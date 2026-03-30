Welcome to edition #32 of 54 Shades of Opportunity, a weekly deep dive into Africa’s distinct markets. Each Monday, we explore innovation, culture, and investment opportunities across the continent, one country at a time.

Note: This analysis draws on publicly available sources, including government reports, international organizations, business publications, and research institutions. It’s not exhaustive; readers should explore further and, where relevant, consult local expertise before making decisions.

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Algeria at a Glance

Algeria is North Africa’s hydrocarbon powerhouse navigating dual transitions - economic diversification and energy sector renewal. With approximately 45 million people and $279B GDP (2025), the country produced record natural gas volumes while facing export challenges: LNG exports fell 14% to 14.5 bcm (2024) from 17 bcm (2023) due to Arzew/Skikda facility breakdowns, yet pipeline gas to Europe maintained Algeria’s position as continent’s second-largest supplier after Norway. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, re-elected September 2024 with 94% (criticized as “show election” by observers), signed 2025 budget projecting 4.5% GDP growth through 2026 with $126B public spending - yet fiscal deficit reached $61.7B (largest in MENA oil exporters at -11.5% GDP) and debt-to-GDP projected 80% by 2030. Hydrocarbons generated $31B export revenue (first eight months 2025), 96% of LNG exports and 85%+ pipeline gas deliveries to Europe, maintaining two-thirds of government revenue despite diversification rhetoric. Non-hydrocarbon growth projected 5% (2025-2027) as services expand to 45% GDP and agriculture contributes 13% GDP, while inflation moderated to 1.8% (2025, down from 9.3% peak in 2023) through food price declines and currency stability. Renewable energy remains minimal - under 600MW current capacity (450MW solar, 10MW wind) against 15GW by 2035 target, with 99% electricity generation from natural gas.

Size: 2,381,741 km² (roughly the size of Kazakhstan or nearly three times Texas, largest country in Africa, 80% Sahara Desert, Mediterranean coast).

Population: Approximately 45 million, predominantly Arab-Berber, 75% urban (concentrated coastal cities: Algiers, Oran, Constantine).

Capital: Algiers (coastal, 3M+ metro area).

Economic Profile: GDP $279B (2025), projected 4.5% growth (2025-2026), 3.7% (2027), inflation 1.8% (2025) from 9.3% (2023), fiscal deficit -11.5% GDP (largest MENA oil exporter), debt-to-GDP rising to 80% (2030 projection), hydrocarbons two-thirds government revenue/90%+ exports, foreign reserves $73B, trade surplus $4.8B projected.

Strategic Position: Mediterranean coast, second-largest pipeline gas supplier to Europe (after Norway), Transmed pipeline to Italy (24 bcm/year), Medgaz to Spain, 159 Tcf proved natural gas reserves, 12.2B barrels oil reserves (third Africa), Europe’s 96% LNG market share, green hydrogen export ambitions (1M tonnes annually by 2040).

Independence, Civil War, and Military-Political System

Algeria gained independence from France in 1962 following eight-year war (1954-1962) killing estimated 400,000-1.5M. National Liberation Front (FLN) established one-party state lasting until 1989 constitutional reforms introducing multi-party system.

1991 parliamentary elections saw Islamic Salvation Front (FIS) winning first round. Military cancelled second round, triggering civil war (1991-2002) - estimated 150,000-200,000 killed as Islamist insurgents fought government forces. Violence peaked mid-1990s with massacres, assassinations, bombings. Conflict gradually wound down through early 2000s via military operations, amnesty programs (Civil Concord 1999, Charter for Peace and National Reconciliation 2005), insurgent fragmentation.

Abdelaziz Bouteflika governed 1999-2019, overseeing civil war conclusion, economic growth via hydrocarbon revenues, infrastructure development, but also mounting corruption allegations, constitutional manipulation (removing term limits 2008, reinstating 2016), declining health (stroke 2013 limiting public appearances). February 2019 Hirak protest movement - triggered by Bouteflika’s announcement seeking fifth term despite incapacitation - mobilized massive weekly demonstrations demanding regime change. Bouteflika resigned April 2019 under military/public pressure.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune (former prime minister, Bouteflika ally) elected December 2019 amid low turnout (39.9%) and continued Hirak protests. September 2024 presidential election saw Tebboune win 94.7% with 48% turnout - results widely characterized by observers as lacking competitive dynamics, opposition candidates marginal.

Algeria’s political system centers on presidency backed by military (Armée Nationale Populaire) and intelligence services. The military historically intervened during crises (1992 election cancellation, 2019 Bouteflika removal) while maintaining public distance from day-to-day governance. Parliament (People’s National Assembly, Council of the Nation) exists but executive dominates. FLN remains prominent alongside National Rally for Democracy (RND), though genuine political competition limited. Civil society space constrained - Hirak protests suppressed, press freedom concerns persist (2025 tensions with France including press freedom controversies, diplomatic disputes).

Hydrocarbon Economy and Fiscal Pressures

Hydrocarbons dominate economy despite decades of diversification rhetoric: two-thirds government revenue, 90%+ exports, 20%+ GDP (directly, excluding indirect effects). State-owned Sonatrach controls oil/gas production, refining, petrochemicals, exports.

Natural gas: 159 Tcf proved reserves. Production reached record 8.20 bcm (June 2025) from 7.81 bcm (June 2024). Yet LNG exports fell - 5.6M tonnes (first seven months 2025) versus 6.95M tonnes (same period 2024), totaling 14.5 bcm (2024) down 14% from 17 bcm (2023). Arzew (three liquefaction plants) and Skikda (one plant, Sinopec-renovated but recurring technical problems) operate below 60% capacity due to breakdowns, maintenance issues, aging infrastructure. Pipeline exports more stable - Transmed to Italy (24+ bcm/year), Medgaz to Spain (expanded capacity), though Maghreb-Europe pipeline suspended October 2021 amid Morocco tensions.

Algeria supplies Europe: second-largest pipeline gas (after Norway), 19.7% of Europe’s pipeline imports (Q1 2024), 96% of Algeria’s LNG and 85%+ pipeline gas to European markets (Turkey, France, Spain, Italy major customers). Europe’s Russian gas phase-out by 2027 creates strategic opportunity, though Algerian exports projected declining 4% (2024) due to facility limitations, falling European demand. Long-term supply contracts with Eni, TotalEnergies, BOTAS, DEPA secure outlets through 2025-2026 periods.

Domestic gas consumption rising 5.4% annually (AIE estimate), driven by 99% gas-powered electricity generation (19 GW peak demand July 2024, 25+ GW installed capacity), population growth, industrial needs. This creates export-consumption tension - balancing foreign currency earnings versus domestic supply.

Oil: 12.2B barrels proved reserves (third Africa). Production declined 10% since 2022 due to aging fields. OPEC+ quotas constrained output but expected 15% production increase (2026) as quotas lift. Refining capacity limited (mostly 1960s-1980s facilities) but Hassi Messaoud refinery under construction (started February 2025, scheduled 2027 completion) improving processing.

Fiscal reality: 2025 budget projects $126B spending, $63.6B revenues, $61.7B deficit (-11.5% GDP, largest MENA oil exporter). Debt-to-GDP rising from ~64% (2025) toward 80% (2030 IMF projection). Revenue Regulation Fund (FRR) - oil surplus buffer - depleted 2024. Deficit financing now relies on domestic debt. Risk exists central bank resumes direct monetary financing (practice abandoned 2019) to cover budgetary needs.

Hydrocarbon revenues fluctuate with global prices: budget based on $60/barrel oil reference price (2025-2027). Current account turned negative -3.7% GDP (2025) after surplus years, as imports surged 25% (H1 2025) - food, machinery, transport equipment - while export earnings slowed. July 2025 government imposed Import Forecast Programme requiring companies plan/approve imports, easing foreign exchange pressure. Foreign reserves $73B (December 2025), equivalent ~10 months imports though declining $12B (September 2024-July 2025).

Diversification challenges: Services contribute 45% GDP (60% employment), agriculture 13% GDP (10% employment). Non-hydrocarbon growth projected 5% (2025-2027) but structural dependence persists. Agriculture produces wheat, barley, vegetables, dates - fails to meet domestic demand, requiring imports. Manufacturing limited beyond hydrocarbon-related industries. Youth unemployment elevated (15%+), informal economy estimated 28% of activity.

Railway Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Ambitions

December 2025 African Development Bank approved €747M loan financing Algiers-Tamanrasset railway line first phase. Project part of ambitious program doubling national railway network from 5,000km to 10,000km by 2030. Algiers-Tamanrasset route connects Mediterranean coast with Saharan south, facilitating freight movement, regional integration (potential Trans-Saharan connection to Nigeria via proposed Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline corridor).

Renewable energy development lags despite announced ambitions. Current capacity under 600MW (450MW solar, 10MW wind) against 15GW by 2035 target (27% electricity mix). 2024 Five-Year Development Plan prioritizes renewables - established new ministry, national renewable energy company (SHAEMS) managing projects. Turkey’s Özgün İnşaat began Hassi Delaa 362MW solar plant (Laghouat, completion late 2025/early 2026). 1GW solar project announced (large farms powering 250,000+ homes). Sonatrach initiated off-grid solar for remote areas.

Yet 99% electricity remains gas-fired, with production rising 5.2% annually through 2027. Raising domestic gas/electricity prices politically ruled out due to unpopularity - maintaining subsidies constrains fiscal position. Solar potential enormous - desert regions receive 2,500 kWh per square meter annually (among world’s highest) - but mobilization requires governance clarity, market opening to private investment, sustained capital deployment.

Green hydrogen: Algeria aims producing 1M tonnes annually by 2040 (10% Europe’s projected demand), 10M tonnes by 2050 (75% exported). Strategy focuses “blue” hydrogen from natural gas with carbon capture, gradually expanding “green” hydrogen via renewable electrolysis. Proposed SoutH2 Corridor (Germany’s VNG, Austria’s Verbund, Italy’s Snam/SeaCorridor) would transport hydrogen to Europe. Positioning as future supplier complements current gas role but requires massive investment, technological development, European market creation.

The Editor’s take

Algeria occupies a strategic position as North Africa’s energy anchor and Europe’s critical gas supplier. Pipeline gas exports remain stable, positioning Algeria as Europe’s second-largest supplier with strengthened relevance as the EU phases out Russian gas by 2027. The infrastructure challenge is solvable - technical, not geological.

Fiscal pressures (-11.5% GDP deficit, debt-to-GDP approaching 80% by 2030) signal adjustment requirements but Algeria enters this period from a position of substantial foreign reserves ($73B), manageable external debt, and proven gas reserves (159 Tcf) providing multi-decade revenue base. The depletion of the Revenue Regulation Fund (2024) necessitates fiscal reforms that other resource-dependent states have successfully implemented: subsidy rationalization, revenue diversification, expenditure prioritization. Algeria’s inflation moderation to 1.8% (2025) from 9.3% (2023) demonstrates monetary management capacity.

Non-hydrocarbon sectors show promising trajectories: services contribute 45% GDP with 5% projected growth (2025-2027), agriculture produces 13% GDP, and manufacturing potential exists given Mediterranean access and proximity to European markets. The €747M AfDB financing for Algiers-Tamanrasset railway (part of doubling network to 10,000km by 2030) represents infrastructure investment in connectivity and regional integration. These foundations support gradual economic rebalancing alongside continued hydrocarbon revenues.

Renewable energy development presents Algeria’s most compelling long-term opportunity. Current capacity (under 600MW) versus potential is not a constraint but an opportunity space - among the world’s highest solar irradiation (2,500 kWh/m² annually), vast desert land availability, existing grid infrastructure, and technical expertise from decades of energy sector operations. The 15GW by 2035 target is achievable with policy clarity and investment frameworks. Green hydrogen ambitions (1M tonnes by 2040) align with European demand projections and leverage existing pipeline infrastructure. The technological pathway exists; execution depends on regulatory environment and capital mobilization.

Algeria’s energy position strengthens medium-term: European contracts secured through 2025-2026, strategic geography (Mediterranean coast, existing pipeline infrastructure), proven reserves sufficient for decades, and potential to serve as both traditional gas supplier and future green hydrogen exporter. The transition from sole hydrocarbon dependence to diversified energy exporter (gas, renewables, hydrogen) represents evolution rather than disruption of core competency.

Political stability considerations exist but Algeria has navigated significant transitions: independence war conclusion, civil war resolution (1991-2002), 2019 leadership change, COVID pandemic management. The military-backed system prioritizes stability, which - while constraining political pluralism - has prevented the instability affecting some regional neighbors. Economic performance improvements (inflation control, growth maintenance, infrastructure investment) provide basis for continued social contract even as fiscal adjustments occur.

Algeria’s trajectory over the next decade depends on execution across three dimensions: infrastructure modernization (LNG facilities, renewable energy deployment, railway expansion), fiscal management (subsidy reform, revenue diversification, expenditure efficiency), and energy transition positioning (maintaining gas exports while building renewable/hydrogen capacity). The resource base, geographic position, and technical capacity exist. Converting potential into realized outcomes requires sustained policy implementation and investment attraction - challenges Algeria has addressed in previous periods of hydrocarbon sector development.

Thank you for reading!

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Further Reading & Sources

Government & Economic Data

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Coming up this week

On Wednesday: wednesday's edition is still taking shape, but it's one I am excited about. I may(or may not) be sharing the first piece in a series about an AI project I was recently part of. Pending a few approvals from the teams involved, I hope to bring you into it. If the timing works, it’s a story worth telling slowly. If not, it’ll find its moment.

On TAIS this Friday: we're in conversation with a Zimbabwean telecoms engineer turned AI and IoT ethics researcher whose career has moved deliberately from building physical infrastructure to interrogating the values encoded within it. From laying the technical foundations that connect people, to doctoral work on the philosophical and ethical dimensions of AIoT systems, to founding a translational hub working to ground global AI ethics conversations in African realities, every turn has circled the same conviction: that technology is never neutral, and that building or governing it without understanding its human consequences is to build blindly. Share

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