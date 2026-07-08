This week’s piece is a little different.

I usually write to make an argument and leave you with questions. Today, I’m simply inviting you into the questions that have been occupying my mind.

Earlier today, I received an email from one of the LinkedIn Editors. She invited me to contribute to a conversation on leadership by responding to one simple question: “What helps you lead during challenging moments and when the world is watching?”

I smiled. Then, almost instantly, I paused.

I’ve spent the last few hours trying to understand why. Notice what she didn’t ask? She didn’t ask about AI. She didn’t ask about technology. She simply asked about leadership. Yet almost instinctively, my mind connected the question to AI because today, the work I’m most visible for happens to be in AI. It’s become the lens through which many people now encounter my work. So naturally, that’s where my mind went.

But the pause wasn’t about AI. It was about leadership. I don’t think it was imposter syndrome, and I don’t think it was because I don’t believe in the work I’m doing. I think it was because, in that moment, I couldn’t separate leadership from accountability. The question felt like someone placing a crown on my head and a cross on my shoulders.

Perhaps that’s why I’ve never been entirely comfortable thinking of myself as a leader. Not because I reject the idea, but because, to me, leadership has never been about recognition. It has always been responsibility instead.

Maybe my hesitation comes from something else too. Over the years, I’ve watched many people embrace the title of leader, the visibility, the applause, the influence, the spotlight. But I’ve also watched some disappear when accountability demanded their presence, when difficult decisions had to be owned, when mistakes had to be acknowledged, when the people they claimed to lead needed them most. I’ve seen too many moments where the spotlight found someone easily, but accountability couldn’t. Somewhere along the way, I stopped seeing leadership as something to aspire to and started seeing it as something to answer for.

Which brings me back to my own work. I’m working across AI, data and innovation with Africa at the centre. I’m building TAIS, interviewing innovators across the continent, creating spaces for dialogue, asking difficult questions, trying to make sense of where Africa fits within the global AI conversation. But I didn’t start any of this because I wanted to become a leader. I started because I was curious. When generative AI exploded into public consciousness, I found myself with more questions than answers. I couldn’t find enough conversations that centred Africa, so I started creating them. I couldn’t find enough stories about Africans shaping AI, so I started documenting them. I wasn’t chasing a title. I was chasing understanding.

I’m left with a set of questions I genuinely don’t know how to answer:

At what point does curiosity become leadership?

Is it the day you begin?

The day someone notices your work?

The day someone else gives you the title?

Or is there something that quietly happens along the way that transforms one into the other?

Perhaps that’s why the timing of all this feels so interesting. This week, the AI for Good Global Summit is taking place in Geneva. Since 2017, the summit has brought together governments, researchers, entrepreneurs, educators, policymakers, investors, international organisations and civil society to discuss how AI can serve humanity. As I’ve followed the conversations, one phrase keeps appearing: AI leaders. Sometimes it feels like my neck is turning left and right trying to keep up with who’s who. Not because there aren’t remarkable people doing remarkable work, there absolutely are. But because I suddenly realised something that I’m no longer sure I know what we mean when we call someone an AI leader.

When did we all become AI leaders?

Who decides? What qualifies someone? What exactly are we leading? technology, people, policy, institutions, communities, investment, public understanding? Can someone who has never built an AI model still be an AI leader? Can someone building world-class AI systems lack leadership altogether? Is an educator introducing AI into classrooms exercising AI leadership? What about the policymaker negotiating regulation, the entrepreneur building products, the researcher advancing knowledge, the journalist deciding which AI stories millions of people will read, the community organiser helping citizens understand what AI means for their lives?

If all of them are AI leaders, then perhaps AI leadership isn’t one thing. Perhaps it never could be. Perhaps AI doesn’t need one kind of leadership. Perhaps it needs all of them. And maybe that’s exactly why this conversation matters now, not ten years from now. Because the labels we choose today won’t simply describe the AI ecosystem, they’ll help shape it. The people we elevate as AI leaders today will influence policy tomorrow. They’ll shape investment, guide education, build public trust, represent countries on international stages, help determine whose voices are amplified and whose remain unheard.

For Africa, that matters. We’re still shaping our place in the global AI ecosystem. We’re still deciding whose expertise we elevate, whose stories we tell, whose institutions we strengthen, and what kind of AI future we want to build. Which means the conversation about leadership isn’t something to postpone. It’s part of building that future.

At first glance, this might sound like a debate about semantics but I don’t think it is. I think it’s a debate about accountability.

The more I’ve sat with that LinkedIn email, the more I’ve realised that perhaps the problem isn’t the word leadership itself. Perhaps it’s that we’ve separated it from its twin: accountability. If leadership is the word that places a crown on someone’s head, then accountability is the word that places the cross on their shoulders. You cannot have one without the other. Or at least, you shouldn’t.

That’s why I care about this question, not because I’m trying to decide whether I deserve to be called an AI leader, but because the moment we recognise someone as a leader, we also give ourselves permission to expect something more from them. Leadership isn’t just influence. It’s the willingness to be questioned, to be challenged, to admit when you’re wrong, to change your mind when new evidence emerges, to be accountable for the influence your work has on others.

The AI for Good Global Summit has now been happening for nearly a decade. It has brought together some of the brightest minds working in AI. That’s worth celebrating. But perhaps another question deserves to sit alongside that celebration: as we identify and celebrate AI leaders today, are we also building a culture that knows how to hold them accountable tomorrow? Because those two things should grow together. History isn’t short of leaders. It’s short of accountable ones.

Which brings me back to that LinkedIn email. It made me smile. Then it made me pause and maybe that pause was the point. Maybe it wasn’t about whether I’m a leader. Maybe it was about whether I’m willing to carry everything that comes with being called one in this AI era. Because perhaps leadership has never been about the crown alone. Perhaps it has always been about the willingness to carry the cross as well.

And perhaps the real question isn’t who today’s AI leaders are. Perhaps it’s whether tomorrow we’ll still be willing to hold them accountable.

Thank you for reading!