A Collaborative Piece - Part 1 of 3

If you’ve been following my work, you’ll have noticed by now that my curious mind does not really allow me to stay still. I am always asking questions of myself, of the people I interview, of the ecosystem I am trying to document. That restlessness is what led me to TAIS, my initiative spotlighting African innovators in AI, data, and technology. And it is what eventually led me to a question I couldn’t stop sitting with.

I spend a lot of time inside the confidence and ingenuity of African builders in this space. I have interviewed researchers, engineers, linguists, and entrepreneurs who are doing serious, urgent, world-class work in the AI/innovation space. But we do not exist in a vacuum. Africa is part of a global ecosystem, and perception matters not because we need outside validation, but because the gap between how Africa is imagined and what Africa is actually building has real consequences. It shapes funding decisions, partnership opportunities, policy conversations, and the stories that get told at the tables where the future of AI is being decided.

So I did something a little unusual. I reached out to people who are not African by origin. They are writers, educators, technologists, and thinkers who engage with AI in their own contexts and I asked them three questions about how they imagine Africa’s place in the AI era. I wanted honest instincts, not polished positions.

This is the first of three articles built from what they shared. Each article covers one question. This one starts at the beginning with first impressions. Because first impressions, even when incomplete, tell us something true about what the world’s default narrative about Africa still is.

A note on the title: “The Great AI Conversation” was not a name I arrived at alone. It came from a message sent by one of the contributors in this series, Mike D, after he read the draft “…I feel like I am part of the great AI conversation now”, he said. That line stopped me because it named something I had been sitting with for a long time without quite finding the words for. The conversations we have been having about AI don’t happen in one room. They happen in meeting rooms, inside companies and outside them, on the African continent and far beyond it. Each conversation real and meaningful but largely separate. Each person or group talking without necessarily seeing the others doing the same. What this series is trying to do is bring those rooms together. Not to force a single conversation but to create a space where people who have been talking in parallel about AI but from different angles, can start to see each other. That is what a great conversation makes possible and that is what this series is for.

Question 1: When you think about Africa in the AI era, what comes to mind first?

What came back was more varied and more honest than I expected. I’ve grouped the responses into four broad categories, not to flatten them, but to show the different instincts that surface when people who care about this AI space are asked to think out loud about Africa

Category 1: The Opportunity Frame

Some contributors arrived at this question with energy and forward momentum. Their first instinct was possibility, a young continent, a growing developer base, a window that is open right now and won’t stay open forever. They pointed to leapfrogging, to infrastructure momentum, to the kind of deliberate choices that could turn lateness into advantage. Several brought data. Several brought genuine excitement. And running through more than one response was something harder to quantify, a belief in the resourcefulness of people who have long been excluded from building and who are now, for the first time, finding the barrier low enough to walk through. The enthusiasm, more than one noted, is already there. African users themselves are among the most optimistic about what this moment could mean.

Kevin Guiney

About the Contributor: Kevin Guiney spent four decades on the front lines of the railway, spanning operations management, human resources, and skilled trades training. He holds P.Log. and CCLP designations and is a small business owner.

When I think about Africa in the AI era, the first thing that comes to mind is opportunity. While much of AI’s early momentum came out of Silicon Valley, with companies like OpenAI bringing tools such as ChatGPT into public awareness, the landscape is already shifting. China is now competing closely with the United States in a broader race for technological leadership, one that extends beyond innovation into influence and adoption. In that context, Africa is not simply a bystander. With 54 countries, a young and growing population, and significant natural and economic resources, it is well positioned to benefit. While nations across the continent are at different stages of development, there is already meaningful talent and expertise in place. This creates an opportunity to make deliberate choices about how AI, robotics, and computing technologies are adopted to accelerate infrastructure, increase the value of both raw materials and finished goods, and expand service-based industries in ways that directly support economic growth.

Marcella Distefano

About the Contributor: Marcela Distefano is an Argentinian data scientist and public accountant who works inside the Argentine tax administration. She holds a Master’s degree in Data Mining and Knowledge Management, where her research focused on ethical frameworks for AI in tax agencies. She writes about algorithms, fairness, and public accountability on Substack Ethics, Life and AI.

The first thing that hits me is diversity. We often make the mistake of thinking of Africa as a monolith, but it’s a massive continent with vastly different realities and cultures. However, there’s a common thread that fascinates me: resilience. They have an incredible ability to pick themselves up and build with whatever is at hand. That’s where the concept of leapfrogging comes in. I think it’s crucial to understand that Africa isn’t waiting to follow the slow, steady path the West took. Just as they skipped traditional landline banking and jumped straight to mobile money, they’re doing the same with AI today: they’re using it to bypass traditional development stages and directly tackle urgent issues in sectors like agriculture and healthcare and finance.

Dinah Davis

About the Contributor: Dinah Davis is the founder of Code Like a Girl, a Substack publication spotlighting women in tech. She brings twenty years of experience to that work — from writing code early in her career to leading teams and organizations as a tech executive. She also writes personally about life, identity, and what it means to stay human after a high-powered career at Being Fearless, Being Me.

I think of people who are used to figuring things out on their own. People who are underestimated constantly, who are deeply resourceful, and who are going to find uses for this tool that western society hasn’t thought of. I also think they’re going to leverage it more — they’re going to see the opportunity and take it.



AI levels the playing field. You don’t need a team of software developers anymore to execute on a vision. So people and nations that have long been excluded from building are now going to join. It’s part of why we’re seeing so many women building with AI. They’ve always wanted to participate, but in many cases the barrier to entry was too high. Not anymore.

Arylee McSweaney

About the Contributor: Arylee McSweaney (AD ) brings over a decade of tech and engineering leadership to the evolving field of AI Governance helping small and mid size organizations develop, implement and execute governance strategies. Her MBA, Stanford and AI Governance certifications position her as a forward deployed executive who understands the unique tradeoffs and challenges facing technical teams. In her spare time she authors the AI Governance, Ethics & Leadership substack.

For me, it’s the powerful opportunity of momentum and sovereignty. When I say momentum, I’m referring to a region where robotics labs, drone logistics networks, and fast-growing developer communities have taken root and are emerging simultaneously. Robotics is already transforming agriculture, medicine, and logistics - from surgical robots in South Africa to drone delivery systems in Ghana and Rwanda. Although efforts aren’t necessarily coordinated, the theme seems to be that Africa isn’t waiting for the future; it’s actively building its own. science.org +1



At the same time, the software developer base is expanding rapidly, with GitHub data showing strong growth in major hubs like Kenya (up to 33%), Nigeria (28%), Egypt (25%), and South Africa (23%). This signals a young, ambitious technical workforce stepping boldly into AI’s front lines. africanexponent.com



Yet alongside this momentum, what stands out even more is the growing focus on sovereignty. There’s a real chance to build its own AI stack instead of simply inheriting one from elsewhere. And I don’t say that naively. This this time the conditions feel conducive and compatible with existing global wealth structures, making it far less likely to be challenged or diminished. With the vast majority of cloud services and data centre capacity still controlled by foreign providers (Africa accounts for less than 1% of global data centre capacity despite representing 18% of the world’s population), the push toward sovereign data infrastructure has become a defining theme. gsma.com



At least 16 African countries have now introduced national AI strategies that explicitly prioritize local data governance, domestic capacity building, and the development of African-owned AI systems — a clear shift from dependency to strategic autonomy. linkedin.com



This moment feels like a milestone. I’m excited about Africa building its own models, routing its data through its own clouds, and shaping AI around its own values and priorities. The Africa Declaration on Artificial Intelligence (often referred to as the Kigali Declaration), endorsed by 49 African countries at the Global AI Summit on Africa, captures this vision perfectly. It commits the continent to a unified AI agenda, supported by a proposed $60 billion Africa AI Fund aimed at strengthening talent, data, infrastructure, and governance across the region. african.business



Sources Question 1:

GitHub developer growth: African Exponent / GitHub data reports (2024–2025 figures).

Drone/robotics: Science Robotics (Zipline in Rwanda) and related reports on Ghana/Rwanda programs.

Cloud dependency: GSMA and World Economic Forum analyses (Africa <1% global data centre capacity).

National AI strategies: LinkedIn/analyst reports citing 16 launched strategies (as of mid-2025).

Kigali Declaration & $60B Fund: African Business and multiple summit reports (2025).

Mike D

About the Contributor: Mike D (aka MrComputerScience) is a tech journalist and online educator from Greater Boston, Massachusetts. He's the author of Pithy Cyborg | AI News Made Simple . It's a nerdy AI newsletter read by folks who, as he swears, are way smarter than he is.

The first thing that comes to mind is an Anthropic study published in March of 2026. The study involved Claude interviewing 81,000 end-users. The study revealed that some of the folks most optimistic and enthusiastic about artificial intelligence are from Africa, South America, and Asia. End-users in these regions often view AI as an opportunity, especially tech-based entrepreneurs. It's difficult to get funding to build anything when you are outside the UK or US. Thankfully, AI now empowers many entrepreneurs worldwide to compete and build projects on their own. They don't need a million dollar startup budget or a team of 50 engineers. AI lowers the barriers dramatically and lets talented people compete from anywhere on Earth.

Editorial commentary: Reading these responses, I felt a tension I wasn’t entirely expecting. Not because the opportunity framing is wrong, it isn’t. I live inside this moment and the energy is real.

But opportunity looks different from the inside. From where I sit, it doesn’t feel like possibility so much as it feels like responsibility. The kind that sits quietly on your chest. Because the window is narrow, the builders are working against serious structural headwinds, and the communities (the speakers of 2,000 languages), the farmers, the students, the small business owners are the ones with the most to lose if this moment passes without becoming something more than potential.

And when I think about who is finally at the door, the builders who were always capable but always locked out, including women who have long wanted to participate but faced barriers too high to clear, the weight of this moment becomes even more specific. This is not just about a continent’s potential. It is about people whose turn has finally come. That makes getting it right feel even more urgent.

Africa has been called a land of opportunity before. What I want for this moment is for it to be called something different on the other side of it. Not a missed chance. Not a market. Not a leapfrog story told by someone else. But a continent that took a narrow window and built something that belonged to it, in its own languages, on its own terms, for its own people.

I suspect the builders in TAIS would recognise that feeling. And I think it belongs to every reader too, wherever you’re reading from.

On position: Where do you sit in this story and did you choose that position or did it choose you?

On attention: Who have you actually listened to when it comes to Africa and AI and whose voice is missing from that list?

On stakes: If this moment passes without becoming something concrete, who loses, and does that loss touch you?

On narrative: When you talk about Africa and AI, are you repeating a story or telling one?

On action: What would it mean for you to be inside this moment rather than watching it?

The opportunity is real. The question is whether all of us, inside and outside this moment will treat it that way.

Category 2: The Tension and Extraction Frame

Not everyone's first instinct was momentum. Some contributors went somewhere harder and more uncomfortable to the cost of AI, not its promise. Their minds went to supply chains, to labour, to extraction. They named structural headwinds that have nothing to do with talent or ambition. And they sat honestly with the tension of seeing genuine building happening alongside genuine harm, without trying to resolve that tension too quickly.

Jax NiCarthaigh

About the Contributor: Jax NiCarthaigh is an Australian cybernetics practitioner and writer whose work explores AI, living systems, and the hidden social and material costs of technology. They are particularly interested in ethics, extraction, and how emerging systems shape human futures across long time horizons.

These days, I first think about cobalt mining, data processing, poor working conditions, and exploitation. My understanding is still developing, but I’ve become very interested in the AI supply chain and in who bears the cost of its convenience and speed. I first encountered some of this through Kate Crawford’s Anatomy of AI, then again in my Cybernetics studies when my Kenyan professor spoke about conditions on the ground. Since following your work, Rebecca, I’ve learned much more, and I’m continuing to pay attention.

Tumithak of the Corridors

About the Contributor: Tumithak writes about AI policy, surveillance capitalism, and technology critique at The Corridors ( thecorridors.org ). His work focuses on how consolidation, regulatory capture, and extraction dynamics shape the AI industry.

I’ll be honest. Most of what I think about Africa and AI comes from reading your work. My first instinct is that the question is hard to answer cleanly. Africa is 54 countries. Nigeria has a GDP north of $350 billion. Malawi’s is under $15 billion. Those two places have about as much in common as Canada and Haiti. So when someone asks about “Africa and AI,” I always want to know which country, because the answer changes completely. What I’m left with is a tension I can’t fully resolve. I see extraction. I know there are genuine efforts to build something local and real. And I know those efforts are fighting structural headwinds that have nothing to do with talent or ambition.

Editorial commentary: There is something significant about the fact that these responses went here first. Not to potential, not to growth numbers, not to leapfrogging but to cost. To who pays for the infrastructure of AI and what that payment looks like on the ground. That instinct matters. It means the story is getting through, even if incompletely.

But there is a distance between naming extraction and knowing what it feels like to live inside it. And I don’t say that to diminish these responses, I say it because closing that distance is important. Extraction in the African context is not a supply chain problem. It is a continuation of something much older and much more specific. It shows up in the researcher whose work gets cited without credit. In the community whose language gets scraped without consent. In the startup that cannot compete for its own people’s data because a foreign company arrived first and set prices it cannot match. It is structural, yes but it is also daily and personal.

What moves me about these responses is that they are sitting with a discomfort that many people prefer to look away from. That willingness to stay in the uncomfortable place is where real solidarity begins, not in the naming alone, but in what you do with the discomfort after you’ve named it.

On proximity: How close are you to the cost of what you consume and have you ever tried to get closer?

On history: When you hear the word extraction in the context of Africa and AI, what history does it carry for you and is that history complete?

On solidarity: What is the difference between seeing something clearly and understanding it and which one are you doing?

Category 3: The Gap Frame

Some contributors came to this question through the specific lens of what is missing in the data, in the narrative, in the systems themselves. They named the story gap, the language gap, the persistent distance between who is telling the Africa and AI story and who is actually living it. They were precise. They were clear that the absences they described are not accidents. And one went further, arriving at the same subject not as absence but as asset. Not as a problem to be solved but as a competitive edge already waiting to be built on.

Cristina Patrick

About the Contributor: Cristina Patrick is an Equal Employment Opportunity Specialist, AI safety advocate, and the creator of The Responsible AI Brief . Her work lives at the intersection of technology, human rights, and institutional accountability. She examines how AI reshapes responsibility structures inside organizations.

A narrative gap and biased stories. The one I encounter most often frames Africa as a place where AI will arrive but AI is already there: developers building tools, communities navigating AI models in languages those tools barely speak, researchers doing governance work, AI used in finance, agriculture, etc.

I think that Africa and AI conversation has one of the most persistent gaps of all between who’s telling the story and who’s living it and what story is being told.

Dr. Sam Illingworth

About the Contributor: Dr Sam Illingworth is a Full Professor working on the intersections of AI and society. He runs the Slow AI Substack which aims to teach critical AI literacy to new and established AI users.

The language gap. I spent a decade measuring greenhouse gases from satellites, and one thing that work taught me is that what you choose to measure determines what you see. Every major AI model performs best in English, and degrades measurably in languages with smaller digital corpora. That is not a technical limitation. It is a measurement decision made by companies in California, and it shapes whose knowledge counts. Africa has over 2,000 languages. Most of them are invisible to the systems that are quietly becoming infrastructure. As someone who now teaches critical AI literacy to over 12,000 people, I see this pattern constantly: the absence is not accidental. It is structural.

Daria’s Tech Musings

About the Contributor: Daria is a high school senior based in Georgia who plans to work in responsible tech and ethical AI. She’s especially interested in linguistically inclusive and culturally aware NLP. Her work so far involves advocacy for youth safety in AI, research on sociocultural implications of biased language technologies, and local AI literacy initiatives.

The first thing that comes to mind is languages. The sheer scale of Africa’s linguistic diversity offers so much innovation potential. Building for these languages - and the knowledge they carry - is where I think Africa’s biggest competitive edge lies.

Editorial commentary: “Whoever owns the infrastructure owns the future of thought.” That argument was made by Merveille Mukoko during our first TAIS roundtable. I keep coming back to it because it names what is actually at stake in this moment, not representation, not inclusion, not market reach. Whether African people get to think on their own terms in the systems that will increasingly mediate reality. Education. Healthcare. Finance. Governance. The systems being built right now will decide whose ways of knowing are legible to the future. And most of them are being built without African languages in the room.

So, there is something significant about where these contributors landed. Not infrastructure. Not funding. Not talent pipelines. Language. Out of everything they could have named, they arrived here first and that arrival matters because language is identity. It is the vessel through which a people organise their understanding of the world, their relationships, their knowledge, their ways of reasoning about what is true and what matters. When you speak your language, you are not just communicating. You are being.

That is not a technical oversight. It is an identity question masquerading as a data problem.

What these three contributors are seeing (the gap, the absence, the asset) is real and it matters that they see it. But the full weight of what they are describing only lands when you understand that what is missing from these systems is not just languages. It is the identities, the knowledge systems, and the ways of being human that those languages carry. And no amount of dataset expansion or representation metrics will close that gap unless the people who own those identities are the ones building the systems.

That is the shift that still needs to happen. And it is bigger than AI.

On imagination: What would AI look like if it had been built from a different centre and have you ever seriously tried to picture it?

On invisibility: Whose knowledge are you standing on when you use the tools you use every day and do you know their name?

On responsibility: If the absence is structural and structural means it was decided, what does it mean for you that it was decided that way?

Category 4: The Honest Uncertainty

Some contributors arrived at this question without a ready answer because they were paying enough attention to know that what they had wasn't enough. One caught himself mid-generalisation and stopped. Another started from a blank and named it as a problem worth examining. Both chose honesty over performance. In a conversation that is often dominated by confident narratives built on thin foundations, that choice is its own kind of contribution.

T.D Inoue

About the Contributor: T.D. Inoue is a retired biotech entrepreneur turned energy efficiency specialist turned sci-fi author. He resides in New Hope, Pennsylvania, a town aptly named. He created FUEGO , a Substack publication exploring topics in machine ethology, cognitive psychology and relational interactions as they apply to humans and the synthetic intelligences most call AI.

First is a disconnect. I imagine crowded cities with people trying to get by. Cell phone as connection to the internet. Then I see rural Africa which I imagine as isolated from that world. More concerned about the top of Maslow’s hierarchy - food and shelter. It’s hard to generalize to “Africa” as it’s a vast and diverse continent and I’m uncomfortable talking about it as something singular as that invites stereotypes. Thinking a little deeper, maybe more specifically, about the city-cellphone using people. I wonder about access. Is AI readily available and what AI is? There are systems like DeepSeek which are free, so AI of some sort would be available. So realistically, I don’t see Africa in the AI era as much different than what we experience here in America. Different questions maybe, but similar use.

Brad Leclerc

About the Contributor: Brad Leclerc is a AI researcher and news communicator, from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He’s the author of Beargle Industries , a newsletter focused on bringing AI news, topics, research, and opinions to those that are curious, and don’t want to be talked down to just because they don’t have a math or machine learning background.

Honestly, not a lot, which is clearly a problem. That’s at least partially on me for not seeking out specific news sources and stories, but since I’m pretty steeped in AI news in general, it feels a bit wild that I know almost nothing about the state of AI in Africa off the top of my head. I think that lack of representation in the sorts of news outlets and people in that space is telling... and... not in a great way. On a personal level it makes it clear to me that I need to go out of my way to find more varied sources of global AI news, but that’s not really a systemic solution.

Editorial commentary: There is a particular kind of respect in saying I don’t know. Not as a deflection but as a genuine accounting of the limits of one’s own picture. That is what these responses do but they do it differently from each other, and that difference matters.

One contributor caught himself mid-generalisation, stopped, and then did something harder, he kept thinking anyway. He arrived somewhere genuinely interesting: that for city-based smartphone users, the AI experience might not be as dramatically different from anywhere else as the narrative suggests. That is not a small observation. It is the kind of nuance that gets lost when Africa is discussed only in extremes, either left behind or leapfrogging, never just navigating the same complicated moment as everyone else in its own way.

The other started from a blank and named it plainly as a problem worth examining, not just personally but systemically. Because the blank is not his alone. It is produced. By editorial decisions about what counts as a global story. By algorithmic choices about what surfaces in feeds. By a long history of whose innovation gets treated as universal and whose gets treated as regional or niche or emerging.

Both responses refused to perform knowledge they didn’t have. And that refusal is where something new can begin.

On honesty: What would it mean to sit with what you don’t know about Africa and AI not as a gap to quickly fill, but as information in itself?

On production: Where does your picture of African AI come from and who decided what made it into that picture?

On beginning: Naming what you don’t know is not the end of the conversation. It is the only honest place to start one.

Ignorance is not neutral. It is produced and it can be undone but only by those willing to first admit its shape.

What First Impressions Tell Us

Twelve contributors. Four different doors into the same question. Opportunity. Extraction. Gaps. Uncertainty. And somewhere underneath all of it, a shared acknowledgment that this moment is real and that it matters.

What strikes me reading these responses together is not any single answer but what they collectively reveal. Everyone is working with a partial picture. And partial pictures have consequences, they shape what gets funded, what gets built, what gets covered, and what gets left out. Not because the people holding them are careless. But because the information ecosystem that forms our pictures of each other is itself incomplete, uneven, and still catching up to a reality that African builders are living and creating every single day.

That is not a small thing to sit with. And I don’t think it resolves quickly.

What I take from this first question is that the instinct to see Africa as significant in the AI era is growing and that is genuinely encouraging. But instinct is just the beginning. The harder work is in what comes after it. In how that instinct translates into imagination, into action, into relationships, into decisions about who gets to shape what the AI era actually becomes.

Which brings us to Question 2.

If Question 1 was about first impressions, Question 2 is about position. It asks our contributors to go further than what comes to mind and to name what role they actually imagine for Africa in this story. Builder. User. Testing ground. Regulator. Something else entirely.

The answers, as you’ll see in the next piece, are just as varied and even more revealing.

Thank you for reading!

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