thing I’d like to emphasize, it’s the necessity of hope as a discipline. Working in this field, especially from the African continent, it is easy to be overwhelmed by the scale of the challenges, from power asymmetries to climate impacts. Founding and leading AI-RISE has taught me that building a technologically sovereign is a radical act of hope, but it’s a practiced hope. It’s built in the quiet, diligent work of reviewing a policy draft, mentoring a student, auditing a dataset, and fostering the community that will carry this work forward. My vision is not of a perfect, risk-free technological future, but of one where African societies have the research capability, innovative capacity, and collective literacy to steer these powerful tools toward their own self-defined flourishing. That work is underway, and it is a profound privilege to help build it.

Editorial commentary: Recognition, whether through awards, rankings, or speaking invitations, accumulates as social capital that can either be reinvested or withheld. Choosing to channel it back into the ecosystem rather than concentrate it individually is more than admirable; it reflects a theory of how influence compounds in under-resourced fields. One visible practitioner who actively amplifies others builds more enduring capacity than many who treat recognition as a personal asset. That logic underpins the emphasis on mentorship, the expansion of the AI-RISE platform, and the deliberate use of global forums to challenge dominant narratives rather than simply participate in them.

Treating hope as a discipline rather than a feeling is an accurate account of how sustained work unfolds in structurally constrained environments. Emotional hope rises and falls with circumstance; disciplined hope is a practice, sustained through the routine, often invisible work of reviewing policies, mentoring emerging practitioners, or auditing datasets, regardless of immediate outcomes. This distinction is especially significant in the African AI ethics space, where the scale of the challenges, the speed of technological change, and entrenched power asymmetries can easily erode motivation. The vision Bridget articulates is neither utopian nor abstract: it is one in which African societies possess the capability and the literacy to direct powerful technologies toward their own definitions of progress. That, ultimately, is a grounded and achievable understanding of what success in this field looks like.

Closing remarks

Much of the discourse around African AI is framed in terms of what the continent must do to catch up. Bridget’s work disrupts that premise entirely by asking a more fundamental question: catch up to whatand on whose terms?

She interrogates whether the foundational assumptions shaping AI development in Africa (ideas about fairness, progress, and the purpose of infrastructure) are genuinely shared, or simply imported alongside the technologies and mistaken for universal truths.

This is not an abstract or academic concern. It is deeply practical. Systems built on misaligned assumptions do not merely fall short; they produce harm at the scale of the infrastructure they inhabit. At a moment when African countries are making foundational digital infrastructure decisions and choices that will define how citizens interact with technology for decades, the capacity to question those assumptions before they solidify is what determines whether everything built on top of them will function as intended.

Thank you for reading!

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Where do you think Bridget sits in Africa’s AI ecosystem?

Every innovator we spotlight on TAIS contributes to Africa’s AI future from a distinct position. Based on this conversation, which cluster in TAIS Knowledge map do you think best describes where Tiara’s work has the most impact?

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