Welcome to Issue #40 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time

Share

In today’s issue, we spotlight Bonga Mabuza, a South African data strategist and AI ethics advocate transitioning from leading PwC Africa’s data initiatives to founding Sïnoma: a firm built on the conviction that “technology, data, and AI should unite, not divide.”

With extensive experience in data strategy, cloud solutions architecture, and data quality management, Bonga spent her corporate career designing data governance frameworks, implementing data catalogues, and leading migrations from on-premises solutions to Azure and DataBricks. But that experience revealed a pattern: siloed approaches rarely deliver lasting impact. Organisations treat governance as compliance burden, pursue digital transformation tactically, and lack frameworks to measure digitisation value.

Sïnoma exists to address these gaps through what Bonga calls “unified, actionable data dialogues”, building knowledge hubs with support services tailored for Africa, creating frameworks that account for the continent’s unique challenges (low digital maturity in some countries, fragmented data sharing, complex sovereignty issues), and partnering with businesses for strategy coaching while working with governments to support digitisation for startups and informal traders.

Bonga Mabuza | xPwC Africa Data Leader | Data Thought Leader | Data Strategy, Data Governance, Data Quality, Data Engineering, Cloud Solutions Architecture

In this conversation, Bonga reflects on why digital transformation so often fails when it’s treated as an IT project instead of an organisational shift, pushed by one department, disconnected from process owners, and unsupported at the executive level. She also unpacks what responsible AI means in African contexts. She outlines a practical way to move from ambition to execution, grounded in assessing readiness across people, processes, technology, and data. Without that foundation, she argues, Africa’s real risk isn’t falling behind technologically, but advancing in fragmented ways that deepen exclusion and limit the continent’s place in the global digital economy.

These perspectives anchor Sïnoma’s core principles: integrity in innovation, collaboration beyond individual organisations, and impact that comes from inclusion rather than scale alone. Her longer-term vision extends beyond products to systems that last, knowledge hubs that preserve African identity, accredited learning pathways that produce globally competitive talent, trusted partnerships, and fewer structural barriers for women in the tech industry.

The Sïnoma Vision

Q: You’re transitioning from corporate to founding your own firm, Sïnoma. What moment or realisation convinced you it was time to build something of your own at the intersection of business strategy, technology, data, AI, and ethics?

A: I’ve always believed technology, data, and AI should unite— not divide. My corporate experience has made me realise that siloed approaches rarely deliver lasting impact. This insight sparked a bigger vision—Sïnoma. Our mission is to create unified, actionable data dialogues and ethical innovation—underpinned by knowledge hubs with support services—tailored for Africa. Africa’s race toward digitisation can be won faster through shared synergies that cross-pollinate and strengthen organisational approaches. Sïnoma exists to turn this vision into reality by building an ecosystem where ethics and innovation work hand in hand to shape a future where Africa leads in responsible, data-driven digitisation for growth and sustainability.

Q: As someone with deep experience in strategy and governance, what gaps do you see in how African organisations are currently approaching digital transformation and how does Sïnoma intend to address them?

A: Many African organisations approach digital transformation tactically, focusing on short-term operations while treating governance as a compliance burden. They often lack clear frameworks to define, measure, and track the value of digitisation, and overlook process eƯiciency, workforce capability, and the right automation tools. Added to this are Africa-specific challenges—low digital maturity in some countries, fragmented data sharing, and complex data sovereignty issues. Sïnoma addresses these gaps by building a digital knowledge hub with credible insights on regional digitisation, creating Africa-tailored frameworks, and partnering with businesses for strategy coaching and expert guidance. In the future, we also aim to work with governments to roll out programmes that support digitisation for startups and informal traders.

Editorial Commentary: Bonga’s observation that “siloed approaches rarely deliver lasting impact” puts words to something many organisations experience but struggle to name. Fragmentation feels inefficient, frustrating, and expensive but it often goes unchallenged because it has become normal. Her intervention with Sïnoma is particularly timely. She is launching Sïnoma at a moment when African digital transformation is clearly shifting gears. As Kiama noted, funding has dropped by 22.73% in 2024, climate tech has overtaken fintech, governments are now beginning to pay attention to technology-generated revenues, and competition over digital infrastructure is intensifying across the continent.

In that context, a firm focused on “unified, actionable data dialogues” starts to make more sense. Perhaps this is the moment because the cost of fragmentation is no longer abstract, it is now visible and measurable. When organisations pursue digital transformation tactically while treating governance as a box-ticking exercise, they are quietly accumulating technical and organisational debt that will become far more expensive to resolve as systems scale and interdependencies grow.

“Africa’s race toward digitisation can be won faster through shared synergies”, is a belief that rests on the hopeful assumption that coordination is possible. Yet this is where reality pushes back. Competitive pressure often incentivises organisations to hoard data, protect insights, and optimise locally rather than collectively. Coordination sounds sensible in theory, but in practice it requires trust, alignment, and a willingness to look beyond short-term advantage. The unanswered question is not whether coordination is useful, but what actually makes it happen in environments that reward speed and secrecy.

This leads us to the deeper gap Bonga identifies: organisations lack frameworks to define, measure, and track the value of digitisation. But the absence of frameworks is only the visible part of the problem. Beneath the surface lies a more fundamental issue: the absence of clarity about outcomes. Both layers matter because if an organisation does not know what success looks like, the framework won’t be able to tell it whether it is making progress.

What Bonga is ultimately pointing toward, then, is not just better tools or better coordination, but better questions. Before African organisations can unify data, share insights, or track value, they must first be honest about what they are actually trying to build and why.

Strategy in Practice

Q: AI strategy is becoming a board-level concern, yet many leaders feel overwhelmed. What does a healthy, grounded, African-centred AI strategy actually look like in practice?

A: A robust, African-centred AI strategy must focus on solving real problems—not chasing hype. It should clearly define which processes will be automated, include a people-focused change management programme to ensure employees feel empowered rather than threatened, and establish measurable indicators for value and impact. The strategy must specify; technology stack for hosting models, security controls, governance to maintain algorithms as processes and regulations evolve, and a comprehensive data strategy covering sources, ownership, quality, and data change management. African context matters. The strategy must account for; network and infrastructure limitations causing data latency, non-real-time data availability, integration with legacy – unsupported data sources and restricted or inaccessible data due to legislative barriers or varying digital maturity across countries. It should also align AI governance with clear mechanisms for managing ethics, bias, and hallucinations. In short, it should be practical, transparent, and rooted in Africa’s realities—driving real outcomes, ethical use, and sustainable growth.

Q: Your work bridges business strategy and responsible technology. How do you help organisations move beyond compliance checklists toward ethical decision -making that is contextual, culturally aware, and sustainable?

A: Digital transformation isn’t just about technology—it’s about people. For an organisation to be truly digitised, a paradigm shift is essential. When employees don’t understand the long-term value, eƯorts become mere box-ticking exercises. Real value comes from transformation that engages all levels of the organisation, not just executives. At Sïnoma, we help organisations define clear transformation outcomes, craft a culture change plan, and implement a Digital Ethics Pledge that promotes responsible data use and ethical practices. Embedding ethics and digitisation into the organisational culture ensures sustainability and makes responsible technology part of the organisation’s DNA.

Q: From your experience in industry, what patterns did you observe about how companies succeed or fail when integrating data and AI into their operations?

A: Companies often fail when one department is going at it alone— typically a single department drives digitisation without involving process owners or securing executive sponsorship. This leads to low success rates, scope changes, and overspending. Another common mistake is assuming technology will fix deeper issues like poor processes or workforce planning. Those that succeed take a holistic approach, aligning with all stakeholders and proactively securing sponsorship, understanding processes, technology, data and the problem to solve — not just implement AI. They also invest in internal skills for sustainability rather than relying entirely on outsourcing — this also ensures protection of intellectual property.

Editorial commentary: When Bonga talks about an African-centred AI strategy as one that focuses on solving real problems rather than chasing hype, she is pushing against a very real and very powerful current. Hype is not accidental; it fuels funding, attracts talent, and creates the sense that something important is happening. Moving slowly and deliberately, by contrast, requires conviction. It means believing that grounded implementation will ultimately outperform fast, flashy deployment. But how many organisations can actually afford that patience when their competitors are moving quickly, even if they’re doing so recklessly?

Bonga’s proposed checklist for a robust AI strategy reflects this deliberate mindset. She asks organisations to think carefully about what processes to automate, how to manage people through change, which indicators will measure success, what technology stack to use, how to handle security and governance, and how to build a comprehensive data strategy. This is a strong framework; it assumes that organisations have the time, resources, and internal capacity to think through all these dimensions before acting.

But across these interviews, a different reality keeps surfacing: constraints often force action long before planning is complete. Duclair built InReach’s prototype in just three months. Karind argues that deploying a system with 80% accuracy today is better than waiting three years for 99%. In these cases, progress came not from perfect strategy, but from moving forward under pressure.

This is where the real tension lies. Bonga is absolutely right that African context matters (network limitations, data latency, legacy systems, regulatory uncertainty). Ignoring these realities leads to fragile systems that fail at scale. Planning for them upfront is wise. And yet, there is a risk on the other side: that comprehensive planning becomes its own obstacle. That organisations, in trying to get strategy right, never actually get started at all.

Her insistence on moving “beyond compliance checklists toward ethical decision-making” helps bridge this tension. It echoes what Sarah Njamu said elsewhere: technology without people is just an expensive toy. But Bonga pushes the idea further. She doesn’t just want ethical boxes ticked; she wants ethics embedded into organisational DNA, through Digital Ethics Pledges, internal norms, and culture change plans.

That raises the question: can culture change really be designed and rolled out like a strategy document? Or does it emerge more slowly, through repeated decisions and everyday practices that eventually harden into habit? In other words, is ethical AI something you plan for in advance or something you become by doing, over time?

This is the automation paradox at the heart of Africa’s AI moment: move too fast and risk building hollow systems; move too carefully and risk building nothing at all. What Bonga ultimately offers is not a rigid blueprint, but a necessary counterweight. Her approach insists that African AI does not have to choose between relevance and responsibility, or between action and reflection. It can move forward while staying grounded.

Perhaps the real value of Bonga’s approach is not that organisations will implement every item on her checklist perfectly, but that her thinking reshapes how leaders define progress in the first place. She expands the conversation beyond deployment to durability, beyond efficiency to meaning. In doing so, she permits African AI builders to build AI systems that last, not because they were the fastest to market, but because they were designed with intention and context at the centre.

Who Gets to Define Responsible?

Q: What does responsible AI mean in African contexts where constraints, inequalities, and cultural dynamics diƯer significantly from global north environments?

A: Responsible AI in Africa is not just about technology—it’s about shaping a future where innovation reflects the continent’s rich diversity and aspirations. While global frameworks like the EU’s Data Governance Act oƯer valuable lessons in trust and fairness, Africa has the opportunity to craft its own path—one that turns constraints into catalysts for inclusive growth. At Sïnoma our vision for responsible AI in Africa is: Empowering communities by eliminating biases and ensuring AI respects cultural, linguistic, and social realities.

Building trust through transparency, where algorithms are open, ethical, and always under human control.

Celebrating diversity by embracing Africa’s languages— starting with English, French, and Portuguese, and progressively integrating indigenous languages to preserve heritage while advancing technology. Responsible AI here means creating systems that uplift, protect, and unite. At Sïnoma, we are committed to being part of the dialogue that shapes this future—where Africa doesn’t just adopt AI ethics but leads with its own values and vision. Now is the time for Africa to lead boldly — transforming challenges into opportunities and ensuring digitisation becomes a force for equity, empowerment, and progress for generations to come.

Q: In the early stages of Sïnoma, what foundational principles are you building the firm on both in terms of client engagement and in shaping Africa’s emerging AI advisory landscape?

A: Sïnoma is built on a bold vision that includes shaping Africa’s digitisation future with purpose, integrity, and impact. From day one, we commit to understanding before advising, crafting solutions that honour Africa’s unique contexts rather than forcing global templates. Our fully digital foundation empowers us to learn deeply from clients and deliver insights that drive transformation. This vision rests on three guiding principles:

Integrity in Innovation – Every step forward must be ethical, transparent, and responsible.

Collaboration at Scale – Progress accelerates when businesses, regions, and industries unite.

Impact through Inclusion – AI should serve everyone, creating equitable opportunities and sustainable growth. We believe knowledge should be shared, not siloed. By opening access to insights we gather, we aim to spark dialogues that turn ideas into action—and action into lasting value for Africa. Our mission is clear: to lead with integrity, learn collectively, and ensure digitisation becomes a force for empowerment across the continent.

Editorial commentary: Bonga’s answers about responsible AI represent a quiet insistence on ownership. She isn’t trying to out-define global frameworks or position Africa in opposition to them. Instead, she’s asking a simpler, deeper question: who gets to decide what “responsible” actually looks like here?

Her responses suggest that responsibility cannot be borrowed wholesale. Global standards may offer useful guardrails, but they don’t live with Africa’s daily realities. In that sense, responsibility is something that has to be worked out from within, in conversation with context.

This is why her emphasis on trust, transparency, and human control feels less like theory and more like lived experience. In places where people have learned to be sceptical of systems, ethical AI should be about present credibility. If technology does not feel legible, respectful, and grounded in human judgment, it simply won’t last.

The same sensibility carries into how she speaks about Sïnoma. “Understanding before advising” is a refusal to rush. It recognises that digitisation is not just a technical upgrade, but a social shift that can’t be copy-pasted across regions and institutions. Her focus on collaboration and shared learning hints at the fact that Africa’s real advantage resides in learning together.

Bonga seems to be pointing toward is a quieter idea of responsibility. One that grows through dialogue, through practice, through choices made over time. Not something we declare upfront, but something we prove by how systems show up in people’s lives.

Translating Ambition

Q. How do you help executives translate AI ambition into operational reality, especially in organisations where systems, processes, and people are at very different levels of readiness?

A: At Sïnoma we assist executives and business leaders by assessing readiness across the four AI pillars: people, process, technology, and data. This evaluation identifies gaps and produces a clear action plan to elevate each pillar to the required level for successful digital transformation. Executives receive: A comprehensive view of current readiness

A prioritized roadmap for improvement

Clear insights on investment, ROI, and timelines This approach turns ambition into actionable steps, ensuring AI adoption is practical, scalable, and aligned with organisational realities.

Q: You’ve worked across risk, ethics, governance, and technology. How do you see these domains intersecting in the next decade, and what competencies will African leaders need to cultivate?

A: In the next decade, these domains—along with compliance, legal services, and cybersecurity—will become deeply interdependent. As technologies like AI and quantum computing evolve, governance bodies will need permanent representation from each discipline to ensure decisions are holistic and future-ready. African leaders must shift from traditional thinking to technology-driven leadership. This means: Understanding core concepts of technology, data, and AI at an executive level.

Building strategic agility to navigate emerging risks and ethical challenges.

Retaining expert advisory teams to stay ahead of rapid advancements. Leaders who embrace this mindset will position their organisations—and Africa—for sustainable, responsible innovation.

Q: What lessons did your corporate journey teach you that you believe will be most valuable as you establish Sïnoma’s identity, culture, and long-term positioning?

A: My time in industry taught me a timeless truth: organisations thrive when leadership serves. Success isn’t just about products or services—it’s about creating value for three essential stakeholders: Clients – Delivering solutions that solve real problems and build trust.

Employees – Nurturing a culture where talent feels empowered and inspired.

Investors and Boards – Driving sustainable growth and strategic impact. Leadership is about removing barriers, enabling progress, and aligning priorities so every stakeholder wins. At Sïnoma, these lessons form the bedrock of our identity: a culture built on service, collaboration, and purpose. Our commitment is clear: to create a company where culture drives sustainability and purpose powers progress.

Editorial commentary: Bonga keeps returning to the gap between wanting AI and being ready for it. Ambition, she suggests, is rarely the problem. Most executives already know they should be doing something with AI. The real challenge is that organisations are uneven.

Her four-pillar framing works precisely because it refuses shortcuts to address these issues. It forces leaders to confront readiness honestly, rather than hiding behind buzzwords or pilot projects. So, her approach is about preventing avoidable failure, allowing leaders to clearly see where they are starting from.

That same realism shapes how she thinks about the future of leadership. As risk, ethics, governance, and technology collapse into one another, decision-making can no longer be delegated or siloed. Bonga is pointing to a coming shift: leaders won’t need to be technologists, but they will need to be technologically literate. Understanding AI, data, and emerging risks becomes part of executive responsibility, not a specialist add-on.

This forward-looking view loops back to her reflections on leadership itself. After years in corporate environments, she lands not on disruption or scale, but on service. Translating ambition, in her telling, is ultimately a human task. Removing friction, aligning interests, and creating conditions where people can do meaningful work where clients, employees, and boards become interconnected priorities.

A consistent philosophy emerges from Bonga’s answers. AI strategy can’t just be about tools, governance is not just about controls, leadership is not about authority. Everything works or fails at the intersection. And Sïnoma’s identity, as Bonga frames it, is built precisely there: where ambition meets readiness, and where progress is measured not by speed, but by sustainability.

Risk and Legacy

Q: Looking ahead, what is one emerging risk that African organisations are underestimating and one emerging opportunity they are not moving fast enough to capture?

A: Africa’s greatest risk is the slow pace of digitisation and fragmented eƯorts. If governments, academia, and businesses continue working in silos, we risk being excluded from the global digital economy. Our unique PESTEL positioning is a powerful advantage—a living laboratory for solving real-world challenges. By pooling public-sector data in critical domains like health, climate, and weather, Africa can unlock collective intelligence to mitigate climate change and drive sustainable development. The time to act is now. African leaders, innovators, and institutions must unite to accelerate digitisation and data collaboration. This is not just about catching up—it’s about leading boldly, shaping global solutions, and securing Africa’s place at the forefront of the digital future.

Q: As an African woman building a strategy and AI-focused firm, what legacy do you hope Sïnoma contributes to the continent’s leadership, talent development, and ethical technology future?

A: Sïnoma aims to redefine how Africa approaches strategy, technology, data, and AI—not as imported solutions, but as tools to solve Africa’s own challenges. Our vision includes: Knowledge Hubs & Open Dialogues – Creating rich, accessible knowledge pools that preserve Africa’s identity and history for future generations.

Accredited Learning – Building industry-recognised programs to develop world-class talent.

Trusted Partnerships – Becoming the go-to advisor for leaders seeking to leap forward responsibly.

Breaking Barriers – Inspiring Africa to embrace solutions from all genders and paving the way for more women to thrive in tech. Our ultimate legacy: A continent empowered by ethical technology, inclusive leadership, and homegrown innovation. We envision an Africa where knowledge is shared, talent is nurtured, and technology serves humanity—not the other way around. Sïnoma’s mission is to make this vision real, proving that Africa can lead the world in ethical, inclusive, and transformative innovation.

Editorial commentary: For Bonga, Africa’s biggest risk is fragmentation. Slow, siloed digitisation threatens to leave the continent on the sidelines of the global digital economy. But she doesn’t dwell on the problem, she immediately turns to the opportunity. Africa’s diverse realities and rich public-sector data could become a source of collective intelligence, driving solutions in health, climate, and beyond.

Sïnoma embodies this approach. By fostering knowledge sharing, nurturing talent, and championing inclusive leadership, the firm seeks to prove that technology can serve people rather than the other way around. For Bonga, mitigating today’s risks is inseparable from shaping a legacy where Africa leads responsibly, innovates boldly, and defines its own future.

Closing Remarks

Bonga’s move from leading data initiatives at PwC Africa to founding Sïnoma reflects a recurring pattern: corporate experience exposes gaps no single organisation can fix alone, prompting a shift from optimizing within constraints to redesigning the constraints themselves.

Her diagnosis is clear, siloed approaches rarely deliver lasting impact, governance is often treated as a burden, and tactical transformation without strategic clarity wastes resources. Her solution, unified data dialogues, knowledge hubs, and readiness assessments raises a familiar challenge: how do you coordinate collective action when individual incentives push toward fragmentation?

Africa broadly agrees on the need for shared infrastructure, ethical AI, and collaborative digitisation. Yet pooling public-sector data reveals classic tensions: who governs access, who owns the data, and how do you prevent free-riding without stifling activity?

What makes Bonga’s approach stand out is her framing of Sïnoma as a learning organisation. “Understanding before advising” and a fully digital foundation mean the firm discovers solutions alongside clients rather than importing them. In a context where the path forward isn’t clear, this humility matters.

Her four-pillar readiness assessment offers structure in uncertainty, balancing careful planning with the need to act. Her vision of knowledge hubs, accredited learning, trusted partnerships, and gender-inclusive innovation points to legacy: infrastructure that outlasts any single organisation. But building it requires investment and collaboration, often before returns are visible.

Bonga’s story is a fitting close to 2025, TAIS ends not just with a reflection on the year past, but with a new beginning in Africa’s digital transformation space through the launch of Sïnoma. Bonga’s journey leaves us with a question for the continent: Africa is full of ambition but fragmented action, how do we choose collaboration over competition to lead responsibly in the digital future?

As for Sïnoma, we can only wish that in 2026 it continues to uncover solutions alongside clients, inspire collaboration across the continent, and prove that Africa can lead with ethics, inclusion, and impact at the center of its digital future.

Thank you for reading!

Share

Powering African Innovation Stories

TAIS is currently self-funded and intentionally independent. Your support helps me keep spotlighting African innovators and building a stronger ecosystem.