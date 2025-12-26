Rebecca Mbaya

Rebecca Mbaya

The four-pillar readiness framework is pragmatic. I've watched organizations jump straight to AI pilots without assessing if their people, processes, or data are actually ready, and then act suprised when nothing sticks. The fragmentation risk is real too - I saw this in East Africa where three diferent ministries were each building separate digital ID systems with zero coordination. Collaboration sounds obvious but incentives almost always pull toward silos.

