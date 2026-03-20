Welcome to Issue #53 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

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In today’s issue, we spotlight Betty W. Kyalo, a Kenyan AI policy advisor and digital governance practitioner whose work sits at one of the most consequential and least visible intersections in Africa’s technology landscape: the space between the policies being written and the realities they are meant to govern.

Her world moves across multiple levels simultaneously. She advises African government agencies on how to design and deploy digital systems that actually serve people rather than reproduce existing inequalities. She works on data governance frameworks that determine who controls the continent’s most valuable emerging resource. She engages with Digital Public Infrastructure not as a technical architecture question but as a public trust question. And she does all of this from a position that is as much about shifting how power thinks about technology as it is about shaping the technology itself.

Betty W Kyalo| AI Policy & Governance | Africa Digital Adoption Strategist

This conversation begins with sovereignty, what it actually means for African governments to have genuine agency over their data, infrastructure, and policy direction in an era where AI is reshaping how states function. But it moves quickly into the harder operational questions. About why the continent is producing AI strategies faster than it is producing the institutional capacity to implement them. About why gender-aware policies keep producing unequal outcomes. About why the biggest disconnect in African digital transformation is not vision but capacity. And about what it takes to stay strategic and grounded when the change you are working toward moves slower than the problems you are trying to solve.

What emerges from this conversation is a portrait of a practitioner who understands that governance is a power problem. And that solving it requires better questions asked early and loudly enough to actually change what gets built.

Origin & Entry Point

Q: What first drew you into this space, and what gap did you see that needed urgent attention?

A: In Aug 2024 - Feb 2025, I was part of an academic program in France and during orientation week, our class did a stereotypes activity where we were split into groups and discussing continental stereotypes. During presentations, one of the groups said that a stereotype they have about Africa is that we’re not that educated when it comes to technology and that our governments don’t know how to make the right decisions. That right there, made me realize why it’s important to have advisors to national leaders, especially in the emerging technology space where AI falls, to advise them with wise counsel on how to adopt the technology nationally and make the right investments for their citizen’s benefit. The gap that felt most urgent was the absence of African-grounded policy thinking: decisions about data, algorithms, and infrastructure were being shaped externally, often without meaningful local participation. I work at the intersection where technology meets public interest, where I advise African government agencies to ensure that digital systems actually serve people rather than reproduce existing structural imbalances.

Editorial commentary: The France classroom moment is doing more analytical work than it appears to at first read. The stereotype being expressed in that room was the ambient assumption of a significant portion of the global actors who currently shape the conditions under which African governments adopt, procure, and regulate technology. Donor frameworks, vendor partnerships, technical assistance programmes, and international governance standards are all being designed, at least in part, by people who carry some version of that assumption. The work Betty does exists as a direct refusal of that assumption to demonstrate, through results, that African-grounded policy thinking is not just possible but necessary, and that the absence of it from global conversations is a failure of those conversations, not a reflection of African capacity.

This is a great example of the specific kind of motivation that produces durable policy work. The work is not about proving the stereotype wrong but about building the infrastructure that makes the stereotype irrelevant. Outrage fades. Ambition shifts. But the clarity that comes from watching your continent be diminished in a room full of people who feel entitled to that assessment and understanding precisely what structural condition allowed that assessment to persist is the kind of clarity that tends to last. It becomes a compass rather than a catalyst.

Sovereignty & Agency

Q: In practical terms, what does sovereignty in the AI era actually require from governments and institutions?

A: Allow me to be biased, because my focus is purely on the African continent, prioritizing our continental needs as we interface with external donors. For us, tech sovereignty in the AI era isn’t about isolation or rejecting global collaboration, it’s about agency. Practically, it requires our governments to have decision-making power over their data, digital infrastructure, and policy direction. That means investing in local capacity, from data governance institutions to technical talent, and being intentional about procurement, partnerships, and standards. Sovereignty also requires the ability to boldly say no to extractive data practices, opaque technologies, or systems that don’t align with national priorities or public values

Q: What misconceptions do global actors still hold about Africa’s AI capacity?

A: One persistent misconception is that Africa is simply a passive recipient of technology rather than an active shaper of its digital future. This overlooks the depth of policy innovation, community organising, and technical talent across the continent. Another misconception is that “catching up” means replicating models from elsewhere. In reality, Africa has the opportunity and necessity to define AI governance paths that reflect its own histories, priorities, and social contracts.

Editorial commentary: Betty's definition of sovereignty is simple. She is not rejecting outside help. She is demarcating having enough control to decide when to accept it, on what terms, and for whose benefit. That distinction sounds straightforward until you look at how rarely African governments are actually in that position when technology decisions get made.

Earlier this year at Davos, Satya Nadella used the UAE as his example of what sovereignty looks like in practice. The UAE didn’t build its own cloud from scratch, he argued. It partnered with Microsoft but on terms it defined. It manages its own encryption keys. It controls what happens to citizen data inside the infrastructure. It runs some of the most advanced confidential computing in the world, on a platform Microsoft built, under conditions the UAE governs. That is sovereignty as control rather than ownership. And it works not because the technology is exceptional but because the institutions behind it were strong enough to negotiate, enforce, and sustain those terms.

That is precisely the gap Betty is pointing at. The UAE example is instructive not as a model for Africa to copy but as a demonstration of what becomes possible when governments have the technical expertise, the regulatory clarity, and the institutional capacity to sit across the table from a global technology company and define the terms of engagement. Most African governments are being asked to make those same decisions about data, infrastructure, AI procurement, and digital public systems without that foundation in place. The technology is arriving faster than the institutions being built to govern it.

Rishi Sunak’s point at the same event, that companies want regulatory stability before committing investment, and that the UK chose to build technical expertise inside government before passing legislation, adds another layer. The UK created a Safety and Security Institute specifically so that government could evaluate AI risks as they emerged rather than regulate blindly or too late. That kind of institutional investment in technical knowledge is unglamorous, slow, and the exact thing Betty’s work is pushing African governments toward. Because without it, sovereignty remains a word in a strategy document rather than a capacity that can actually be exercised.

That is what the misconception ultimately costs. When global actors assume Africa is catching up rather than charting its own path, they tend to offer frameworks designed for institutional environments that don’t exist here yet, and governments under pressure to show progress adopt them, producing policies that look right on paper and fail in practice. Betty’s argument is that Africa needs to build the institutional foundations that make it possible to use that experience selectively, critically, and on its own terms. The Davos conversation showed what that looks like when it works. Her work is about creating the conditions for it to work in African contexts.

Policy Design & Implementation

Q: What patterns or trends have you observed across national AI strategies on the continent?

A: Across African AI strategies, there’s a strong emphasis on economic growth, innovation, and skills development, which makes sense given development priorities. In the past couple of months, there has been a continental rush to churn out AI strategies, policies and frameworks but unfortunately, I have not seen one that is keen on implementation follow-through. Most are surface level plans, but I am hopeful that Kenya’s AI policy will be one to set the standard on implementation and accountability for the goals we will set for our nation. I have also noted that ethical principles are often well articulated, and as necessary as this is, the enforcement mechanisms are weak or undefined. Another clear pattern is policy borrowing, frameworks that closely mirror global models without sufficient adaptation to local contexts, capacities, or regulatory realities. There’s growing awareness of inclusion and data protection, but uneven follow-through.

Q: What is the biggest disconnect between policy design and real-world deployment?

A: The biggest disconnect is capacity. Policies assume institutions, budgets, data systems, and skilled personnel that often don’t yet exist or are fragmented. There’s also a gap between national-level strategy and sub-national or sectoral realities: health workers, teachers, or local administrators are rarely involved in policy design, yet they’re expected to implement AI-enabled systems. Without addressing institutional readiness and incentives, even the best-written policies struggle to move beyond paper.

Q: What would meaningful progress in African AI governance look like over the next five years?

A: My opinion may be a bit controversial but meaningful progress looks less like new strategy documents and more like institutional muscle. Practically, that means data protection authorities that are funded, independent, and able to enforce rules; public agencies that actually know what AI systems they are procuring and why; and sector-specific governance in areas like health and social protection where AI already positively affects people’s lives. It would also mean deeper regional coordination through bodies like the AU and regional blocs so countries aren’t negotiating standards or vendors alone. Ultimately, progress would be visible not in rhetoric but in outcomes: AI systems that improve service delivery, protect rights, and reduce inequality rather than quietly scaling harm or dependency.

Editorial commentary: The observation that African countries are producing AI strategies faster than they are building the capacity to implement them is the most practically urgent diagnosis in this entire conversation. It names a pattern that is visible across the continent but rarely stated this directly in policy circles, partly because the production of strategy documents is itself a form of visible activity that satisfies donor requirements, signals seriousness to international partners, and generates the kind of institutional momentum that feels like progress even when it isn’t. The gap between a well-written policy and a functioning institution is not a drafting problem. It is a capacity problem, a funding problem, and frequently a political incentives problem. Governments that are rewarded for announcing strategies have less immediate pressure to build the unglamorous infrastructure required to execute them.

The policy borrowing pattern deserves particular attention. Frameworks that mirror global models without adaptation are technically and politically misaligned. They assume regulatory environments, institutional capacities, and public trust levels that do not exist in the contexts they are being deployed in. And they create a specific kind of governance failure: not the failure of a bad policy but the failure of a good policy in the wrong place, which is harder to diagnose and harder to fix because the document looks right even when the outcomes are wrong. Betty’s vision of meaningful progress though it is unglamorous and slow, it remains essential as a direct corrective to that pattern.

Digital Public Infrastructure

Q: How should African countries think about Digital Public Infrastructure differently from how it’s framed globally?

A: A DPI is often deployed in environments where state capacity is uneven and public trust in institutions cannot be assumed, so design choices around consent, accountability, and redress matter as much as the technology itself. African countries also need to resist one-size-fits-all models by breaking DPI down into fundamental building blocks such as identity, data exchange, payments, and governance layers and strengthening each component based on local realities. When these building blocks are robust and well-governed, the overall DPI becomes more resilient and effective. Crucially, DPI should anchor public value creation by improving service delivery and state capability, rather than becoming a platform for private extraction layered onto public systems.

Editorial commentary: Betty’s framing of DPI as a public trust question rather than a technical architecture question is the entry point that connects three distinct but complementary perspectives across this interview series. These perspectives build a more complete picture of what DPI actually requires in African contexts than any single interview could provide alone.

Loba Agboola sees DPI from the innovator’s vantage point, as the foundation that lowers the cost of entry for local builders and makes technology adoption possible at scale. Broadband expansion, digital identity systems, interoperable payment platforms in her framing, these are the preconditions for everything else. Without them, the gap between African innovation capacity and African innovation output remains structurally enforced rather than merely circumstantial. That is the most optimistic reading of DPI, and it is not wrong. It is just incomplete.

Tshepiso Hadebe fills in what Loba’s framing leaves open. She sees DPI not only as a catalyst but as a risk and specifically as a risk that compounds quietly when the governance layer is treated as secondary to the infrastructure layer. Fragmented governance produces siloed, incompatible systems. Weak data safeguards undermine the public trust that makes adoption possible in the first place. Vendor lock-in converts public infrastructure into private dependency. And equity gaps in design, systems that don’t account for rural, low-income, or undocumented populations mean that the people who most need the infrastructure are structurally excluded from it. Her call for anticipatory regulation is not a brake on ambition. It is an argument that the governance decisions made before infrastructure scales are considerably easier to get right than the ones made after.

Betty’s contribution is to locate both of those perspectives inside a political reality that neither fully addresses. DPI in African contexts is being deployed in environments where state capacity is uneven, public trust in institutions cannot be assumed, and the pressure to show digital progress often moves faster than the institutional readiness to manage what gets built. The design choices that get made under that pressure are the difference between infrastructure that serves the public and infrastructure that extracts from it while wearing the language of inclusion. Betty’s three questions are the most practical accountability tool available for keeping DPI honest across all three of those perspectives simultaneously.

These three perspectives make an argument that no single policy framework on the continent has yet fully absorbed: that DPI is only as good as the governance beneath it, only as useful as the communities it was designed with, and only as sovereign as the institutions capable of enforcing the terms on which it was built.

Community & Human-Centred Governance

Q: How do you ensure policy conversations remain grounded in community needs?

A: I try to treat community engagement not as consultation theatre but as a source of expertise. I have learned from my time at the Institute of Design & Innovation, where Pauline Kanana & Munyala Mwalo are the leads, that if we are building for the public, we must build with human behavioural design. We That means spending time with community health workers, local organisations, farmers, practitioners, and everyday users of digital systems, and bringing their lived realities into policy spaces often by translating them into language policymakers can act on. It also means pushing back when frameworks become too abstract, and asking simple questions: “Who benefits? Who bears the risk? Who gets left out?”

Q: What role should researchers, civil society, and independent policy practitioners play?

A: They are a critical group as translators and accountability actors. Researchers can generate locally grounded evidence by ensuring the local communities are involved, civil society can surface lived impacts and protect public interest, and independent practitioners can bridge gaps between government, communities, and global actors. Together, they help ensure AI governance doesn’t become a closed, elite conversation, but remains responsive and democratic. Tech governance is not just the government’s role, but all actors must work together, creating synergy and moving the nation forward.

Editorial commentary: “Consultation theatre” is the most honest description of how community engagement often functions in most policy processes, and the fact that Betty names it as what she is trying to avoid is itself significant. Consultation theatre has a well-established choreography: communities are invited to participate, their inputs are recorded, the process is documented as evidence of stakeholder engagement, and the policy that emerges reflects the priorities of the parties who were always going to shape it. The communities are present. They are not heard. Treating community engagement as a source of expertise rather than a box to check requires a fundamentally different relationship with knowledge, one that recognizes that the health worker who has been navigating a broken digital health system for three years knows things about that system that no policy consultant can surface through a workshop.

The three questions are deceptively simple and analytically powerful precisely because of that simplicity. They are questions that can be asked at any stage of a policy process, by any participant, without technical expertise. They function as a rapid accountability test that cuts through the abstraction that policy language naturally generates. The fact that they need to be pushed for shows that abstraction is not neutral. It tends to favor the interests of the parties comfortable operating at that level of remove from the consequences of the decisions being made.

Data Governance & Risk

Q: What are the most urgent risks if strong data governance isn’t established now?

A: Data is the backbone of emerging technology, for the foreseeable at least 2 decades. Without strong data governance, African countries risk losing control over one of their most valuable resources. This includes large-scale data extraction without fair value return, increased surveillance without accountability, and the entrenchment of biased or harmful digital systems trained on poorly governed data. There’s also a long-term risk of dependency, where countries rely on external actors to manage, interpret, and monetise their data, limiting future policy choices. We have to strike an intentional balance to achieve sovereignty, and as Ambassador Phillip Thigo says, “We must master independence in the age of interdependence”.

Editorial commentary: The two-decade framing is a planning horizon that reframes data governance from a compliance issue into a sovereignty issue with compounding consequences. Countries that fail to establish meaningful control over their data now will find themselves progressively more dependent on external actors to manage, interpret, and monetise a resource generated by their own citizens. The window for getting this right is not indefinite and unlike most policy failures, this one gets harder to reverse the longer it is left unaddressed.

Gender & Inclusion

Q: Where are the most significant gender gaps in AI policy and digital transformation?

A: Many African AI and digital transformation frameworks already reference gender equity and inclusion, and women are actively engaged across civil society, research, and public institutions. The challenge is that these commitments rarely shape how systems are deployed on the ground. Gender-differentiated impacts—such as unequal access to devices, documentation, connectivity, time, or recourse mechanisms—are insufficiently accounted for during implementation and evaluation. As a result, systems that are formally “gender-aware” can still produce uneven outcomes. Closing this gap requires stronger feedback loops, impact measurement, and accountability during deployment, not more gender language at the policy level.

Editorial commentary: Betty identifies a gap that is not in the policy language. The gap is in the system designed to hold that language accountable. Gender-aware frameworks keep producing unequal outcomes because the feedback infrastructure required to catch those outcomes during deployment rarely exists. The specific barriers named are quiet and cumulative. They don't show up as exclusion in the data. They show up as non-use, which looks like a choice rather than a structural barrier. Closing the gap requires looking more carefully at who is absent from the numbers, not just who is present in them.

Resilience & Long Game

Q: How do you stay optimistic and strategic when change feels slow?

A: I stay optimistic by measuring progress differently, because policy can only be implemented once the mindsets of those in power shifts.. Policy change is slow, but shifts in narrative, awareness, and coalition-building matter. I focus on building long-term foundations, shared language, evidence, and relationships, rather than quick wins. Strategically, I work across levels: local, national, and global. Even when formal policy lags, influencing how people think about power and technology is itself a form of progress in my book

Editorial commentary: Reframing of progress as a narrative and coalition shift rather than policy change alone is both honest and strategic. Policy in African governance contexts often moves slowly for structural reasons, political cycles, competing priorities, institutional inertia. A practitioner measuring progress only by formal outcomes will spend most of their career feeling like they are failing. What Betty is describing instead is a theory of change that accounts for the slowness without being defeated by it, one that recognizes that shifting how power thinks about technology today is the precondition for the policy changes that become possible tomorrow.

Closing remarks

There is a particular kind of policy work that does not make headlines. It does not launch products, announce funding rounds, or debut at major tech conferences. It happens in government advisory rooms, in community consultations that get written up as evidence of stakeholder engagement and then quietly shelved, in the slow and unglamorous work of building the institutional capacity that makes everything else possible. Betty works in that space and this conversation is one of the clearest articulations of why that space matters more than the African tech ecosystem currently acknowledges.

The thread running through every section of this interview is the gap between what gets announced and what gets built. Between the strategy document and the functioning institution. Between the gender-aware policy and the gender-equitable outcome. Between the sovereignty declaration and the actual capacity to enforce it. These are not failures of vision. Africa has no shortage of vision. They are failures of the unglamorous work that turns vision into infrastructure, the funded enforcement authorities, the technical expertise inside government, the feedback loops that catch unequal outcomes before they become entrenched, the procurement frameworks that resist vendor dependency before it becomes structural.

Betty’s work represents a consistent refusal to mistake the announcement for the achievement. That refusal is harder to maintain than it sounds in an ecosystem that rewards visible momentum and tends to move on before implementation is tested. It requires the willingness to keep asking inconvenient questions in rooms where those questions slow things down. And it requires a theory of change long enough to recognize that the foundations being laid today, in the evidence base, the shared language, and the practitioner relationships, are the load-bearing structures of the governance architecture the continent will need in a decade.

The stereotype that set this journey in motion, expressed casually in a French classroom by people who had never needed to question it, was not just wrong about Africa’s capacity. It was wrong about where capacity comes from. It does not arrive with the technology. It is built, deliberately and over time, by practitioners who understand that the most important decisions in AI governance are made not in the model but in the institutions designed to hold it accountable. That is Betty’s work and this conversation is evidence that it is being done.

Thank you for reading!

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A note on what comes next

TAIS turns 1 on March 29th — nine days from now.

This is the last TAIS interview before we turn one on March 29th and it felt like the right moment to share something I have been building quietly alongside the interviews.

Introducing the TAIS Knowledge & Network Map.

This is a living, interactive constellation of all African innovators in this series. It is still a prototype and a work in progress, but it is real and it is live.

Here is what you can do on it:

→ Explore the current ecosystem: 53 innovators mapped across 6 thematic clusters, connected by shared arguments, institutional relationships, and geographic spread. Filter by country, institution, or series to find who you are looking for.

→ Chat with the interview: not enough time to read a full interview? Click any innovator’s node and chat directly with their interview. Get the essence of their thinking in the interview in seconds.

→ Build your own roundtable: pick up to 5 innovators from the map, name your cluster, write your rationale, and share it on LinkedIn. The most compelling community-proposed conversations could become real TAIS recorded sessions and if yours is selected, you get a seat at the table.

This map grows as TAIS grows. Every new interview adds a node. Every new cluster adds a conversation.

Explore here → TAIS Knowledge & Network Map

If you find something broken or have a suggestion, feel free to reach out. You are not just reading this series. You are part of it.

The map you are looking at is version one. What it becomes depends on what this community makes possible. If you work with a foundation, institution, or organisation that funds African knowledge infrastructure, African AI ecosystems, or independent media, I would love to hear from you.

Message Rebecca Mbaya

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TAIS is currently self-funded and intentionally independent. Your support helps me keep spotlighting African innovators and building a stronger ecosystem.