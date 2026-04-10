Welcome to Issue #56 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

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In today’s issue, we spotlight Alfaxad Eyembe, a Tanzanian AI researcher, engineer, and founder of Nadhari AI Lab, whose career has moved with deliberate precision from building intelligent systems for underserved linguistic communities to interrogating the infrastructural and ethical realities of deploying frontier AI on the African continent.

His world operates at the intersection of research and application, a space where the questions being asked are not only whether an AI system performs well but what it does for the people it is built to serve, whose languages it speaks, whose constraints it accounts for, and whether the communities most affected by it had any meaningful role in shaping what it became. That is the layer Alfaxad has spent his career learning to navigate, first as an engineer grappling with the hard realities of data access, energy limitations, and compute constraints, and then as a researcher who realized that solving for Africa required not just adapting existing tools but rethinking the assumptions baked into them.

Alfaxad Eyembe | AI & Robotics | Founder of Nadhari AI Lab

This conversation begins with the technical aspects, what building a Swahili conversational AI taught him about the human layer above the stack, what the constraints of internet penetration and energy scarcity create in terms of deployment challenges, and why small language models and on-device inference become not just practical choices but philosophical ones when the goal is to serve communities at the margins of the global AI conversation. But it moves quickly into the broader vision. Into the tension between data availability and data access that sits at the heart of every African AI initiative. Into the question of whether AI systems built for the continent empower its people or simply replicate foreign architectures on local soil. Into what it means to build with intentionality, to augment human agency through intelligence, when the people doing the building are working with limited data, limited capital, and unlimited ambition.

Vision & Philosophy

Q: Your recent work with Nadhari AI Lab focuses on building Swahili-first AI systems, including voice assistants and reasoning datasets. What first drew you to language technologies and robotics in African contexts?

A : I have a deep belief that technological progress is the key to humanity’s progress and abundance. I think AI and robotics provide an opportunity to work towards this belief, and this will give Africa the great leap it needs to catch up. After all, the goal of Nadhari is to advance frontier AI research and applications in Sub-Saharan Africa (and beyond).

Q: You’re working across both model development and user-facing applications. What have you learned about translating research into tools people can actually use?

A: Working across research and applications has made me value the human experience even more. It’s not enough to just build things, you must be very intentional about what you’re building. I want to build things that enhance humans’ agency through intelligence augmentation, and I’ve found myself being inspired by movies, essays and books (mostly old). I’m not comfortable sharing the list now, but someday I will :)

Editorial commentary: There is a quiet contradiction at the heart of how many African technologists describe their own work, and it surfaces here too. The language of “catching up” implies a destination already defined by someone else, a finish line drawn in Silicon Valley or Shenzhen that everyone else is racing toward. But building Swahili-first AI systems is not an act of catching up. It is an act of starting from a different place entirely from language, from the user’s reality, from the inside out rather than the outside in. The vocabulary hasn’t caught up with what the work actually is, and Alfaxad is not alone in this. Across the continent, a generation of technologists are doing things the inherited framework of leapfrogging and convergence cannot quite name.

The more precise signal of what he is actually building toward comes in the second answer, in a phrase most people would read past: “intelligence augmentation.” This is not a neutral term. It places him squarely in one of the oldest and most consequential debates in the history of computing between those who believe the purpose of intelligent machines is to extend what humans can do, and those, implicitly or explicitly, who believe it is to replace the need for humans to do it at all. The augmentation tradition, running from Engelbart through to today, holds that the measure of a good system is how much more capable it makes the person using it. Most builders in the current AI moment avoid taking this side openly, either because the distinction feels abstract or because the automation framing is commercially easier to sell. The fact that Alfaxad names it, even in passing, is worth pausing on.

What’s even more interesting is where his reference points come from. Old films. Old essays. Old books. A list he won’t share yet, which somehow makes it more credible, not less, it suggests something considered and still alive rather than a rehearsed answer. What this signals is that his intuitions about what intelligence should do for people were formed outside the current discourse, before the present hype cycle set the terms of the conversation. He is not looking to the field’s own canon for his north star. That kind of intellectual independence, drawing from sources the field itself isn’t citing, is often the precondition for building something genuinely different. The list, when he shares it, will probably tell you more about what Nadhari is really attempting than any roadmap would.

Challenges & Solutions

Q: You’ve launched Soga, a Swahili conversational voice AI app. What problem or gap were you trying to address when building a Swahili-native voice interface?

A: With Soga, the goal was to build a conversational AI interface with reliable Swahili support. Another key component of the development was taking into account the limitations of deploying these systems in the continent, working around things like the internet penetration and energy constraints is a fun challenge.

Q: Swahili is spoken by hundreds of millions of people, yet high-quality AI tools for it remain limited. What challenges did you encounter when building models that truly understand Swahili across dialects and accents?

A: Data is the main challenge, I don’t think availability to data is the challenge, the actual challenge is the access to it. But we’ve made good progress at Nadhari towards solving that.

Q: Many AI tools for African languages rely heavily on external infrastructure and models. How do you think about building local capacity and ownership in language AI development?

A: I think data, energy and capital efficiency, are necessary for scalable AI deployment in the continent. It doesn’t help much that we are very limited in all these three domains, but I think its provides an opportunity to be creative on how we approach this problem, and we have deployed a tremendous amount of focus on maximizing the gains of small language models, efficient fine-tuning on limited data and on-device inference and deployment.

Editorial commentary: The data problem is not scarcity, it’s access. Data exists, the obstacle is structural, locked inside institutions, never digitized in usable form, held behind licensing built for a different world. Conflating the two leads to solutions that miss the actual problem entirely.

The infrastructure constraints tell a similar story of inversion. Small language models, efficient fine-tuning, on-device inference, these read as workarounds but are better understood as a coherent deployment philosophy. One the broader industry is now pursuing aggressively for reasons of cost and latency that have nothing to do with Africa. The constraint came first here. The insight may travel further than the context that produced it.

Underneath all of it is the ownership question. Alfaxad’s three leverage points (data, energy, capital efficiency) frame local constraints not as deficits to be filled by external actors but as the specific domains where genuine capacity must be built. The history of technology transfer to the continent is largely a history of dependency dressed as development. What Alfaxad is sketching, without quite naming it, is a different theory entirely, one where the constraints of a place become the source of its distinctive contribution. He is not alone in this. It may be one of the closest thing this series has to a shared conviction.

Building AI: Practice, Vision & Methodology

Q: You fine-tuned the CSM-1B model to achieve state-of-the-art Swahili text-to-speech performance. What does it take to move from adapting global models to creating systems that feel locally natural?

A: It mainly takes data and compute, my goal was to train a Swahili text-to-speech model from scratch. But we unfortunately could not gather millions of hours of Swahili speeches required to train a model from scratch, so we compromised and fine-tuned csm-1b instead. I still want to train a TTS model from scratch, let's see what happens this year.

Q: Voice interfaces can shift how people interact with technology. What opportunities do you see for voice AI in education, accessibility, or everyday communication across East Africa?

A: Oh boy! how long do we have? Obviously, there are a lot of opportunities, but what excites me most is the shift in the experience, the mode of interaction, and the relationship people develop with the technology they interact with. I cannot describe what that will look like, but I can guarantee that it will feel great. Steve Jobs articulates this perfectly: Bicycle of the mind

Q: You also released the Swahili Thinking Dataset, an open-source reasoning dataset. Why was it important to create a dataset that goes beyond translation to include reasoning in African languages?

A: I think native reasoning capabilities for African languages should be a key support for reasoning systems deployed in the continent. It would help to serve the key customers better, but also could be used to study models in various multilingual contexts. I think the upsides of doing this are unambiguous.

Q: Building open datasets requires balancing openness with quality and responsibility. How did you approach curating and validating this dataset?

A: It’s become very easy to automate the curation and quality assessment of data using AI tools. But it’s very important to have humans in the loop (that may not be the case in the near future), it’s certainly the case in how we approach the work here at the lab.

Editorial commentary: Most lab announcements smooth over the gap between intention and outcome. Alfaxad doesn’t. The TTS model was supposed to be built from scratch, it wasn’t, and the original ambition is still open. “Let’s see what happens this year” is a more honest research update than most press releases will ever give you.

The “bicycle of the mind” reference isn’t decoration. Jobs’ metaphor is specifically about extension, not substitution, which is the same argument Alfaxad’s been making since his first answer. It surfaces again in the reasoning dataset. A model that reasons natively in Swahili is not the same as one that reasons in English and speaks Swahili. Language shapes how we think, not just how we say it. That is ultimately what makes this body of work more than a localization effort. The goal is not to give Swahili speakers access to tools built for someone else. It is to build tools that think the way they do and in doing so, expand what those tools are capable of for everyone.

African AI Ecosystem

Q: The ecosystem for African language AI is growing, but still fragmented. What kinds of collaboration or infrastructure would accelerate progress most?

A: I think initiatives like Masakhane, and Deep learning Indaba e.t.c have made a great effort to minimize the fragmentation, there’s more collaboration now than ever before, and I think we’re heading in the right direction. There are still cases of governments undermining what local AI labs can do, it’ll be nice to see that change.

Q: Looking ahead, how do you see Swahili and other African languages shaping the next phase of AI development globally?

A: The next phase is exciting, there are plenty of low-hanging fruits. I think there will be more support for African languages in these systems. Data, energy and capital efficiency will be the key to a fast take-off in the continent. I hope Nadhari AI lab plays a huge role in making this happen.

Editorial commentary: The ecosystem conversation often focuses on what is missing (data, compute, funding) but Alfaxad points at something less discussed. In many cases, governments on the continent are sometimes actively working against what local labs are doing, not just failing to support them. That friction makes the progress Alfaxad describes more significant, not less. Initiatives like Masakhane and Deep Learning Indaba have built real connective tissue across a fragmented landscape, and there is more collaboration now than the outside narrative of African AI tends to acknowledge.

Ethics & Responsible AI

Q: As AI systems become more conversational and human-like, what ethical considerations arise when designing personas like Asha and Mosi?

A: Ethics are a key component, some ethical considerations have straight answers and some require people to interact with the technology before definitive answers can be formed. It can also depend on the target audience these systems are deployed. With respect to AI personas like Asha and Mosi, one key consideration is getting rid of sycophancy so that people using these systems don’t use human connection, and preventing harmful scenarios to people with mental health issues. You also may not want an AI persona to be profane, but that’s just my personal preference.

Editorial commentary: Asha and Mosi are not hypothetical design considerations, they are the voices Soga users actually speak to, the first point of contact between Nadhari's technology and a real person. That makes the ethical stakes Alfaxad identifies more concrete than they might first appear. His primary concern is sycophancy: that a voice, a name, and a personality create the conditions for people to form attachments that a system is not equipped to hold. The worry is not that the AI will malfunction but that it will function too smoothly, agreeable enough to displace something genuine. That is a more intimate and harder-to-measure risk than the ones that dominate most responsible AI conversations, and it is precisely the right question to be asking when the interface is designed to feel like someone.

Closing remarks

Alfaxad emerges across this conversation as a builder who is unusually clear about what he is not doing. Not localizing someone else’s vision. Not catching up to a finish line drawn elsewhere. Not chasing capability for its own sake. That kind of clarity is rarer than it sounds in a field where the pressure to follow the dominant narrative (more parameters, more compute, more English) is enormous and mostly invisible.

He is working from a different set of first principles, ones he has been consistent about from the first answer to the last. That AI should extend what people can do, not substitute for it. That language is not a wrapper around intelligence but the medium through which it operates. That the constraints of a place, honestly reckoned with, are more generative than borrowed abundance. These are not talking points, they show up in the technical choices, in the unfinished ambitions he admits to, in the reference points he draws from outside the field’s own canon.

What Alfaxad is building through Nadhari is still early, and he would be the first to say so. But the work already carries a coherence that most labs twice its size cannot claim. In a moment when the AI industry is producing more certainty than it has earned, there is something quietly significant about a researcher who knows exactly what he believes, is honest about what he hasn’t yet achieved, and is building anyway. That combination (conviction without pretense) is what this interview leaves you with.

Thank you for reading!

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Where do you think Alfaxad sits in Africa’s AI ecosystem?

Every innovator we spotlight on TAIS contributes to Africa’s AI future from a distinct position. Based on this conversation, which cluster in TAIS Knowledge map do you think best describes where Alfaxad’s work has the most impact?

Don't see your pick in the options? Drop it in the comments. Alfaxad joins the map this weekend.

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