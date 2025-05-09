Welcome to Issue #7 of The African Innovators Series(TAIS), where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

TAIS highlights not just individual achievements, but the emergence of a distinctly African approach to technological innovation, one that prioritizes local needs, embraces resource constraints as creative catalysts, and views technology as a means to serve communities rather than an end in itself. By challenging conventional Silicon Valley-centric narratives about what innovation looks like and where it comes from, these innovators are not just solving local problems, they're potentially redefining global approaches to sustainable technology development.

In today’s issue we spotlight Michael Miema Kuete. Working in the DRC, Michael represents a new generation of innovators who are redefining what African-led technology development means in practice, not just in theory.

The Innovator's Journey

Michael is a young professional passionate about emerging technologies, specializing in AI, data analysis, and robotics.

To mark International Digital Day, Michael trained learners at the school Lycée Liziba in AI and robotics in partnership with Ingenious City.

He holds an undergraduate degree in AI/Robotics from Université Protestante au Congo (UPC) and is currently pursuing a master's degree in Advanced Big Data and Management. His journey blends hands-on experience in AI development, data analysis, and leading innovative projects across IoT, healthcare, and education. Since April 2024, he has served as a Data Analyst at Orange DRC, where he oversees fixed data revenue (FTTx and WTTX) for both B2C and B2B segments. In this role, he analyzes large datasets to optimize revenue performance and anticipate customer behavior trends.

Michael’s academic and professional path combines formal education with hands-on experience, reflecting the growing convergence of local expertise and global technological systems. But his impact goes beyond credentials, it lies in his ability to innovate within real-world constraints. At Orange DRC, a well-resourced telecom company, he works within one of the region’s most structured and stable tech environments. This gives him access to reliable data, infrastructure, and support that many smaller startups or informal innovation spaces often lack. As a result, Michael is uniquely positioned to create solutions that are globally informed yet specifically grounded and tailored to the realities of African communities.

Solutions Born from African Realities

When asked about what shaped his approach to innovation, Michael shares:

What shaped my approach is, first and foremost, the reality on the ground. In Africa especially in the DRC, the needs are immense, but the contexts are very specific. When we created Kisi App, for example, it wasn't about copying an existing pharmaceutical verification solution. It was about responding to a local crisis: the proliferation of counterfeit medicines. So we designed a tool that is simple, accessible, yet intelligent adapted to our environment. The same applies to Arnolin, the educational robot. The rate of digital penetration, particularly in the education sector, is almost negligible. We wanted to create a technology in two formats (robot and software) capable of assisting students of all levels in continuing their education and improving themselves, regardless of where they are. It had to work with minimal resources and provide access to knowledge in a creative way. In my opinion, Africa shouldn't just import innovation. It must produce its own solutions, designed by and for its communities. And that starts with carefully listening to local needs, understanding constraints, and being willing to turn challenges into opportunities for innovation.

Michael's philosophy embodies what many development experts have been advocating for years: contextualized innovation. His approach recognizes that technological solutions in Africa must address specific local challenges rather than mimicking Western products. This "design from the ground up" methodology ensures that solutions are not just technically sound but culturally appropriate and accessible within resource constraints. The emphasis on "simple, accessible, yet intelligent" solutions reflects a deep understanding that in Africa, sustainability often trumps sophistication.

Let’s consider the contrast together: Western pharmaceutical verification systems typically rely on stable internet connectivity, advanced supply chains, and well-established regulatory frameworks. In contrast, Michael’s Kisi App was designed to operate in environments where, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the prevalence of counterfeit medicine can range from 18% to 50%, depending on the country, region, and drug type. These are contexts marked by intermittent internet access and inconsistent regulatory enforcement.

Reported national percentage of substandard and falsified medicines in the medical market, 2018. Source: UNODC

This isn’t just a localized adaptation of Western models, it reflects a fundamentally different design philosophy. It treats constraints not as obstacles, but as starting points for innovation.

What if global technology development flipped its priorities, starting not with the most privileged environments, but with the most challenging? What kinds of solutions might we create then?

A look into Michael’s most notable projects highlights the following achievements:

Arnolin : An educational robot developed during the Orange Summer Challenge 2023. It combines AI and IoT to provide an interactive learning solution. This project earned him and his team the 3rd national prize. Team Arnolin

Kisi App: As the technical lead of this project, Michael successfully led "Kisi App" in collaboration with Medi Kebantima, CEO of Innov. Named after the Lingala word for medicine, Kisi App is a smart solution designed to detect counterfeit drugs. This groundbreaking verification tool has earned multiple accolades, including the Citypreneurs (Seed Category) award, TotalEnergies 2022, and others.

Left image: Michael and his team holding the prize cheque awarded for the Kisi App by Citypreneurs (Seed Category). Right image: Michael holding the prize cheque awarded for the Kisi App by TotalEnergies.

Domos : A smart home system designed to interact seamlessly with existing platforms such as Google Home, Alexa, Siri, etc.

Road AI : A smart traffic project developed at the Makeathon organized by the Orange Digital Center. It's an AI-powered system for optimizing urban road traffic. Michael and his team holding the prize won for "Road" at the Orange Digital Center Hackathon.

Medical Monitoring System (Afya): Michael contributed to the development of an intelligent vital sign monitoring system (AI + biomedical sensors) aimed at preventive healthcare in Africa, especially in rural areas.

This portfolio showcases remarkable versatility, spanning sectors such as education, healthcare, urban infrastructure, and home automation. What stands out is not just the technical sophistication of each project, but their direct engagement with critical challenges facing African communities. The Kisi App confronts the life-threatening issue of counterfeit medications. Arnolin tackles the persistent gap in access to learning particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for nearly 30% of the 250 million out-of-school children globally. These aren’t just tech showcases, they are practical, context-aware interventions aligned with Africa’s development priorities.

Yet, they also bring forward urgent questions around data sovereignty and ethical AI deployment. In regions with limited data protection frameworks, innovators like Michael must navigate a complex ethical landscape: How is user data safeguarded in the Kisi App? Can educational tools like Arnolin avoid reinforcing dependency or inequality? These questions grow even more pressing in environments where regulatory systems for emerging technologies are still evolving.

Michael’s work hints at the rise of a distinctly African perspective on ethical AI, one that prioritizes immediate social impact, embraces constraints as creative opportunities, and redefines innovation on the continent’s own terms.

Finding Purpose in Technology

Reflecting on his journey and motivation, Michael explains:

My journey has always been guided by a fascination with technology, but also by a deep desire to use it for good. Since high school, I've studied industrial electronics. I loved understanding how machines work, how systems communicate. At that time, I dreamed of becoming a pilot, not just to fly, but to combine engineering, robotics, and computing to create intelligent systems. That dream evolved over time and led me naturally to study artificial intelligence and robotics at university. That's when I realized that technology isn't just about impressing, it's about serving. That's what motivated me to develop projects like Arnolin, or Afya, Road, Domos, and more. For me, AI is powerful when aligned with social impact. And in low-resource environments, the real challenge is to make this technology accessible, simple, and sustainable. I don't build just to innovate or to win awards, I build to meet real needs. And it's this balance between innovation and human utility that guides all my projects.

What sets Michael apart is his focus on service rather than spectacle. In an era where technology often chases novelty for its own sake, his vision of tech as a servant to humanity's needs feels refreshingly grounded. This service-oriented approach to innovation aligns with emerging global conversations about "tech for good" and "appropriate technology," but it's particularly relevant in the African context, where resources are scarce and needs are great. His emphasis on accessibility, simplicity, and sustainability reflects a mature understanding that technological solutions must be designed with their entire lifecycle and user ecosystem in mind, not just their immediate functionality.

This orientation resonates deeply with traditional African communal values found in concepts like Ubuntu ("I am because we are"). While Silicon Valley's innovation narrative often centers on disruption and individual achievement, Michael's approach suggests an alternative paradigm where technology serves as a tool for communal advancement. This represents not just a different application of technology but a fundamentally different relationship between technology, community, and purpose, one that may ultimately prove more sustainable than models that prioritize growth and disruption above all else.

Overcoming Challenges Through Perseverance

The path to innovation in Africa comes with unique challenges. Michael shares his experience:

I've always been among the top students in my class from high school to university. Not because it was easy, but because I've always been driven by deep discipline and a constant hunger to learn. My two favorite mottos when it comes to learning are 'Born to Learn' and 'Learning to Learn.' My goal has always been clear: to bring my ideas to life, even when resources are lacking. What truly helped me persevere is a quote by Steve Jobs that I keep close to my heart: 'The difference between successful entrepreneurs and those who fail is mostly perseverance.' In a country like the DRC, where infrastructure is limited and support for innovation is often nonexistent, mental strength is key. That quote reminded me that success doesn't come only from talent or resources, it comes from the ability to keep going, even when everything seems stuck. Instead of seeing constraints as obstacles, I've turned them into opportunities to invent differently. For example, the Arnolin educational robot was built mostly using components accessible locally, and our Afya system was designed to function even in areas without internet access. These projects taught me that creativity often emerges from scarcity. Today, I see every difficulty as a learning opportunity, and every limitation as a call to innovate differently.

Michael's experience highlights the unique resilience required of African innovators. Operating with fewer resources, limited infrastructure, and often without robust support ecosystems, African tech entrepreneurs must develop what might be called "innovation grit" the ability to persist through challenges that would derail many of their global counterparts. His transformation of constraints into creative catalysts exemplifies what innovation theorists call "frugal innovation" the ability to create effective solutions with minimal resources. By designing systems that work within existing limitations (like building Arnolin with locally available components or designing Afya to function without internet), Michael demonstrates how necessity truly becomes the mother of invention in the African innovation context.

These approaches face significant challenges, however. The absence of dedicated innovation funding in many African countries means promising prototypes often struggle to scale. Local manufacturing limitations can complicate hardware development. And in multilingual environments like the DRC where over 200 languages are spoken, creating inclusive technological solutions adds layers of complexity not faced in more linguistically homogeneous settings. Yet these very challenges may ultimately lead to more adaptable and resilient technologies. Consider how Arnolin's design had to accommodate both urban and rural educational contexts, or how Afya's development had to account for varying levels of healthcare infrastructure resulting in solutions inherently designed for diversity rather than standardization.

Among the challenges he faces are:

Limited access to technological infrastructure (hardware, cloud, connectivity) for testing and deploying solutions.

Lack of support for high-impact social projects.

A constant need for self-learning, as local academic programs often lag behind real-world demands.

Reimagining Education for African Innovation

On the topic of educational systems, Michael offers his perspective:

I don't believe academic programs necessarily need to be completely changed but they do need to be adapted to our African realities and aligned with current technological advancements. Many programs today are still too theoretical, disconnected from real-world issues, and often based on Western models that don't reflect our context. We need education that speaks to our problems: public health, agriculture, education, mobility and uses technology to solve them. AI, data science, and IoT shouldn't remain abstract concepts in classrooms; they should be part of real, local projects. Another crucial aspect is agility. Technology evolves fast, and our educational systems need to keep up. We must bring universities closer to startups and local tech companies, and encourage students to experiment, create, and solve real-life challenges. That's how we'll shape the next generation of African tech leaders.

Michael's critique of current educational paradigms touches on a fundamental challenge facing technological education across Africa. The disconnect between academic theory and practical application creates graduates who understand concepts but struggle to implement solutions. His call for education that "speaks to our problems" highlights the need for curriculum localization, ensuring that teaching examples, case studies, and projects reflect African realities rather than imported scenarios. The emphasis on bringing "universities closer to startups and local tech companies" points toward an educational model that blends academic rigor with entrepreneurial practical application, a hybrid model that several African tech hubs are beginning to explore.

This educational approach directly addresses a critical data science challenge in African contexts: the scarcity of locally relevant datasets and analytical frameworks. When Michael analyzes data at Orange DRC, he must adapt global data science methodologies to account for DRC's unique telecom landscape, where mobile money may be more common than credit cards and where usage patterns differ significantly from Western markets. The ability to transform generic data science knowledge into contextually relevant insights represents a specialized skill set that traditional curricula rarely address. As African data economies develop, this ability to bridge global methodologies with local realities may prove as valuable as technical expertise itself.

A Marathon, Not a Sprint

When considering Africa's place in the global technological landscape, Michael offers this thoughtful perspective:

To me, it's not a race to catch up it's a marathon, where each country must move at its own pace, based on its own priorities and realities. The DRC may lag in infrastructure, but it has a youth population full of potential. If we invest in training, local innovation, and meaningful partnerships, we can turn that delay into a strategic advantage.

This marathon analogy perfectly captures the measured optimism that characterizes Africa's most thoughtful tech leaders. By rejecting the "catch-up" narrative that often dominates discussions of African development, Michael reframes the continent's technological journey as one driven by internal priorities rather than external benchmarks. This perspective acknowledges challenges without being defined by them and recognizes that Africa's "youth dividend", with over 60% of the continent's population under 30 represents an unparalleled opportunity to build a tech ecosystem from the ground up, potentially leapfrogging legacy systems and outdated approaches.

What if the innovations emerging from resource-constrained environments like the DRC aren't merely adaptations but precursors to more sustainable global approaches?

Solutions like Kisi App, designed to work with minimal connectivity and across diverse user capabilities, may ultimately prove more adaptable to global climate disruptions than systems requiring constant connectivity and abundant resources. Technologies designed for inclusivity from the start like Arnolin's dual-format educational approach, may better serve diverse global populations than those designed for homogeneous, high-resource contexts and retrofitted for accessibility later. In this light, Michael's approach suggests not just an African path to innovation but potentially a preview of how all technology may need to evolve in a resource-constrained future.

His vision for the future centers on technology tailored to Africa's realities. He believes AI applied to sectors such as healthcare and education is a top priority to improve access to care and personalize learning for millions of young people. His goal is to contribute to a sovereign African tech ecosystem by developing accessible, intelligent, and ethical tools.

Lessons for Aspiring Innovators

From his experience, Michael shares these insights:

Michael talking at a conference on the battle of AI and innovation organized by the Faculty of Computer Science/UPC.

Be curious and persistent: self-learning is essential, but don't neglect formal education when the opportunity arises.

Build solutions that are first and foremost adapted to the African context and realities.

Collaborate: tech communities and networks are a tremendous source of strength.

These principles could serve as a manifesto for the next generation of African tech innovators. The balance between self-learning and formal education acknowledges both the limitations of existing educational systems and the importance of structured knowledge. The focus on contextual adaptation ensures that solutions remain relevant rather than imported. And the emphasis on collaboration recognizes that in resource-constrained environments, community becomes not just socially valuable but functionally necessary for success.

As you reflect on Michael's journey, consider how these approaches might apply to innovation in your own context:

How might solutions change if designed first for those with the least access rather than those with the most?

What would technology development look like if constrained resources were treated as creative catalysts rather than limitations?

How might the principles of community-oriented technology transform products and services in your industry?

Michael's work invites us all to reconsider not just how technology is developed in Africa, but how innovation itself is conceptualized globally.

Connect with Michael

Michael is open to collaborations, mentorship opportunities, research partnerships, and project funding in AI applied to healthcare, education, and automation.

