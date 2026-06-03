A Substacker sent me a two-minute clip recently. It had been shared on someone else’s note and made its way to me through a DM. I watched it once and immediately went looking for the full version. Because two minutes was not enough.

The talk is called AI’s Next Frontier Isn’t Where You Might Expect delivered by Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies, at TEDx Vienna. And Hardy says a lot of what I have been saying for over a year through this newsletter. Africa isn’t catching up to the AI revolution. It is writing an entirely different playbook.

To make that argument vivid he introduces Yemurai, a 24-year-old high school graduate from Zimbabwe who has become what he calls an “AI-amplified community entrepreneur.” In the mornings she uses AI tools to teach mathematics to 200 students across five schools. By noon she assists nurses in diagnosing malaria and tuberculosis at local clinics. In the evenings she analyses soil samples and diseased crops for neighbours, increasing yields by as much as 40%.

Yemurai is a powerful image and Hardy is right to use her because she represents something real. A generation of African builders using AI not for its own sake but because it solves a problem that needed solving yesterday. These builders are not waiting for permission or waiting for infrastructure that may never come. They are building with what is available, for the people who are right there.

I want to build on what Hardy started because there is more to say about who else is building, about who is still not on the map, and about what it costs when the tools we use to measure progress can’t see the full picture.

The Yemurais We Aren’t Counting

There is a principle in nature: Nature abhors a vacuum. This means a vacuum doesn’t stay empty. Something always fills it. The so-called AI skills gap in Africa is not empty but full. We just aren’t looking withe the right tools.

Yemurai went through an AI academy. She had structured access, a programme, a pathway, an institution that recognised her and gave her tools. That matters enormously and Hardy is right to highlight it.

But Yemurai is not the only kind of Yemurai that exists on this continent and the version we are not talking about enough is the one who didn’t have an academy. Approximately 80 to 85 % of employment in Africa is in the informal economy. This statistic means that the majority of economic activity, problem-solving, innovation, and community building on this continent happens outside the formal structures that data systems are designed to track. It happens in markets, in WhatsApp groups, in churches, in community centres, in backyards, on phones with patchy connectivity and remarkable creativity.

Now apply that reality to AI adoption. If the majority of African economic life is informal, why would AI adoption be any different?

There is another Yemurai. The one who watched YouTube tutorials at midnight because there was no academy in her town and no money for a bootcamp. The young man in a remote city who figured out how to use AI tools to help SMEs in his community management inventory, communicate with customers, and track payments. He has no certification, no university qualification in AI, no LinkedIn badge, no institutional recognition. The church media team using AI to produce weekly announcements, graphics, and videos for a congregation of thousands, because one person with a phone and curiosity figured out how. The farmer’s son who built a WhatsApp-based tool to help neighbours track market prices in real time. The seamstress who uses AI to generate designs and translate customer requests across languages. The fixer who uses AI to navigate bureaucratic processes for people in his neighbourhood who don’t know how.

The list goes on and it is long.

These people show up in the talent gap reports as “gaps”. They are not counted in the AI skills assessments that institutions use to measure Africa’s readiness for the AI era because those assessments were built to measure something specific. Certifications. Degrees. Bootcamp completions. Formal employment in the technology sector. They were not built to see the informal layer of AI adoption. They were not designed to count the builder who learned from YouTube, or the community innovator who never thought of herself as working in AI because nobody ever told her that what she was doing had a name.

And it gets particularly ironic. The skill was born on the continent, shaped by constraint, by community need, by the very specific conditions of building in an African context. It is working. It is serving people. But it is invisible to the systems that measure talent because those systems were not built to see it.

So the person does the only thing that makes sense if they want recognition and opportunity, they get certified. They take the course. They get the badge. And at that exact moment where they become legible to the system, two things happen simultaneously:

The system finally sees the skill. The system credits the certification for producing it. This happens as if the skill didn’t exist before the course. As if the continent didn’t create it. Now legible and now attractive to opportunities that pay more and open more doors, the person leaves. The skill exits the ecosystem that produced it at the precise moment it becomes visible to the global system. The continent loses the talent and the system that caused the invisibility gets credited for discovering it.

This is the mechanism by which the narrative of African AI dependency gets reproduced not because Africa isn’t building talent, but because the talent only counts once it has been processed through someone else’s system. And by then it often belongs to someone else.

When we say Africa has an AI skills gap we are not describing reality. We are describing the limits of our measurement tools and the cost of a system that was never designed to see what is actually being built here. A skill is only legible when the system is built to see it and right now the system wasn’t built with these builders in mind.

This has real consequences. Investment flows toward where talent is visible. Policy is built on the data that exists. Training programmes are designed to fill gaps that have been measured. If the measurement misses the majority of actual AI adoption on the continent, then everything built on top of that measurement is solving the wrong problem or solving the right problem for the wrong people.

The Map That Keeps Missing Us

Toward the end of his talk Hardy mentions the regions where Cassava Technologies is working to implement data centres across the continent. I watched the map appear on screen and felt something I have felt many times before: “There we go again.”

Central Africa is missing.

I’m from the DRC so Central Africa is not an abstraction for me, it is home. And watching it disappear from the map again is a specific kind of exhaustion. Not surprise. Not outrage. Overwhelming exhaustion. Because at this point you almost expect it. You train yourself not to be disappointed and then you are anyway.

This is not about Hardy specifically, or about Cassava Technologies. It is about a pattern that has become so consistent it barely registers as remarkable anymore. Central Africa is absent from the data. Absent from the investment maps. Absent from the research. Absent from the innovation narratives. And when it does appear it is usually as a site of extraction (minerals, labour, conflict) rather than as a site of building, thinking, and creating.

I have been sitting with the question of why. And I want to be precise here because the easy answer: that it might be a language problem, that French-speaking Africa gets overlooked in favour of English-speaking Africa, is not quite right. Senegal is French-speaking. Morocco is Arabic and French-speaking but both of these countries appear consistently in African tech and AI conversations. Dakar has a visible startup ecosystem. Casablanca has institutional investment and infrastructure. So the absence of Central Africa is not simply about French versus English.

There is something more specific happening here. A combination of factors that compound each other in ways that are hard to untangle but important to name:

Infrastructure and connectivity. The DRC is one of the largest countries on the African continent by area, with some of the most challenging infrastructure conditions anywhere in the world. Connectivity is expensive, unreliable, and unevenly distributed. Power is not guaranteed. The physical conditions for building and being seen are harder here than in many other parts of the continent and that difficulty is not accidental. It is the legacy of a particular kind of colonial extraction that left behind institutions designed to take, not to build.

Ecosystem density. Senegal invested early in building a visible, internationally legible tech ecosystem. So did Morocco, Rwanda, Kenya, Nigeria. These countries have innovation hubs, accelerators, policy frameworks, and communities of practice that make their builders findable and their stories tellable. Central Africa has builders, many of them extraordinary but the ecosystem infrastructure that makes them visible to the outside world is thinner. When you can’t be found, you can’t be counted.

The particular weight of colonial legacy. Not all colonial histories are the same. The Belgian colonial project in the Congo was uniquely brutal in its extraction and uniquely negligent in what it left behind. The post-independence political history of Central Africa marked by instability, conflict, and external interference compounded that legacy in ways that West and East Africa, while also shaped by colonialism, did not experience in quite the same way. This history shapes infrastructure, institutions, investment patterns, and crucially the stories that get told about a place. Central Africa’s story is too often told as one of crisis. The builders inside it are telling a different story. But they are telling it without the amplification that other regions have.

Language within language. Even within French-speaking Africa, Central African French sits differently from North or West African French in terms of global visibility and institutional access. The tech conversation in French happens more loudly in Paris-adjacent networks which tend to centre Francophone West Africa and North Africa. Central Africa is further from those networks geographically, institutionally, and culturally. And Lingala, Kikongo, Tshiluba some of the languages actually spoken on the ground in the DRC are barely present in any global technology conversation at all.

All of this compounds. And the result is a region that is building, innovating, and solving problems but doing so largely unseen.

What Needs to Change And Who Needs to Change It

The absence of Central Africa from Hardy’s map is not a natural phenomenon. It is the result of decisions made over decades, across institutions, by actors who mostly didn’t think carefully enough about what they were leaving out. And decisions can be unmade.

But it requires both sides.

External actors : investors, institutions, researchers, platforms, development organisations need to be more intentional about where they look, which markets they include, whose infrastructure they fund, and whose builders they count. The absence of Central Africa in an AI data centre map is not just a business decision. It is a statement about which futures are being built for whom. If you are serious about an African AI frontier, the map has to include all of it.

And Central Africa itself: its builders, its researchers, its ecosystem actors, its diaspora needs to be more active and more intentional about visibility. This is not a call to perform for outside audiences. It is a call to build the connective tissue, the communities, the collaborations, the documentation, the networks that make a region legible to itself and to the world. The collaboration between French-speaking and English-speaking African tech communities needs to deepen. The walls between regional ecosystems need to come down. Central Africa cannot wait to be discovered. It needs to show up, loudly and consistently, in the conversations that are shaping what gets built.

The Yemurais of Central Africa exist. They are building. They are solving problems with whatever tools they can access, in whatever languages they speak, in whatever conditions they find themselves. They just haven’t been given a map that includes them yet.

Where the Conversation Continues

Hardy’s talk ends with a vision. Mine ends with an invitation.

The argument I’m making here about who gets counted, who gets mapped, and who gets to be part of the conversation about Africa’s AI future is not one that can be resolved in a newsletter article. It needs people. It needs dialogue. It needs people from different corners of the world sitting around the same table with Africa at the centre, not as a recipient or a market, but as the focus.

That is exactly why I built the Bridge Builders Circle.

The goal is simple and ambitious at the same time: to build a cross-continental community actively committed to making African and Global South AI visible, legible, and central to the global conversation not as a side story but as a founding contribution. A space where the arguments don’t just get made, they get worked on together. Where people from different corners of the world come into dialogue with Africa at the centre. Where the gap between how Africa is imagined and what Africa is actually building starts to close, one conversation at a time.

The first founding member joined this week. This is someone who discovered my work less than two months ago. A Substacker who read this work, understood what it was trying to do, and decided it was worth showing up for. That is what this circle is for. Not necessarily for people who already know me but for people who know this work and feel it speaking to something they’ve been looking for.

If this article made you want to do something, if the missing map frustrated you, if the uncounted Yemurais stayed with you, if you want to be part of figuring out what changes and how the circle is where that conversation lives.

What you do today matters for tomorrow.

Join the Circle

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