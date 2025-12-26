Rebecca Mbaya

Rebecca Mbaya

Home
TAIS
Beyond the Algorithm
54 Shades of Opportunity
About
Bonga Mabuza on Unlocking Africa’s Collective Digital Potential
The African Innovators Series(TAIS): Tech, Data, and AI Changing the Game
Why Should I Listen to You About AI?
Final part of the "Beyond the Hype" series
  Rebecca Mbaya
Tanzania - The Port That Powers a Region
54 Shades of Opportunity-Africa's distinct markets
  Rebecca Mbaya
Kiama MJ Mutahi on Building Systems That Actually Work
The African Innovators Series(TAIS): Tech, Data, and AI Changing the Game
  Rebecca Mbaya
AI Ethics and Personal Boundaries
Part 8 of the “Beyond the Hype” series
  Rebecca Mbaya
Eritrea - Horn of Africa’s self-reliance pioneer
54 Shades of Opportunity-Africa's distinct markets
  Rebecca Mbaya
Sarah Luyele Njamu on Building Africa's Digital Transformation Infrastructure
The African Innovators Series(TAIS): Tech, Data, and AI Changing the Game
  Rebecca Mbaya
Layering Ethics: Gender, Power, and Tech Justice in African AI
Part 7 of the "Beyond the Hype" series
  Rebecca Mbaya
Guinea-Bissau - West Africa's Smallest Paradox
54 Shades of Opportunity-Africa's distinct markets
  Rebecca Mbaya
Duclair Fopa Kuete: Building InReach for 1.5 Billion People Locked Out of Digital Access
The African Innovators Series(TAIS): Tech, Data, and AI Changing the Game
  Rebecca Mbaya
The Weight behind AI's Code
Part 6 of the "Beyond the Hype" Series
  Rebecca Mbaya
Senegal - West Africa's Democratic Tech Pioneer
54 Shades of Opportunity-Africa's distinct markets
  Rebecca Mbaya
© 2025 Rebecca Mbaya · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture