Welcome to Issue #16 of TAIS, where every Friday we spotlight visionary changemakers reshaping Africa’s tech, data, and AI landscape, one breakthrough at a time.

In today's issue, we feature Agbo Obinnaya, a Nigerian lawyer-entrepreneur who sits at the intersection of law, technology, and social impact. As co-founder and CEO of Case Radar, Africa's first AI-powered legal research platform, Agbo is revolutionizing how legal knowledge is accessed across the continent.

Agbo Obinnaya | co-founder & CEO of Case Radar

A former Chief Justice of Nnamdi Azikiwe University's Students' Union Government who once oversaw 40,000 students, Agbo brings both legal expertise and leadership experience to his mission of democratizing justice through technology. His work spans blockchain consulting, entrepreneurship education through The Entrepreneur-ish Africa, and now legal-tech innovation that's reshaping access to justice for millions.

Market Discovery & Problem Validation

Q: Could you walk us through the moment you realized legal research needed a transformation and what motivated you to act?

A: The idea for Case Radar was born from a moment of deep frustration. As a lawyer, I constantly witnessed how time-consuming and inefficient legal research was in Nigeria. Between navigating outdated websites, inconsistent databases, and relying heavily on physical texts, it became clear that legal research was not only broken but also inaccessible to most. The turning point came when we carried out a survey and analyzed the results. That was when I knew something had to change. I was motivated not just by my own experience but also by the experiences of others, and that confirmed my belief that legal knowledge should be fast, accurate, and available to everyone.

Case Radar co-founders: Anthonymark Ngwu (left) and Agbo Obinnaya (right). This was the first image shared to signal what was taking shape at Case Radar.

Q: You surveyed law students and practicing lawyers before launching Case Radar. What were the most surprising or compelling insights, and how did they shape your product roadmap?

A: We got over 270 people, comprising law students, lawyers, and the general public, to answer the survey questions we had come up with. The most surprising insight was that I was actually right after all. People were really tired and disappointed with the existing tech infrastructure in the Nigerian legal industry, and it became obvious that the market was ripe for the taking. There was an actual problem to solve, and people were interested in using a new option that provided the solution they were looking for. We used the insights from the survey to build the features of what we now have as Case Radar. We knew we had to build a system that was better, faster, deeply local and smarter than traditional tools. Although we launched with an MVP on the 27th September 2024, we have used our users’ feedback to improve our system, and recently we launched the Case Radar 2.0, making Case Radar the one-stop shop for legal services in Nigeria. We will keep improving as time goes on because we are more interested in solving our users’ problems while giving the best user experience.

Editorial Commentary: Agbo's approach reveals a fundamental tension in African innovation: the gap between lived experience and market validation. While Silicon Valley founders often build solutions seeking problems, African entrepreneurs typically start with overwhelming evidence of broken systems, yet still need data to convince stakeholders. This paradox suggests that African tech founders face a unique burden of proof, having to justify solving obvious problems.

The 270-person survey represents more than market research. The survey is evidence of institutional failure so normalized that even insiders doubt their own observations. This points to a broader challenge: how do you build trust in innovation when existing institutions have conditioned people to accept dysfunction? The rapid MVP-to-2.0 iteration cycle suggests African markets reward responsiveness over perfection, creating different competitive dynamics than mature tech ecosystems.

User-Centric Design Philosophy

Q: Case Radar positions itself as “people-oriented.” How do you involve users: students, lawyers, laypersons in the ongoing design and validation process?

A: Being people-oriented for us is not just branding; it’s our core design philosophy. Every new feature on Case Radar goes through a user validation loop. We have a suggestion feature on Case Radar that allows our users to share their feedback directly with us, and we have a large community that has direct access to us. Our users can also confirm that our customer service personnel respond very fast. We are trying to give every one of our users the satisfaction that comes with choosing to use Case Radar.

Photographed at the Case Radar Headshot Event.

Q: Case Radar offers tiered pricing from hourly to yearly plans. What drove this pricing model, and how do you balance financial sustainability with democratizing legal access ?

A: Our pricing model was designed to break the barrier of entry. We offer flexible plans from hourly usage to yearly subscriptions so that anyone from a law student to a corporate team can afford legal clarity. We also offer a free tier to ensure that critical legal information isn’t locked behind a paywall. For us, sustainability means balancing revenue with responsibility. We are growing over time and we believe that with the kind of community we are building and the other products we have in the pipeline, we will be able to achieve full sustainability very soon.

Q: Behind the numbers, cases resolved, disadvantaged communities served, what impact are you most proud of ?

A: Beyond user metrics, what we are most proud of right now is how Case Radar is being used by people who were previously locked out of legal help. Law students use Case Radar to study more confidently. Young founders use Case Radar to draft basic contracts without fear. Victims of domestic abuse and injustice of all kinds use Case Radar to understand their legal options instantly. That’s the impact that matters most to use, that we are actually solving real problems for real people.

Editorial Commentary: The user examples Agbo cites (law students gaining confidence, founders drafting contracts, abuse victims understanding options) shows that legal-tech is as much about efficiency as it is about power redistribution. When legal knowledge becomes accessible, it fundamentally alters social hierarchies built on information asymmetry.

The pricing architecture (hourly to yearly with free tier) represents sophisticated market segmentation that acknowledges African economic realities without creating digital divides. However, this raises questions about long-term sustainability: can freemium models work when the addressable market with purchasing power remains constrained? The "democratization" narrative does sound progressive, but the real test is whether these platforms can remain viable while serving those who need them most.

More intriguingly, Agbo's focus on "people previously locked out" suggests Case Radar is creating new market categories rather than just digitizing existing ones. This could be more disruptive than traditional legal-tech because it's expanding the total addressable market rather than just capturing existing demand.

Technical Architecture & AI Governance

Q: What technical approach did you take to ensure Case Radar understands Nigerian law, maintains accuracy, and adapts to local legal terminology?

A: To ensure Case Radar understands Nigerian law, we took a hybrid approach using curated datasets from Nigerian statutes, court judgments, etc. Then, we mapped colloquial expressions, legal slang, and procedural nuances into structured legal understanding. This architecture allows our AI to preserve legal accuracy.

Q: Legal AI comes with high stakes. How do you validate and audit AI summaries and advice to ensure reliability and how do you mitigate risks of misinformation?

A: We take the high-stakes nature of legal information seriously. Every summary generated by our AI is reviewed through a multi-stage accuracy protocol, which helps ensure that the information from our AI is reliable. We have also trained Case Radar AI to say “I don’t know” when it doesn’t have the information you are looking for. We believe this is better than giving our users false information. We have also improved our system to be able to access the internet. The overall essence of all these mechanisms is to ensure the accuracy of the responses from our AI.

Editorial Commentary: The technical approach exposes a deeper philosophical divide in AI development. While Western AI companies chase scale through massive, generalized datasets, Case Radar's curated approach prioritizes depth over breadth. This raises fascinating questions about AI development trajectories: is comprehensive local knowledge more valuable than broad global knowledge?

The decision to train AI to say "I don't know" is particularly revealing when contrasted with world-class LLMs like GPT-4 and Claude, which often hallucinate confidently rather than acknowledge uncertainty. OpenAI's ChatGPT will fabricate legal citations, Google's Bard has invented court cases, and even sophisticated models routinely present fiction as fact in legal contexts. Case Radar's explicit uncertainty training represents a fundamentally different ethical framework, one that prioritizes harm reduction over user engagement.

This divergence is profound. Western AI optimizes for confidence and fluency, accepting hallucination as an acceptable cost of broad utility. African AI development, constrained by higher stakes and lower error tolerance, is pioneering what responsible AI actually looks like. The irony is striking: resource-constrained African developers may be building more ethical AI systems than billion-dollar Silicon Valley labs.

The strategic opportunity? As global regulators increasingly demand responsible AI and users lose trust in systems that confidently spread misinformation, Case Radar's approach positions African AI companies at the forefront of the next wave of AI development. What seemed like a limitation (saying "I don't know") may become the gold standard for trustworthy AI systems worldwide.

Institutional Dynamics & Market Positioning

Q: Legal-tech is still emerging in Africa. How have regulators, the legal profession, and institutional stakeholders responded to Case Radar so far ?

A: Initially, we were met with scepticism from parts of the legal establishment. Some worried about AI replacing lawyers, but that quickly shifted when they saw how Case Radar enhances their work and that AI wouldn’t replace lawyers. Today, we have support from the young lawyers, the senior lawyers, law students and even members of the bench who use our tools quietly. The general public has received us with both hands and we are also engaging regulators proactively to ensure continuous alignment with existing professional standards.

Q: You emphasize privacy and security. How have you designed Case Radar to ensure confidentiality of user data and compliance with legal ethics?

A: We take user privacy very seriously at Case Radar. All interactions on Case Radar are encrypted end-to-end. We only collect user information for KYC purposes and we also don’t store user queries. For lawyers using our platform with client data and for all our users generally, we have implemented secure frameworks to ensure confidentiality and compliance with ethics.

Editorial Commentary: The "quiet adoption" phenomenon is a profound revelation about institutional change in Africa. It’s often start with private use while maintaining public skepticism. A pattern that suggests innovation often happens in the shadows before emerging into official acceptance. This creates interesting dynamics: how do you scale a tool that users won't publicly endorse?

The privacy positioning as competitive advantage highlights a market inefficiency. While Western legal-tech companies treat data as an asset to be monetized, African legal-tech must treat it as a liability to be protected. This could actually become a global competitive advantage as privacy regulations tighten worldwide.

However, the regulatory engagement strategy raises questions about the pace of institutional change. Proactive alignment with existing frameworks might ensure acceptance but could also constrain innovation. The tension between working within systems and transforming them remains unresolved and may determine whether African legal-tech becomes globally competitive or remains locally confined.

African AI Sovereignty & Continental Expansion

Q: Case Radar is part of a new wave of African-built AI systems. How does the platform embody "AI sovereignty" in data, language, user design, and governance processes?

A: Case Radar is an example of what AI sovereignty looks like in Africa. We are building with African legal systems, context, languages, and users in mind. Our models are trained on African legal data especially Nigerian data and our user experience is designed with local devices and bandwidth conditions in mind. We built Case Radar with the direct feedback we got from our people because we are building this for them and it is only right that they have a say in how the system is built.

Q: Beyond Nigeria's borders, what opportunities or challenges do you see in adapting Case Radar to other African legal systems? What would localization involve practically ?

A: Africa is not a monolith, and that’s what makes expansion both exciting and challenging. Localizing Case Radar for other African countries will require partnerships and cultural adaptation but the core technology is scalable. We are already mapping out pilot programs in Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa with an emphasis on collaboration, not copy-paste solutions, although we are still focused on Nigeria.

Editorial Commentary: The AI sovereignty framing is strategically brilliant and operationally complex all at once. Training on African legal data creates immediate value but also creates dependency on local expertise that's scarce and expensive. This approach could either establish sustainable competitive advantages or create scaling bottlenecks that limit growth. But there's a third scenario beyond competitive advantage or scaling bottlenecks: Case Radar could become the foundation for a new category of AI development that exports African expertise globally. The local knowledge that seems constraining at continental scale could become the differentiator that makes African AI companies essential partners for any global platform serving diverse legal systems.

The "Africa is not a monolith" recognition is crucial, but the proposed solution, collaboration over copy-paste remains vague. Legal systems vary dramatically across African countries, not just in language but in colonial legal traditions, customary law integration, and institutional capacity. This recognition drives sophisticated technical architecture decisions. Rather than building one-size-fits-all solutions, Case Radar is pioneering federated AI systems that can handle legal complexity across different colonial traditions, customary law frameworks, and institutional structures. This is technically superior for addressing real-world legal diversity. The Ghana-Kenya-South Africa pilot approach suggests they're testing this complexity rather than assuming it away. Instead of assuming homogeneity, they're building systems that can adapt to heterogeneous legal environments, a technical challenge that makes their AI more sophisticated, not less. This approach positions African AI companies to handle legal complexity that monolithic Western platforms simply cannot match.

The real question isn't whether users will choose cultural affinity over technical superiority. It’s whether global platforms can compete with systems that achieve both. Case Radar's approach suggests that deep local knowledge and cutting-edge technology do not have to be trade-offs. They can actually be complementary advantages that create unassailable market positions.

Q: Looking ahead, what's next for Case Radar AI, and how do you envision its role in shaping access to justice across Africa?

A: Looking ahead, we see Case Radar becoming the default interface for interacting with African law across mobile, web, and voice. We’re building more native language support, integrating voice command options, expanding to other jurisdictions, and conceptualizing ideas for more products. Our ultimate vision is simple but ambitious: to make legal protection very accessible and fast.

Editorial Commentary: The native language and voice integration acknowledges Africa's linguistic reality, but also creates enormous technical challenges. Success here would represent breakthrough achievements in natural language processing.

The roadmap suggests evolution from problem-solver to ecosystem orchestrator. The ultimate test won't be whether Case Radar can solve legal research problems, but whether it can become the infrastructure other innovations build upon, without stifling the very innovation ecosystem it helped create.

Closing remarks

Case Radar is proof that constraint breeds innovation. Agbo's approach (prioritizing local knowledge over global scale, building trust through transparency, and expanding through collaboration rather than domination) is challenging Silicon Valley assumptions and creating a blueprint for ethical AI development that the world desperately needs.

The deeper significance lies in what Case Radar demonstrates. Instead of playing catch-up to Western models, African AI companies are pioneering fundamentally better approaches. By building systems that acknowledge uncertainty, prioritize accuracy over engagement, and serve communities rather than shareholders, they're solving problems that billion-dollar Western AI labs have failed to address.

This represents a historic opportunity. As global regulators increasingly demand responsible AI, African companies like Case Radar, who've built ethics into their foundation rather than retrofitting it may find themselves with unexpected competitive advantages in global markets. The very constraints that seemed like limitations are becoming differentiators.

Case Radar's trajectory suggests African AI sovereignty is about technological leadership more than it is about technological independence. The continent that was supposed to be a consumer of AI innovations is instead becoming a laboratory for how AI should be built.

Thank you for reading!

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This newsletter is independently researched, community-rooted, and crafted with care. Its mission is to break down walls of complexity and exclusion in tech, AI, and data to build bridges that amplify African innovation for global audiences. It highlights how these solutions serve the communities where they're developed, while offering insights for innovators around the world. If this mission resonates with you, here are ways to help sustain this work: 📩Become a partner or sponsor of future issues → reambaya@outlook.com → 🎁Every child deserves to be data literate. Grab a copy of my daughter's data literacy children's book, created with care to spark curiosity and critical thinking in young minds. (Click the image below to get your copy!) You can also sponsor a copy for a child who needs it most or nominate a recipient to receive their copy. Click here to nominate or sponsor. → 🧃Fuel the next story with a one-time contribution. Click the image below to buy me a coffee (though I'd prefer a cup of hot chocolate!)