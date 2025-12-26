Rebecca Mbaya
Bonga Mabuza on Unlocking Africa’s Collective Digital Potential
The African Innovators Series(TAIS): Tech, Data, and AI Changing the Game
Dec 26
1
1
Why Should I Listen to You About AI?
Final part of the "Beyond the Hype" series
Dec 24
•
Rebecca Mbaya
2
3
2
Tanzania - The Port That Powers a Region
54 Shades of Opportunity-Africa's distinct markets
Dec 22
•
Rebecca Mbaya
4
2
Kiama MJ Mutahi on Building Systems That Actually Work
The African Innovators Series(TAIS): Tech, Data, and AI Changing the Game
Dec 19
•
Rebecca Mbaya
6
1
AI Ethics and Personal Boundaries
Part 8 of the “Beyond the Hype” series
Dec 17
•
Rebecca Mbaya
10
6
5
Eritrea - Horn of Africa’s self-reliance pioneer
54 Shades of Opportunity-Africa's distinct markets
Dec 15
•
Rebecca Mbaya
3
1
Sarah Luyele Njamu on Building Africa's Digital Transformation Infrastructure
The African Innovators Series(TAIS): Tech, Data, and AI Changing the Game
Dec 12
•
Rebecca Mbaya
3
1
Layering Ethics: Gender, Power, and Tech Justice in African AI
Part 7 of the "Beyond the Hype" series
Dec 10
•
Rebecca Mbaya
7
1
Guinea-Bissau - West Africa's Smallest Paradox
54 Shades of Opportunity-Africa's distinct markets
Dec 8
•
Rebecca Mbaya
4
1
Duclair Fopa Kuete: Building InReach for 1.5 Billion People Locked Out of Digital Access
The African Innovators Series(TAIS): Tech, Data, and AI Changing the Game
Dec 5
•
Rebecca Mbaya
6
2
1
The Weight behind AI's Code
Part 6 of the "Beyond the Hype" Series
Dec 4
•
Rebecca Mbaya
4
3
1
Senegal - West Africa's Democratic Tech Pioneer
54 Shades of Opportunity-Africa's distinct markets
Dec 1
•
Rebecca Mbaya
3
1
